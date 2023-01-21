Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killedSan HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio this Friday! Find out how to get one.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Renters in San Antonio Hit Hard: Rental Prices Skyrocket Higher Than Any Other City in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Get Your Hands on Delicious Girl Scout Cookies Starting tomorrow in San Antonio!Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Tex-Mex restaurant Las Palapas plans location near Alamo Ranch
It'll be less than a mile from Harlan High School.
KSAT 12
Repairs underway to fix sinkhole in shopping center parking lot on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Shoppers were met with a vehicle in a sinkhole at a shopping center on the far West Side. Police responded to the scene near Loop 1604 and Highway 151 on Tuesday afternoon. A water main break —in the middle of one of the main entrances of...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police release incident video of officers shooting man during disturbance at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: The video provided by SAPD may have images that are not suitable for all ages. Viewer discretion is advised. The San Antonio Police Department has released a critical incident video in which two officers shot and wounded a man at a West Side Motel in early January.
KSAT 12
Look inside 120-year-old San Antonio home on National Historic Registry
SAN ANTONIO – A nearly 120-year-old home on the National Historic Registry is for sale in San Antonio. The $1.5 million home has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms and is located at 501 W French Place in midtown, not far from the St. Mary’s Strip.
KSAT 12
Next step in $2.5B expansion for San Antonio International Airport to take place in February
SAN ANTONIO – $2.5 billion. That is the projected price for the new expansion for the San Antonio International Airport, but it wont happen overnight. That’s what Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports for the city of San Antonio said, when he talked about the various reasons for the project, along with the timetable and big plans for Stinson Municipal Airport.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio ramps up efforts for renters rights
San Antonio- According to the city of San Antonio, close to half of its residents in the city live in some type of rental unit. Sylvia Flores is a renter on the northwest side of the city. She says she had to get the city’s code enforcement involved in order to get things done. She wants to know why her complaints were ignored. Terrible , the worst I have ever experienced,” said Flores. She’s frustrated and says the ceiling in her bathroom was leaking for 4 years before it was just fixed this past November. “It’s my first time as a renter in Texas , San Antonio, and noit’s a nightmare,” said Flores.
KTSA
San Antonio Councilman Perry makes first appearance in court
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman accused of having more than a dozen drinks before trying to drive home has now made his first court appearance. Clayton Perry appeared before Judge Yolanda Huff via Zoom Tuesday morning in Bexar County Court. He is charged with DWI and failure to stop and give information after a head-on-crash on November 6. Both charges would fall into the category of Class B misdemeanors, but they could bring a penalty of 180 days in jail, a $2,000 fine – or both if Clayton is convicted.
KSAT 12
Two people hit by car while fighting in street, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people fighting in the middle of the street were hit by a car on the city’s West Side late Sunday night, the San Antonio Police Department said. The crash happened around 10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Culebra Road, not far from Benrus Drive and Callaghan Road.
texasstandard.org
This San Antonio teen went from taking tests to shaping his school district’s future in just a year
This time last year, Michael Valdez was a senior at Edgewood Fine Arts Academy on San Antonio’s West Side. In June, he crossed the stage to accept his diploma. By November, he was sworn in to his first elected office, becoming one of the seven trustees tasked with leading the district from which he had just graduated.
KTSA
Police: Argument leads to fatal shooting on San Antonio’s East Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in his 20’s. It happened just before 7 P.M. Sunday in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. Officers say they arrived to find the victim dead at the scene from multiple gunshot...
Rainfall totals for San Antonio and South Texas
SAN ANTONIO — It took more than three weeks of the new year, but Tuesday morning brought healthy showers and sorely needed rain to the San Antonio metro, which for months has experienced extreme or exceptional drought. It remains to be seen whether the Tuesday rain was enough to...
KSAT 12
Do you recognize this person? Bexar County seeks tips to identify body found on East Side
BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man whose body was found on the East Side more than five years ago. Officials say the man’s body was found in a roadway and unresponsive on August 24, 2017. The county described the...
tourcounsel.com
Rolling Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
Rolling Oaks Mall offers a great location, ample parking, and security in all areas of the mall. In addition, this site is highly visited by the wide range of stores where you can find everything you need, from home accessories, fashion clothes and more. Notable stores where you can go...
fox38corpuschristi.com
San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.
SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
news4sanantonio.com
Rollover accident backs up traffic for hours along Northeast Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A rollover accident tied up traffic for several hours early Tuesday morning on the Northeast Side. The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. along Interstate 35 near Judson Road. Police said a driver ended up flipped over and upside down in the main lanes of the highway. Traffic...
Massive storm causes more than 4,000 power outages in San Antonio
The rainy weather is expected to linger through the afternoon.
kurv.com
Head-On Collision Kills Seven
Police are investigating a head-on collision in Comal County over the weekend that killed seven people and injured a child. The accident happened Sunday night on FM 2722 near Buffalo Springs Road, north of New Braunfels. State troopers say a pickup truck went the wrong way and hit an oncoming SUV.
KSAT 12
San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain
Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
