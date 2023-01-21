Read full article on original website
Bellefontaine Examiner
Defendants sentenced in Common Pleas Court
Four defendants were sentenced recently in Logan County Common Pleas Court:. • Terry Rhyan, 45, of London, was sentenced to four years in prison, ordered to pay a $1,350 fine and had her driver’s license suspended for life for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance;
hometownstations.com
Jury returns verdict in 2 of 3 cases that Daquan Burse was facing
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After two days of deliberations, an Allen County jury could only reach verdicts in two of the three cases that Daquan Burse was facing. The jury found Burse guilty on two of the three counts of trafficking drugs in one case and they found him guilty of possession of a fentanyl-related substance in another case. But when it came to the case of the 2019 shooting at a house on Collett Street, where an occupied car was hit by gunfire, the jury could not reach an agreement that Burse was responsible for the crime.
Mixed results in Burse trial: Mistrial declared in shooting case
LIMA — A jury Monday found a Lima man guilty of drug possession and two counts of trafficking, but not guilty of another trafficking charge. A mistrial was declared on firearm charges, as the jury could not come to an agreement after deliberating for more than nine hours over two days.
Defense attorney questions competency of alleged killer
LIMA — The attorney for a Tennessee man whose 2019 murder conviction in Allen County was overturned late last year by the Third District Court of Appeals has suggested his client is incapable of assisting in his own defense and therefore is incompetent to stand trial. Steve Chamberlain of...
YAHOO!
Marion man gets probation for possession of cocaine
COSHOCTON − A Marion man felt his charge of drug possession was a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Judge Robert Batchelor didn't agree with him Monday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court. Leon G. McDuffie-Brady, 35, was indicted in April with possession of...
13abc.com
Former GM of Mr. Spots charged with theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The former general manager of Mr. Spots faces two felony charges in Wood County after he was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. Bruce Vermett is accused of theft and telecommunications fraud, totally more than $150,000, according to court documents. The crimes are alleged to...
peakofohio.com
Multiple charges given to two Bellefontaine men
Early Sunday morning, Bellefontaine Police stopped an SUV for traffic violations on East Columbus Avenue. The driver, Steven McMillen of Bellefontaine, did not have a valid driver’s license. Police asked McMillen for his license and proof of insurance. When McMillen opened his center console, the officer saw a glass...
Ohio man choked to death by another man, police say
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department have arrested a man and released details in connection with a person who was found dead early Monday morning after reports of a fight. Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Sean Cassaro, who was found laying face-down in the driveway of a home on the 500 […]
YAHOO!
Bucyrus man out on bond after being charged with murder
A Bucyrus man has been released on bond after being charged with murder in Crawford County Municipal Court. According to court records, Thomas Brown, 49, South Sandusky Avenue, was charged with murder on Monday. Sean Cassaro, 46, Bucyrus, died following a fight at 515 Tiffin St. in the early morning hours Sunday, the Bucyrus Police Department reported in a news release Tuesday.
wktn.com
Troopers Seize $27,450 Worth of Fentanyl in Hancock County
COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after a traffic stop in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $27,450. On January 11, at 12:35 a.m., troopers stopped a rented 2023 Kia...
Galion Inquirer
Bucyrus Police find male deceased overnight
BUCYRUS — On January 22, 2023, at approximately 3:18am, officers from the Bucyrus were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin St. regarding a fight and an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, BFD/EMS were already on scene, and a male victim was pronounced deceased. Officers immediately...
Jury begins deliberating in Burse trial
LIMA — The cases for a Lima man charged with shooting at a home and hitting a car containing three women, along with drug trafficking and possession, went to the jury on Friday afternoon. Daquan Burse, 24, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound, improperly discharging a firearm...
CrimeStoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
Bellefontaine Examiner
Suspect’s pit bull attacks neighbor’s cat
William Dolan, 26, of Bellefontaine, was charged Sunday, Jan. 22, with having a dog at large after his pit bull reportedly attacked and killed a neighbor’s cat. Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Seymour Street following a report from Katey Reed that her cat had been seriously injured by the the suspect’s dog.
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus Police arrest North Fairfield man after traffic stop
BUCYRUS—On Monday, January 23, at approximately 4:00 pm, Officers conducted a traffic stop on Plymouth Street near US 30. The driver, 51-year-old Mark Yates of North Fairfield, was found to have a suspended driver’s license and two active warrants for his arrest. K9 Capone was alerted to an...
hometownstations.com
Findlay police release the identity of the man found in retention pond
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay Police Department has released the identity of the man that was found dead in a retention pond behind the Walmart on Trenton Avenue last week. The person has been identified as 45-year-old Benjamin Greeno of Findlay. The autopsy says that drowning was the preliminary cause of death, but police are waiting on toxicology results. There was no trauma found on the body during the autopsy, and foul play is not suspected. Greeno's body was found by someone fishing in the pond last Thursday.
hometownstations.com
Former Lima police officer pleads guilty to three misdemeanor counts in Auglaize County
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A former Lima police officer arrested in Auglaize County for obstructing official business back in June of 2022 has now entered a guilty plea. Tyler Dunlap entered a plea of guilty to three misdemeanor counts of assault, misconduct at an emergency, and resisting arrest. Dunlap entered his resignation from the Lima Police Department on December 30th of 2022. According to the Lima Law Director's Office, court records indicate that Dunlap obstructed an emergency call in Auglaize County. Sentencing has been scheduled for February 21, 2023.
Death of son spurs mom to push for drug awareness
LIMA — Diane Urban has taken on the task of making people aware of the drug problem in Ohio and other states caused by the drugs streaming across the southern border from Mexico. She shared her message with the Lima Rotary Club at their weekly meeting. The fentanyl crisis...
Man found dead after fight in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died Sunday after an early-morning fight broke out in Bucyrus. Around 3:15 a.m., police responded to reports of an unresponsive person and a fight on the 500 block of Tiffin Street, according to a news release from the Bucyrus Police Department. Medics pronounced the male victim dead at the […]
