ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

36-year-old found dead Sunday identified

Des Moines police department identified the fourth homicide victim of 2023 as 36-year-old Daniel Porter Lovett. Law enforcement responded at about 6:23 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a person down in the 3700 block of East 39th Court, according to a Des Moines police news release. First responders...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy