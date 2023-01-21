Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Death investigation at LCCF
Jan. 24—WILKES-BARRE — An autopsy on the body of an inmate at Luzerne County Correctional Facility revealed she took her own life. District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce confirmed detectives from his office are investigating the death of Kristen L. Lasalle. Lasalle, 36, was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital Sunday...
YAHOO!
Mount Vernon teen sentenced in fatal stabbing of cheerleading rival Kayla Green
The 15-year-old Mount Vernon girl who fatally stabbed cheerleading rival Kayla Green last year apologized in court Tuesday and said she wished there was more she could do than just say sorry. “I am sorry my actions took away a big sister. I am sorry my actions took away a...
YAHOO!
Walz proposes checks for 2.5 million Minnesota households
More than 2.5 million Minnesota households would receive checks from the state and many seniors would pay lower taxes on their Social Security benefits under DFL Gov. Tim Walz's $65.2 billion budget. Walz on Tuesday proposed his full vision of state spending and taxes for the next two years, drawing...
YAHOO!
'I'm sorry every day for my choices': South Jersey man gets 55 years in murder of Plainsboro co-worker
NEW BRUNSWICK - The family of Carolyn Byington, who was murdered in her Plainsboro apartment by a co-worker, was encouraged to celebrate her life while the man responsible for her death will spend 55 years in state prison. Kenneth Saal, 33, of Lindenwold, was sentenced Monday by Middlesex County Superior...
