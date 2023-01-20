ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair

She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Chrissy Teigen Shows Her New Daughter Esti Off To The World On Instagram

Model and actress Chrissy Teigen has shared a new photo of her newborn child Esti on Instagram. It's her third child with husband John Legend who was born just a few weeks ago and has already appeared on her mother's Instagram twice. After being introduced to the world through a picture of the newborn in her sibling's arms a few days ago, she appeared again earlier today in a photo of her curled up and taking a nap on her mother.
The Guardian

Netflix crackdown on password sharing to begin in coming months

Streaming giant Netflix will begin its crackdown on password sharing in the first quarter of this year, after the release of its company earnings report to shareholders last week. The practice of sharing passwords with people outside the subscriber’s household will become more complex and is likely to involve an...
iheart.com

Justin Bieber Sells Entire Music Catalog In Historic Deal

Justin Bieber has sold his entire music catalog, Billboard reports. The $200 million sale to Hipgnosis marks the largest rights sale for any artist of the "Ghost" singer's generation. It's also the company's largest acquisition yet. The sale includes Bieber's publishing, artist royalties from master recordings and neighboring rights in...
iheart.com

Lookin' At Girlzzz: Jessica Simpson, Lainey Wilson, Zoe, Lourdes Leon!

Mischa Barton is 37. Marissa Cooper on "The O.C.." Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco from "The White Lotus" are starring in a Valentine's Day ad campaign for SKIMS. We're still waiting to find out if Britney Spears changed her name to "River Red." Lourdes Leon Just Flashed Her Abs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy