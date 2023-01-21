ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Police searching for suspect in Sunday night shooting at Salama’s Market

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot at Salama’s Market Sunday night and the suspect is still at large. SLMPD reports the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday at Salama’s Market gas station, 1513 N. 13th. When officers arrived, they discovered a victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg. The victim told police he arrived at the gas station with the suspect in his car. Police said there was a struggle inside the car that resulted in the victim crashing into another parked vehicle.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
starvedrock.media

Man who struck and killed Metro East police officer on McKinley Bridge sentenced to life

EDWARDSVILLE — The man who struck and killed Metro East police officer Brian Pierce Jr. was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Caleb Campbell, 24, of Florissant, hit and killed Pierce, a Brooklyn police officer, while fleeing a traffic stop Aug. 4, 2021, on the McKinley Bridge connecting Illinois and St. Louis. Madison County Judge Neil Schroeder sentenced him to life in prison Tuesday for first-degree murder, among other counts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

'Glass Forest Terrariums' making plant ownership easy and fun

ST. LOUIS — Looking to beat cabin fever? How about adding some greens to your home! Glass Forest Terrariums offers low-maintenance living plants under glass to greenify any space. The local business makes plant ownership easy and fun!. Chief Leaf Officer, Liz Heisler, joined Mary in studio to how...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing throughout the event. This is important for figuring out how the snow […]
The 314 Market event
KSDK

The 314 Market event

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has a thriving art and culture scene that is being brought to the forefront Jan. 26 at The Hawthorn. (2231 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103) More than 50 vendors in art, fashion, photography and more will be on display. STL Bucket List and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Motivational Monday: STL Fit Finds shares healthy hotspots

ST. LOUIS — Hoping to stay on track with your New Years Resolutions?! STL Fit Finds has all of the resources you need to navigate healthy living in the Lou! Monday morning, creator Firth Metzger, joined Mary in studio to share local businesses and influencers who are a perfect option to having a healthier new year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Transformation Tuesday with Charles D'Angelo

ST. LOUIS — After the scale hit over 200 pounds, Jenifer Boul knew it was time for a change. "I'm a very athletic person, so as I gained my weight, it was frustrating. I would try different things, different diets from doctors and just nothing really worked," Boul said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

