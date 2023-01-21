ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland County, AR

Garland County sheriff says department will not enforce ATF gun stock law

By Chris Counts
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=296q38_0kM6LMkt00

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – Another Arkansas sheriff is saying his department will not enforce a recent federal gun stock rule.

Garland County Sheriff Mike McCormick announced on Friday that his department will not be enforcing the new federal gun equipment rule, following the statement regarding the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearm’s (ATF) final ruling on pistol stabilizing braces.

Stone County, Arkansas sheriff says he will not enforce ATF gun stock rule

The ATF published its final rule on January 13, with finalizing a rule that would tighten restrictions on stabilizing braces, an attachment used to act as a shoulder stock or brace for handguns.

On Tuesday, Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long announced that his department also would not enforce the new federal ruling.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the new rule would classify stabilizing brace-equipped handguns the same as short-barreled rifles.

McCormick also pointed out that an Arkansas law passed in January 2021 supports his non-enforcement decision. That law states that any new federal restrictions on firearms ownership after Jan. 1, 2021, are invalid, including firearm registration or taxation.

“As the Sheriff of Garland County,” McCormick said. “I believe that the 2nd Amendment was put into place to protect freedom, personal safety, and all those we love and hold dear.”

Feds finalize tighter regulations on gun stabilizing braces

“The deputies and myself, having the full weight and backing of the State of Arkansas, and in accordance with that statute, want to make the community aware that we do not support assisting the federal government in the enforcement of the new rule,” McCormick stated.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 17

old white man
4d ago

so now, each department gets to choose which laws they will not enforce. can anyone guess where this can and will lead.

Reply
2
Related
KTLO

2 men charged with murder of Fulton County sheriff’s employee

Harvey Taylor (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) Nearly 6 1/2 months after the body of a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office employee was found in the driveway of her residence, two men are in custody in connection with her death. Forty-nine-year-old Harvey John Taylor of Elizabeth and Thomas G. Sanchez, whose age and address were not available, are both charged with first-degree murder.
FULTON COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Monday, Jan. 23

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
Kait 8

Hardy Police surveilling home with ‘well-known criminal activity’

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A house well known for criminal activity is now being closely monitored in Fulton County. The home is around one mile north of Hardy’s city limits. Police Chief Scott Rose explained his department has placed its mobile surveillance unit on the property, hoping to catch whoever might show up.
HARDY, AR
KTLO

Man gets stuck in river then arrested for domestic battery

A Stone County man has been arrested after allegedly shouting obscenities at a woman and hitting her in the face with a towel while on the river. According to the probable cause affidavit, 41-year-old Calvin Crutchfield has been charged with third degree domestic battering after he became drunk on the river and started hitting the woman he was with.
STONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Diamond City woman arrested for theft, assault

A Diamond City woman has been arrested after recklessly driving a stolen vehicle and assaulting a police officer.According to the probable cause affidavit, the Diamond City Police Department responded to call to the Diamond Hills Country Club for a report of a stolen vehicle. It was reported a female who allegedly stole a truck, was driving it recklessly in the parking lot and nearly hit the country club building, a man in the lot and another parked vehicle.
DIAMOND CITY, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas Department of Agriculture distributes $13.2 million in water project loans

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission on Thursday (Jan. 19) approved $13.244 million for three water and wastewater projects serving more than 226,000 Arkansans. Lonoke White Public Water Authority in Cleburne County, received a $12.97 million loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to construct...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas school districts see rise in overdue meal balances

BAUXITE, Ark. — School districts across Arkansas have been seeing a familiar problem, that had not been an issue since before the pandemic— overdue meal balances at schools are high. "This is issue number one, making sure our students have the proper nutrition and proper fuel," Bauxite Public...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Fulton County man dies following prison fight

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KAIT) - A Fulton County man died recently of injuries he sustained in a prison fight. The Arkansas Department of Corrections said 29-year-old Timothy Hedrick died Saturday, Jan. 14, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock. According to the news release,...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy