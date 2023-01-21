(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are asking residents to avoid a certain street due to a water main break. Officials say East Ferguson Road is currently closed from Center Street to Argus Road--just past the Waubonsie Park entrance--due to a water main break. Residents from Center Street going east on Ferguson, including Hyak Drive, will be without water service until the leak can be located and repaired. Once repairs have been made, and services are restored, these residents will be under a boil order/bottle water advisory.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO