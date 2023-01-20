Read full article on original website
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Randy Gonzalez Dead: 5 Things To Know About The Enkyboys TikTok Dad Who Died At 35
Randy Gonzales was the beloved father in TikTok duo Enkyboys. He was diagnosed with cancer about six months ago. He and his young son used the platform to raise awareness for his terminal condition. Randy Gonzales, the dad half of the father son duo Enkyboys has died at the age...
Paul Mescal’s Girlfriend History: From Phoebe Bridgers To Angelina Jolie Rumors
Paul Mescal is an Irish actor who rose to fame in 2020 after he appeared in ‘Normal People’. Fans are worried Paul and Phoebe broke up after she sang about being alone in a new song with SZA. Paul met with Angelina Jolie in London at the start of...
Chrissy Teigen Shows Her New Daughter Esti Off To The World On Instagram
Model and actress Chrissy Teigen has shared a new photo of her newborn child Esti on Instagram. It's her third child with husband John Legend who was born just a few weeks ago and has already appeared on her mother's Instagram twice. After being introduced to the world through a picture of the newborn in her sibling's arms a few days ago, she appeared again earlier today in a photo of her curled up and taking a nap on her mother.
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Paulina Gretzky, Tiffani Thiessen, Emilia Clarke + More
"Saved by the Bell", "Beverly Hills 90210", "White Collar," and Alexa's mom on the Netflix show "Alexa & Katie." Check out a New Country Song from Miss USA 2012 and MMA Fighter Whitney Miller. Did you know Miss USA 2012 and MMA fighter Whitney Miller is a country singer? She...
Netflix crackdown on password sharing to begin in coming months
Streaming giant Netflix will begin its crackdown on password sharing in the first quarter of this year, after the release of its company earnings report to shareholders last week. The practice of sharing passwords with people outside the subscriber’s household will become more complex and is likely to involve an...
Justin Bieber Sells Entire Music Catalog In Historic Deal
Justin Bieber has sold his entire music catalog, Billboard reports. The $200 million sale to Hipgnosis marks the largest rights sale for any artist of the "Ghost" singer's generation. It's also the company's largest acquisition yet. The sale includes Bieber's publishing, artist royalties from master recordings and neighboring rights in...
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Jessica Simpson, Lainey Wilson, Zoe, Lourdes Leon!
Mischa Barton is 37. Marissa Cooper on "The O.C.." Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco from "The White Lotus" are starring in a Valentine's Day ad campaign for SKIMS. We're still waiting to find out if Britney Spears changed her name to "River Red." Lourdes Leon Just Flashed Her Abs...
