“I see this invitation as recognition of and a platform for all those I have collaborated with over the decades.”. The British Council announced that Sir John Akomfrah will represent the United Kingdom at the 2024 Venice Biennale. The Ghanaian-born artist immigrated to Britain at age four and has said in a past interview that he feels a “moral obligation” to create works that center around migration and resist the “rhetoric of contagion” that probe into refugees who come to Europe.

18 HOURS AGO