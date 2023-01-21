ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After two days of deliberations, an Allen County jury could only reach verdicts in two of the three cases that Daquan Burse was facing. The jury found Burse guilty on two of the three counts of trafficking drugs in one case and they found him guilty of possession of a fentanyl-related substance in another case. But when it came to the case of the 2019 shooting at a house on Collett Street, where an occupied car was hit by gunfire, the jury could not reach an agreement that Burse was responsible for the crime.

