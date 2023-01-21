Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Closing Arguments Set in Alleged ‘Pillowcase Rapist' Trial in Miami-Dade
Closing arguments are set for Wednesday morning in the case of a suspected serial rapist who police say terrorized South Florida for years in the early 1980s. Robert Koehler is charged with just one of the rapes, from 1983 in Miami-Dade County, but his own attorneys elicited testimony Tuesday revealing to jurors that he was also suspected of being the "Pillowcase Rapist," so named for using bed linen to cover the faces of his victims.
Miami New Times
Cuffs First, Questions Later? Lawsuit Claims Miami-Dade Cops Failed to Verify ID in Mistaken Arrest
Early one morning in May 2019, Sophia King received a seemingly random call from a police officer who claimed King was a witness to a crime in Liberty City, and that police had a few questions for her. The 32-year-old Miami resident was confused — she hadn’t frequented Liberty City...
"Pillowcase Rape" suspect takes stand in own defense
MIAMI - The alleged "Pillowcase Rapist" took the stand in his own defense Monday in a Miami-Dade court. Robert Koehler is facing charges stemming from a woman's rape in the early 80's. "Let's just get this out of the way, did you rape (woman's name)," asked the prosecutor. "No," he replied. "Did you kidnap her?" asked the prosecutor. "No." "Did you burglarize her apartment?" "No." Authorities believe Koehler, 62, might have committed as many as 45 rapes, using a pillowcase or other fabrics to cover the face of his victims. On Friday, jurors heard from the prosecutor that Koehler's DNA was linked to the crimes. Last summer, the Broward sheriff's Cold Case Unit identified and charged Koehler for multiple sex assault cases from the 80s. He'll be brought to Broward once the Miami-Dade cases are decided.
WSVN-TV
Man accused of shooting, killing teacher on I-95 faces judge, enters not-guilty plea
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An accused highway killer faced a South Florida judge to enter his plea. Twenty-one-year-old Jahkobi Williams is charged with first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty, Monday, in the heinous killing of a young, South Florida teacher. Police said he shot and killed 23-year-old Ana Estevez,...
Local Alleged Fentanyl Dealer Facing 15 Years To Life After Federal Indictment
Coral Springs Man In Custody. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The United States Department of Justice says a Coral Springs man is now facing 15 years to life for alleged drug trafficking and weapons offenses. According to DOJ: James Nevin Moorman, 62, of Coral […]
Click10.com
Police: 1 arrested, 3 at large in Hialeah insurance fraud scheme
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police arrested a man Monday, accusing him of staging car crashes and filing duplicate insurance claims in an attempt to defraud auto insurance companies. Marlon Aldecoa, 22, of northwest Miami-Dade, faced charges of organized scheme to defraud, staging an accident and filing fraudulent insurance claims.
Miami-Dade Police involved shooting under investigation
MIAMI -- Miami-Dade crime scene vehicles rolled into the Walden Pond Apartments in Miami Gardens Tuesday night, after police say a 15-year veteran of the force shot a man. According to police, officers were working an ongoing fraud investigation around 4 p.m. when they saw a transaction between two men and confronted them."At some point during the contact with the individuals, a struggle ensued. At that point during the struggle, one of the subject's hoodie came off, the hooded shirt came off and revealed a firearm in the waistband of the individual," said Chris Thomas, a detective with the Miami-Dade Police...
NBC Miami
Broward Man Charged With Murder in Killing of Woman Who was Shot, Crashed at Hospital
A Broward County man is facing a murder charge in the killing of a woman who was shot then crashed into a tree outside a hospital last year, authorities said. Irvin Delisma, 22, of Pompano Beach is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 20-year-old Anaysha Donjoie, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.
NBC Miami
Police Officer Shoots Man in Miami Gardens During Investigation
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after a police officer shot a man Tuesday in Miami Gardens. The shooting happened after 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of NW 9th Place. Miami-Dade Police’s Homeland Security Bureau and Northside District were conducting a fraud investigation when surveillance led them...
Click10.com
FBI searches for man who stole from Wells Fargo in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – FBI special agents released photographs on Tuesday of a man who they said stole from a Wells Fargo bank earlier this month in Broward County. The man took cash from a Wells Fargo bank teller at about 4:15 p.m., on Jan. 13, at the branch at 5991 Ravenswood Rd., in Fort Lauderdale.
cw34.com
Man from Pompano Beach accused of shooting, killing woman back in August
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach who detectives say shot a killed a woman faces first-degree murder charges. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on August 14, 2021, just after 3 a.m., deputies responded to a call at North Cypress Road and Copans Road. A...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for suspected shooter in Lauderdale Lakes; 1 victim airlifted to hospital
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Bullets flew outside a South Florida convenience store, and now deputies are searching for a suspect. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 19th Place, Tuesday afternoon, to find a man shot. The shooting happened...
WSVN-TV
Man accused in fatal shooting of preschool teacher on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale faces judge
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — The shooter responsible for killing a young teacher on a South Florida highway back in 2022, faced a judge. Jahkobi Williams, 21, was formally indicted Monday morning, and faces several charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder among other charges.
WPBF News 25
Opening Statements begin in trial for man accused of beating woman to death, setting her on fire during home delivery
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jorge Lachazo, a delivery driver, is on trial for the murder of 75-year-oldEvelyn Udell in Boca Raton. The trial, which is a non-jury trial, began Monday morning with opening statements from both the prosecution and the defense. The prosecution argued that Lachazo had every...
8 Juveniles Located After "Riot" At Palm Beach County Treatment Center
50 of the 130 residents at the Sandy Pines Treatment Center in Tequesta reportedly rioted after a fight broke out on Friday night.
NBC Miami
Man Killed in Police Confrontation Outside Homestead Publix Identified
Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by a police officer after he opened fire in the parking lot of a Homestead Publix over the weekend in an incident that was caught on camera. Alexander Arrington, 44, was killed in the Saturday night incident outside the Publix...
NBC Miami
Murder Charge for Miami Man Shot by Officer After Stabbing, Running Over Woman: Police
A man who was shot by a Miami-Dade Police officer after he fatally stabbed and ran over a woman earlier this month is now facing a murder charge, officials said. Axel Ordonez-Diaz, 47, is charged with one count of second-degree murder with a weapon and two counts of attempted murder in the Jan. 5 incident, according to an arrest report.
West Boca Raton Man, Tired Of Waiting At HOA Gate, Threatens Driver With Knife
PBSO: Homeowner Arrested After Threatening Driver In Mission Bay. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Waiting in line is often better than sitting in jail. That’s the message likely learned by Marcelo Loureiro. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Loureiro was tired of waiting […]
NBC Miami
Man Charged After Allegedly Stabbing Woman, Running Over Her Body in SW Miami-Dade
A man was charged Monday after police they he allegedly stabbed a woman to death and ran over her body in a southwest Miami-Dade street. Axel Ordonez-Diaz, 47, faces a charge of second degree murder in the January 5 death of 47-year-old Claudia Ordonez. MDPD said the two were in...
westorlandonews.com
South Florida Doctor Sentenced to Prison for Unlawfully Dispensing Narcotics
Dr. Ronald Lubetsky was sentenced recently to five years in prison by U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks for unlawfully dispensing narcotics, specifically oxycodone and morphine. Lubetsky was convicted at trial in November on seven counts of unlawfully dispensing narcotics. Trial evidence showed that law enforcement learned of Lubetsky’s operation...
