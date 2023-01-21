Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OmahaTed RiversOmaha, NE
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha locationAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Related
Glenwood Police Report
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 29-year-old Luke Sneed, of Pacific Junction, on Monday for OWI 1st Offense. Sneed posted the $1,000 cash or surety bond. Glenwood Police also arrested 30-year-old Hannah Sneed, of Glenwood, on Tuesday for Public Intoxication. Bond was set at $300 cash or surety.
kmaland.com
Mills County Sheriff's blotter
(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office released its latest report detailing recent arrests and accidents. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Zachariah Matthew Boyd, 36, of Elk Horn, was arrested January 18th for Child Endangerment and OWI 1st Offense. Bond was set at $3,000. Dylan Ray Janssen, 22, of Council Bluffs, was arrested January 21st on a warrant for Violation...
kmaland.com
Fatal accident confirmed in Page County
(Shenandoah) -- Page County authorities are investigating a fatal accident late Monday afternoon. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, firefighters were sent to the scene to the accident at around 4 p.m. Fire officials say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The Page County Sheriff's Office, Shenandoah Police and Page County Emergency Management also responded to the accident.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Bombs shut down busy Lincoln highway Wednesday after traffic stop
UPDATE, 5:20 a.m. — The area has reopened to traffic, but authorities remain on scene. Drivers should use extra caution traveling though the area until crews have cleared out. UPDATE, 4:45 a.m. — The Lincoln Police Department says two homemade explosives were found inside the vehicle. They have...
kmaland.com
Rural Red Oak house fire under investigation
(Red Oak) -- Fire Department personnel are currently investigating a residential structure fire that occurred in rural Red Oak Monday evening. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says the Red Oak Fire Department received a call around 7 p.m. from the property owner at 2439 Aspen Avenue, Norman Hollesen, stating he was advised that the house on the property had burned down. Bruce says personnel with the Red Oak and Emerson fire departments and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and found the house completely burned down.
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Lincoln shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 40-year-old man was injured in a Lincoln shooting that reportedly stemmed from an argument. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Old Farm Road around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 21 for reported gunshots. Officers said they found a 20-year-old woman,...
Omaha Police investigating shooting at Frontier Justice
The shooting does not appear to be a criminal event and no suspect is being searched for, according to police.
WOWT
Portion of West Omaha road to close for five days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of an Omaha road will close throughout the week for repairs. According to the Omaha Public Works Department, Pierce Street between 137th Avenue and Holling Drive will close beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24. The closure affects a row of homes in West Omaha near Trendwood Park.
kmaland.com
Shen water main break reported
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are asking residents to avoid a certain street due to a water main break. Officials say East Ferguson Road is currently closed from Center Street to Argus Road--just past the Waubonsie Park entrance--due to a water main break. Residents from Center Street going east on Ferguson, including Hyak Drive, will be without water service until the leak can be located and repaired. Once repairs have been made, and services are restored, these residents will be under a boil order/bottle water advisory.
kmaland.com
Kathy Dresher, 74 of Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday - January 25, 2023. Memorials: Tabor Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Association. Notes: Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
kmaland.com
Vernon Hall, 57, Villisca, IA
Location: Nodaway Community Building, Nodaway, Iowa. Memorials:Memorials can be made to the family to help with the funeral cost. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery:. Notes:. Vern lost his battle with cancer on January 15th, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
KETV.com
Firefighters battle building fire in Blair early Wednesday
BLAIR, Neb. — Firefighters are battling a building fire off Highway 30 in Blair, Nebraska. The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the fire near Kelly Drive on Twitter at 4:25 a.m. When KETV NewsWatch 7 crews arrived at the scene about half an hour later, they found smoke and flames billowing from a building on the property of a Woodhouse car dealership.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police say argument over pets led to killing of neighbor
Carrie Jones charged in connection to the quadruple murder in Laurel appeared in court Monday. Carrie Jones is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gene Twiford, tampering with evidence, and being an accessory to a felon. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pete Ricketts was sworn into office Monday...
WOWT
BREAKING: Petition by mother to have Ryan Larsen presumed dead
The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead. One disabled homeowner who needs a hot tub and bathroom remodel is now working to get money back from a contractor. Debate over school choice resumes in Lincoln. Updated: 12 hours ago. School choice was...
Adair County Arrest Report: Bridgewater woman arrested on warrant for Animal Neglect; Ames man arrested on drug charges
(Adair Co) A Bridgewater woman was arrested on two Adair County warrants with a total of ten charges of Animal Neglect with Serious Injury or Death. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Michelle Renee Evans was arrested on January 16th. She was held on $20,000 cash only bond.
KETV.com
Crash closes part of Highway 75 early Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on Highway 75 is impacting the Tuesday morning commute. The northbound lanes are closed at Fox Farm Road, north of I-680. There are no reports of injuries at the scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
WOWT
More than 2,400 Sarpy County residents affected by power outage
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of Sarpy County residents are without power Monday morning. According to Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), 2,426 residents of Sarpy County are without power as of 10:57 a.m. Monday. OPPD says the outage started with circuit lockouts at two substations covering the Papillion and...
klkntv.com
72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
KETV.com
Mother of Ryan Larsen, missing boy from La Vista, files petition to have him declared dead
OMAHA, Neb. — The mother of Ryan Larsen, theLa Vista boy who went missing in May 2021, filed a petition to have Larsen declared dead. In court filings obtained by KETV NewsWatch 7, Tammi Larsen lists the date of her son's death as May 17 — the day he walked out of La Vista West Elementary School.
Comments / 0