(Red Oak) -- Fire Department personnel are currently investigating a residential structure fire that occurred in rural Red Oak Monday evening. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says the Red Oak Fire Department received a call around 7 p.m. from the property owner at 2439 Aspen Avenue, Norman Hollesen, stating he was advised that the house on the property had burned down. Bruce says personnel with the Red Oak and Emerson fire departments and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and found the house completely burned down.

RED OAK, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO