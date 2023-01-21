Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 24, 2023
Jan. 24—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges. Friday. * Blake I....
YAHOO!
UPDATE: Police ID intruder shot and killed; homeowner not charged
Jan. 23—Terre Haute city police on Monday identified the intruder shot and killed about 5:30 a.m. Sunday in 200 block of N. Fruitridge Ave. That man was 30- year-old Michael Bell of Clay City, THPD said on its Facebook page. The person allegedly with Bell during the incident was...
YAHOO!
Smithville homeowner shot after confronting men tampering with truck parked outside
A Smithville man called police early Monday morning to report he had just been shot after confronting two men tampering with his pickup truck parked outside his residence. The man sustained two gunshot wounds to the back that appeared non-life threatening, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0