Southern Minnesota News

Charges: North Mankato man strangled dog with makeshift garrote

A North Mankato man is accused of strangling his dog to death with a makeshift garrote. Lloyd Samuel Mason, 44, was charged last week with felony animal torture in Nicollet County Court. According to a criminal complaint, Mason used a robe tie as a ligature that he wrapped around his...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Officers shot in McLeod County, authorities report

WINSTED, Minn. -- Authorities report that a number of officers have been shot west of the Twin Cities.The shootings allegedly happened in Winsted Monday morning. The city is in McLeod County.According to authorities, two deputies were struck by gunfire in the incident. Their conditions were not immediately reported, but the sheriff said it does not appear their injuries were life-threatening.Police believe that they have a suspect inside the residence where deputies were deployed. They say that person is not responding to law enforcement officials.A nearby daycare was evacuated using an armored vehicle and a tactical team to get the children somewhere safe.Deputies are asking neighbors in the area to find somewhere else to stay for the night as the situation is ongoing.This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO as more information is available.
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
YAHOO!

Man arrested for BB gun, drug possession and other reports

Jan. 23—Police arrested Donald Maurice McCormick, 26, for open container in a motor vehicle, gross misdemeanor possession of a BB gun in a motor vehicle and felony fifth-degree possession at 6:16 p.m. Thursday at 906 W. Front St. Money stolen. Money was reported stolen at 1:45 p.m. Thursday at...
GLENVILLE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato man charged in Pearl St stabbing

A Mankato man is accused of stabbing another man during an altercation last week. Dwayne LaDale Aron, 51, was charged in Blue Earth County Court last week with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the Jan 20 incident. A criminal complaint says police arrived at a home on...
MANKATO, MN
myalbertlea.com

Law Enforcement Log

Friday at 11:09 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig possession. 11:24 a.m. 42-Year old Jason Hall arrested on Mower County warrant and local charges. 9:09 p.m. 46-Year old Adam Enhollow arrested on local warrants, with new charges. 11p.m. 44-Year old Arnoldo Barrientos Jr. cited for...
WDIO-TV

2 deputies shot, standoff going on in Winsted, Minn.

Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.
WINSTED, MN
Bring Me The News

Two deputies shot in Winsted; residents asked to avoid area

Authorities in Winsted, Minnesota are asking residents to avoid a residential area Monday afternoon where two deputies were reportedly struck by gunfire in an ongoing incident. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said deputies were taken to the hospital with what's believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. In an update around 4...
WINSTED, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robbery

David Devore Harris is pictured on the right. Deshawn Terrell Johnson is pictured on the left.Photo byApple Valley Police Department. APPLE VALLEY: According to a press release by the Apple Valley Police Department, around 9:15 PM on January 23, 2023, Apple Valley Police responded to the report of an armed robbery at Tobacco Valley located at the 7500 block of 148th Street West in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
gamblingnews.com

Illegal TikTok Gambling Operation under Investigation in Minnesota

The men, allegedly participating in the operation collected subscription fees and partial bets while streaming live gambling activities. The Edina man allegedly collected a $5.99 fee as a subscription as well as $25 for every $100 deposited for betting. Gambling and Streaming over TikTok. Those funds were reportedly obtained by...
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato man injured in crash on Highway 22 & Bassett Dr

A Mankato man was injured in a crash yesterday morning after two cars collided at the intersection of Highway 22 and Bassett Dr. The state patrol says Sanfield Dittbenner, 89, was northbound on Highway 22 turning west on Bassett Dr when his vehicle and a southbound sedan collided. Dittbenner suffered...
MANKATO, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Authorities Investigating TikTok Gambling Scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state's casinos. Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching TikTok, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. No one has been charged so far.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

December Mall of America shooting suspect arrested in Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect wanted in connection to the deadly shooting at the Mall of America in December of 2022 was taken into custody in Georgia. The U.S. Marshals Service, Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Bloomington Minnesota Police Department, and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lavon Longstreet, 17, on January 17 at a home on Kenridge Parkway in Decatur, Georgia without incident.
DECATUR, GA
marshallradio.net

Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies

ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
