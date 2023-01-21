Read full article on original website
Mexican wolf ‘Asha’ captured in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have captured Asha, a Mexican wolf who has been wandering in northern New Mexico for the last few weeks. Advocates wanted the wolf to be allowed to keep on its own path, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants the wolf to contribute to repopulation efforts. Last week, KRQE News 13 […]
upr.org
2023 Colorado River reporting update with Alex Hager on Wednesday's Access Utah
Today we’ll check in with reporter Alex Hager. You hear his reporting from the Colorado River Reporting Project regularly on UPR. We’ll ask if this winter’s snow will be enough to pull us out of the drought. We’ll look to the future of the Colorado River as climate change makes the area drier. We’ll look at proposed changes at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. We’ll also think about how a shrinking Lake Powell affects the water supply to a town like Page, Arizona. And we’ll ask Alex Hager about a water tasting event featuring Colorado tap water.
kunm.org
TUES: New Mexico wildfire recovery bill passes first test, + More
Recovering from wildfire, New Mexico bill passes first test - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. A measure that would clear the way for New Mexico to provide zero-interest loans to local governments to repair or replace public infrastructure damaged by wildfires or post-fire flooding has cleared its first legislative hurdle.
How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new water supply
Underground storage may be a key for Western states navigating water shortages and extreme weather. Aquifers under the ground have served as a reliable source of water for years. During rainy years, the aquifers would fill up naturally, helping areas get by in the dry years. But growing demand for water coupled with climate…
suindependent.com
Interested In Gathering Shed Antlers From Feb. 1 through April 15? Utah Offers A Free And Mandatory Ethics Course Before You Do.
Interested In Gathering Shed Antlers? Utah Offers A Free And Mandatory Ethics Course Before You Do. If you want to gather shed antlers in the state of Utah, you must take a mandatory ethics course. Collecting is only legal from Feb. 1 through April 15, so it’s important to understand the rules and laws you must follow.
Leaving Lake Mead: Water for California, Arizona a drain on stressed supply
As Lake Mead shrinks even more over the next two years, a reality will come clearly into focus: There's more demand for the water flowing out of Hoover Dam than there is for the water that stays in Lake Mead.
890kdxu.com
publicnewsservice.org
Native Americans Moving Off the Rez Face Discrimination in MT
Native Americans in Montana face a slew of challenges to finding housing off reservations - including discrimination. A tight housing market in the state and across the country presents its own problems for finding an affordable place to live. But Les Left Hand, program director for All Nation Youth Partner...
theprescotttimes.com
Enough fentanyl pills flowed through Arizona last year to kill all of the state’s 7 million-plus residents.
Ed from Sheriff Rhodes- As a new governor leading Arizona, Katie Hobbs faces an important question in the infancy of her governorship: What will she do to help stanch the flow of drugs and people crossing illegally at our southern border? Unfortunately with the release of her first budget proposal, the governor has taken a dangerous step backward in that fight.
Herald-Journal
SIPH announces flu deaths in southeastern Idaho
Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced Monday that seven deaths have occurred from an influenza-related illness in Health District 6 over the last month. Five of the deaths occurred in people over the age of 50 and two were between the ages of 19-49. The health agency did not disclose where the deaths happened, or any other details regarding the deceased individuals.
Bill advances in New Mexico to gird against climate crises
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A legislative panel advanced a bill Monday that would help local governments plan in advance for climate-related threats to public health such as wildfires, flooding, extreme heat and rapid erosion. The initiative from Democratic state Sen. Liz Stefanics of Santa Fe aims to foster...
Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County. “The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools […]
2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college. In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, […]
New Mexico Lt. Governor open to hearing from New Mexicans
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the midst of the 2023 legislative session, it can be easy to forget that New Mexico’s government represents everyday New Mexicans. Now, to help hear more diverse voices, the state’s Lieutenant Governor, Howie Morales, has opened his door for the people. “I will be hosting my Office Hours in-person in Santa […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Arizona
Arizona is well-known for being one of the hottest places in the United States. A huge portion of the state is hot, sandy desert only suitable for the hardiest animals, but this climate isn’t impervious to lower temperatures. In fact, there are portions of Arizona that can get downright cold! Today, we are going to discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in Arizona, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state overall. Let’s get started.
travellemming.com
25 Best Places to Visit in New Mexico (in 2023)
I’ve extensively traveled through the Southwest and in this guide, I share the absolute best places to visit in New Mexico!. Read on to learn about the most popular New Mexico attractions, including Santa Fe, Roswell, and Carlsbad Caverns National Park. I also cover lesser-known spots, like where to find hot springs, sample New Mexico wines, and see otherworldly landscapes.
This Is Arizona's Most Destructive Tornado On Record
It caused millions of dollars worth of damage.
New Mexico chief justice urges caution with bail law reform
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top judicial official urged state legislators Tuesday to be cautious and remember the principle of innocence until proven guilty as they consider toughening the state’s bail laws in response to violent crime. Supreme Court Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon delivered...
Bird deaths over New Mexico possibly due to climate change
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Los Alamos National Laboratory researchers are studying a 2020 incident in which thousands of migratory birds dropped dead over New Mexico, possibly due to climate change. Hundreds of millions of birds fly south in the winter and north in the summer, but recent studies by...
Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools
LAVEEN VILLAGE, Ariz. (AP) — During seventh grade at Phoenix Indian School, Pershlie Ami signed up to go on what the school called an “outing” — promoted as opportunities for Native American students to earn spending money off campus. They were opportunities — for cheap labor....
