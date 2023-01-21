ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, IA

Glenwood Police Report

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 29-year-old Luke Sneed, of Pacific Junction, on Monday for OWI 1st Offense. Sneed posted the $1,000 cash or surety bond. Glenwood Police also arrested 30-year-old Hannah Sneed, of Glenwood, on Tuesday for Public Intoxication. Bond was set at $300 cash or surety.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Mills County Sheriff's blotter

(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office released its latest report detailing recent arrests and accidents. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Zachariah Matthew Boyd, 36, of Elk Horn, was arrested January 18th for Child Endangerment and OWI 1st Offense. Bond was set at $3,000. Dylan Ray Janssen, 22, of Council Bluffs, was arrested January 21st on a warrant for Violation...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Fatal accident confirmed in Page County

(Shenandoah) -- Page County authorities are investigating a fatal accident late Monday afternoon. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, firefighters were sent to the scene to the accident at around 4 p.m. Fire officials say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The Page County Sheriff's Office, Shenandoah Police and Page County Emergency Management also responded to the accident.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Rural Red Oak house fire under investigation

(Red Oak) -- Fire Department personnel are currently investigating a residential structure fire that occurred in rural Red Oak Monday evening. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says the Red Oak Fire Department received a call around 7 p.m. from the property owner at 2439 Aspen Avenue, Norman Hollesen, stating he was advised that the house on the property had burned down. Bruce says personnel with the Red Oak and Emerson fire departments and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and found the house completely burned down.
RED OAK, IA
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in Lincoln shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 40-year-old man was injured in a Lincoln shooting that reportedly stemmed from an argument. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Old Farm Road around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 21 for reported gunshots. Officers said they found a 20-year-old woman,...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Portion of West Omaha road to close for five days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of an Omaha road will close throughout the week for repairs. According to the Omaha Public Works Department, Pierce Street between 137th Avenue and Holling Drive will close beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24. The closure affects a row of homes in West Omaha near Trendwood Park.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Shen water main break reported

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are asking residents to avoid a certain street due to a water main break. Officials say East Ferguson Road is currently closed from Center Street to Argus Road--just past the Waubonsie Park entrance--due to a water main break. Residents from Center Street going east on Ferguson, including Hyak Drive, will be without water service until the leak can be located and repaired. Once repairs have been made, and services are restored, these residents will be under a boil order/bottle water advisory.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Kathy Dresher, 74 of Glenwood, IA

Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday - January 25, 2023. Memorials: Tabor Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Association. Notes: Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Vernon Hall, 57, Villisca, IA

Location: Nodaway Community Building, Nodaway, Iowa. Memorials:Memorials can be made to the family to help with the funeral cost. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery:. Notes:. Vern lost his battle with cancer on January 15th, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
VILLISCA, IA
KETV.com

Firefighters battle building fire in Blair early Wednesday

BLAIR, Neb. — Firefighters are battling a building fire off Highway 30 in Blair, Nebraska. The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the fire near Kelly Drive on Twitter at 4:25 a.m. When KETV NewsWatch 7 crews arrived at the scene about half an hour later, they found smoke and flames billowing from a building on the property of a Woodhouse car dealership.
BLAIR, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police say argument over pets led to killing of neighbor

Carrie Jones charged in connection to the quadruple murder in Laurel appeared in court Monday. Carrie Jones is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gene Twiford, tampering with evidence, and being an accessory to a felon. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pete Ricketts was sworn into office Monday...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Petition by mother to have Ryan Larsen presumed dead

The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead. One disabled homeowner who needs a hot tub and bathroom remodel is now working to get money back from a contractor. Debate over school choice resumes in Lincoln. Updated: 12 hours ago. School choice was...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Crash closes part of Highway 75 early Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on Highway 75 is impacting the Tuesday morning commute. The northbound lanes are closed at Fox Farm Road, north of I-680. There are no reports of injuries at the scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

More than 2,400 Sarpy County residents affected by power outage

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of Sarpy County residents are without power Monday morning. According to Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), 2,426 residents of Sarpy County are without power as of 10:57 a.m. Monday. OPPD says the outage started with circuit lockouts at two substations covering the Papillion and...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
NEBRASKA STATE

