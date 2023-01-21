ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Next step in $2.5B expansion for San Antonio International Airport to take place in February

SAN ANTONIO – $2.5 billion. That is the projected price for the new expansion for the San Antonio International Airport, but it wont happen overnight. That’s what Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports for the city of San Antonio said, when he talked about the various reasons for the project, along with the timetable and big plans for Stinson Municipal Airport.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio ramps up efforts for renters rights

San Antonio- According to the city of San Antonio, close to half of its residents in the city live in some type of rental unit. Sylvia Flores is a renter on the northwest side of the city. She says she had to get the city’s code enforcement involved in order to get things done. She wants to know why her complaints were ignored. Terrible , the worst I have ever experienced,” said Flores. She’s frustrated and says the ceiling in her bathroom was leaking for 4 years before it was just fixed this past November. “It’s my first time as a renter in Texas , San Antonio, and noit’s a nightmare,” said Flores.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio Councilman Perry makes first appearance in court

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman accused of having more than a dozen drinks before trying to drive home has now made his first court appearance. Clayton Perry appeared before Judge Yolanda Huff via Zoom Tuesday morning in Bexar County Court. He is charged with DWI and failure to stop and give information after a head-on-crash on November 6. Both charges would fall into the category of Class B misdemeanors, but they could bring a penalty of 180 days in jail, a $2,000 fine – or both if Clayton is convicted.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Herald

Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killed

A vehicle in which they were riding was fired upon on Sunday night, killing a Texas couple who had been together since middle school and were expecting their first child. The shooting, which San Antonio police chief William McManus described as a "targeted hit," happened at the junction of Olive Street and Aransas Avenue, he said during a press conference on Sunday. There have been no detentions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tourcounsel.com

Rolling Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas

Rolling Oaks Mall offers a great location, ample parking, and security in all areas of the mall. In addition, this site is highly visited by the wide range of stores where you can find everything you need, from home accessories, fashion clothes and more. Notable stores where you can go...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox38corpuschristi.com

San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kurv.com

Head-On Collision Kills Seven

Police are investigating a head-on collision in Comal County over the weekend that killed seven people and injured a child. The accident happened Sunday night on FM 2722 near Buffalo Springs Road, north of New Braunfels. State troopers say a pickup truck went the wrong way and hit an oncoming SUV.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain

Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

