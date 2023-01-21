ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

NBC Miami

Closing Arguments Set in Alleged ‘Pillowcase Rapist' Trial in Miami-Dade

Closing arguments are set for Wednesday morning in the case of a suspected serial rapist who police say terrorized South Florida for years in the early 1980s. Robert Koehler is charged with just one of the rapes, from 1983 in Miami-Dade County, but his own attorneys elicited testimony Tuesday revealing to jurors that he was also suspected of being the "Pillowcase Rapist," so named for using bed linen to cover the faces of his victims.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

"Pillowcase Rape" suspect takes stand in own defense

MIAMI - The alleged "Pillowcase Rapist" took the stand in his own defense Monday in a Miami-Dade court. Robert Koehler is facing charges stemming from a woman's rape in the early 80's. "Let's just get this out of the way, did you rape (woman's name)," asked the prosecutor. "No," he replied. "Did you kidnap her?" asked the prosecutor. "No." "Did you burglarize her apartment?" "No." Authorities believe Koehler, 62, might have committed as many as 45 rapes, using a pillowcase or other fabrics to cover the face of his victims. On Friday, jurors heard from the prosecutor that Koehler's DNA was linked to the crimes. Last summer, the Broward sheriff's Cold Case Unit identified and charged Koehler for multiple sex assault cases from the 80s. He'll be brought to Broward once the Miami-Dade cases are decided.   
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: 1 arrested, 3 at large in Hialeah insurance fraud scheme

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police arrested a man Monday, accusing him of staging car crashes and filing duplicate insurance claims in an attempt to defraud auto insurance companies. Marlon Aldecoa, 22, of northwest Miami-Dade, faced charges of organized scheme to defraud, staging an accident and filing fraudulent insurance claims.
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police involved shooting under investigation

MIAMI -- Miami-Dade crime scene vehicles rolled into the Walden Pond Apartments in Miami Gardens Tuesday night, after police say a 15-year veteran of the force shot a man. According to police, officers were working an ongoing fraud investigation around 4 p.m. when they saw a transaction between two men and confronted them."At some point during the contact with the individuals, a struggle ensued. At that point during the struggle, one of the subject's hoodie came off, the hooded shirt came off and revealed a firearm in the waistband of the individual," said Chris Thomas, a detective with the Miami-Dade Police...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Police Officer Shoots Man in Miami Gardens During Investigation

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after a police officer shot a man Tuesday in Miami Gardens. The shooting happened after 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of NW 9th Place. Miami-Dade Police’s Homeland Security Bureau and Northside District were conducting a fraud investigation when surveillance led them...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

FBI searches for man who stole from Wells Fargo in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – FBI special agents released photographs on Tuesday of a man who they said stole from a Wells Fargo bank earlier this month in Broward County. The man took cash from a Wells Fargo bank teller at about 4:15 p.m., on Jan. 13, at the branch at 5991 Ravenswood Rd., in Fort Lauderdale.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

South Florida Doctor Sentenced to Prison for Unlawfully Dispensing Narcotics

Dr. Ronald Lubetsky was sentenced recently to five years in prison by U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks for unlawfully dispensing narcotics, specifically oxycodone and morphine. Lubetsky was convicted at trial in November on seven counts of unlawfully dispensing narcotics. Trial evidence showed that law enforcement learned of Lubetsky’s operation...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

