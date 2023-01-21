Des Moines police department identified the fourth homicide victim of 2023 as 36-year-old Daniel Porter Lovett. Law enforcement responded at about 6:23 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a person down in the 3700 block of East 39th Court, according to a Des Moines police news release. First responders...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO