Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
KSDK
String of carjackings in south St. Louis 'possibly connected,' police say
Three carjackings happened last night in south St. Louis. Police are looking for the suspects after saying they are all "possibly connected."
KSDK
Driver involved in single-car crash Monday in north St. Louis identified by police
The driver was identified by police Tuesday as William Brown III, 20, of Castle Point. It is unknown at this time what led up to the first attempt to stop the car.
KMOV
Police searching for suspect in Sunday night shooting at Salama’s Market
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot at Salama’s Market Sunday night and the suspect is still at large. SLMPD reports the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday at Salama’s Market gas station, 1513 N. 13th. When officers arrived, they discovered a victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg. The victim told police he arrived at the gas station with the suspect in his car. Police said there was a struggle inside the car that resulted in the victim crashing into another parked vehicle.
Three people injured in separate shootings Sunday
On Sunday, January 23, there was more gun violence in St. Louis City. Three people were injured in separate shootings.
St. Louis Police narrowly escape injury when dozens of shots fired on City Foundry parking lot
Investigators say a 15 -year old had a Glock, equipped with an auto sear, making the gun fully automatic…..A 16-year old, was also detained, who allegedly had a stolen Glock 19.
KSDK
St. Louis community reeling over the loss, recalls the joy of Bob Kramer's Marionnettes
Chris Peimann with The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries said, "It's just a St. Louis institution. Bob and Dug are this duo that go hand-in-hand."
KSDK
1 dead after single-car crash while fleeing police Monday in north St. Louis
The victim's identity has not been released at this time. St. Louis police’s accident reconstruction unit is handling the investigation.
starvedrock.media
Man who struck and killed Metro East police officer on McKinley Bridge sentenced to life
EDWARDSVILLE — The man who struck and killed Metro East police officer Brian Pierce Jr. was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Caleb Campbell, 24, of Florissant, hit and killed Pierce, a Brooklyn police officer, while fleeing a traffic stop Aug. 4, 2021, on the McKinley Bridge connecting Illinois and St. Louis. Madison County Judge Neil Schroeder sentenced him to life in prison Tuesday for first-degree murder, among other counts.
5 Top Pancakes in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes
Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
KSDK
Search underway for mountain lion in Franklin County
A mountain lion was hit Monday night off Highway 100 in Franklin County. The mountain lion is nowhere to be found at this time.
KSDK
'Glass Forest Terrariums' making plant ownership easy and fun
ST. LOUIS — Looking to beat cabin fever? How about adding some greens to your home! Glass Forest Terrariums offers low-maintenance living plants under glass to greenify any space. The local business makes plant ownership easy and fun!. Chief Leaf Officer, Liz Heisler, joined Mary in studio to how...
How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing throughout the event. This is important for figuring out how the snow […]
KSDK
The 314 Market event
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has a thriving art and culture scene that is being brought to the forefront Jan. 26 at The Hawthorn. (2231 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103) More than 50 vendors in art, fashion, photography and more will be on display. STL Bucket List and...
KSDK
Motivational Monday: STL Fit Finds shares healthy hotspots
ST. LOUIS — Hoping to stay on track with your New Years Resolutions?! STL Fit Finds has all of the resources you need to navigate healthy living in the Lou! Monday morning, creator Firth Metzger, joined Mary in studio to share local businesses and influencers who are a perfect option to having a healthier new year.
Teen driver involved in fatal crash Friday in south St. Louis
A man was killed in a three-car crash on Friday, January 20.
KSDK
Transformation Tuesday with Charles D'Angelo
ST. LOUIS — After the scale hit over 200 pounds, Jenifer Boul knew it was time for a change. "I'm a very athletic person, so as I gained my weight, it was frustrating. I would try different things, different diets from doctors and just nothing really worked," Boul said.
Frustration mounts after spree of overnight car break-ins at The Grove
A spree of car break-ins overnight in The Grove neighborhood leaves many cars damaged and many drivers frustrated.
Body recovered after fire at Bob Kramer’s Marionettes building
Authorities have recovered a body after responding to a fire late Friday evening at the building for Bob Kramer's Marionettes.
