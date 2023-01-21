ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho State Journal

Idaho school district closes all of its schools Monday due to threat

All schools within Gooding School District were closed Monday due to a threat late Sunday night. Late that night, a middle school principal alerted school district officials that she had seen a post possibly linked to a student at the school, Superintendent Spencer Larsen said. Because of the seriousness of the matter, all three schools were closed due to their close proximity. ...
GOODING, ID
Community Impact Austin

Pflugerville ISD provides update on attendance boundary adjustments, school closings

Pflugerville ISD trustees and district officials discussed budget reduction measures at a Jan. 19 meeting. (Screenshot courtesy Pflugerville ISD) Pflugerville ISD officials continue to weigh potential school closures and attendance boundary adjustments amid ongoing fiscal struggles. The PfISD board of trustees previously received a recommendation from the district's citizens facilities...
thelansingjournal.com

District 171 Board meeting focused on scholastics, sports, and service

LANSING, Ill. (January 24, 2022) – District 171’s January school board meeting was held on January 23, 2022. The meeting focused on school reports from Heritage and Nathan Hale middle schools, and included academic achievements, basketball success, and a successful food drive. Heritage Middle School. Heritage Middle School...
LANSING, IL
DC News Now

FCPS considers minimizing class sizes

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) want to improve the student-to-teacher ratio, but doing so has a big price tag and other problems to solve. The Board of Education is looking to lower classroom sizes, but with the district being one of the fastest-growing schools in the state of Maryland, […]
MARYLAND STATE

