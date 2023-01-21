Read full article on original website
Mr. Saturday Steps Into the Golden Age of Parisian Nightlife for FW23
Whether it be spring, summer, fall or winter, there is one thing that remains constant about Joey Gollish’s label Mr. Saturday. It is continued combinational reverence and exploration of high-moment in culture. The Toronto-based brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 show popped the lid on the history of European cabaret with its “Sex & Politics: Shadow Play At Le Chat Noir” runway show. Now for the Fall/Winter 2023 season, Mr. Saturday kept its feet in Europe but headed over to France to explore the rich history of Paris’ Les Bains Douches nightclub.
Actual Source and Goldwin Connect for "Alpine Codex Group" Uniform
Heritage Japanese outwear brand Goldwin has worked with Utah-based design studio Actual Source to dream up a special collaboration imagining a fictional hiking group known as “Alpine Codex Group” which combines the ideas of the American publisher and the outdoor apparel expertise of Goldwin. The resulting collection is...
Jekeun Explores Identity and the Human Psyche for FW23
The London-based, South Korean-owned emerging brand Jekeun is back for Fall/Winter 2023, this time drawing influence from the South Korean film Attack The Gas Station (주유소 습격 사건 ). Like the film, Jekeun wants to examine how human’s interact, respond, and portray themselves and one another — for the movie, this took place inside a gas station where the comedic criminals stole money, and for the brand, it too heads to a gas station to shoot its lookbook with commentary on the human psyche.
Goldwin 0 Presents a New Technically-Focused Collection for SS23
Heritage Japanese outerwear brand Goldwin 0 has just presented its newest collection for Spring/Summer 2023. Coming hot on the heels of its recently-unveiled collaboration with Actual Source, Goldwin’s newest installment is a project that once again aligns itself with nature. Traditionally, Goldwin is best known for its technical hiking gear, crafted with breathable and lightweight fabrications that make outdoor excursions easy. This new collection brings more of the same, however, it experiments with more materiality, sports silhouettes, and bold colorways.
TAAKK FW23 Turns Abstract Paintings Into Clothes
For Fall/Winter 2023, Japanese menswear imprint TAAKK was largely inspired by abstract paintings. Led by designer Takuya Morikawa, who established the label in 2013, the collection’s vibrant persona garners interest, and its forward craftsmanship captures attention. At the foundation of this season’s textiles, Morikawa explored the intentional direction in...
WINNIE New York Crafts a Wardrobe of Tailored Timelessness for FW23
Crowned as one of Hypebeast’s Best Emerging Menswear Brands of 2022, WINNIE New York has now taken to Paris Fashion Week to present its class of menswear for Fall/Winter 2023. Founded in 2018 by Idris Balogun following stints on Savile Row in London, as well as at Burberry and Tom Ford, the designer has honed his craft of refinement, not focusing necessarily on silhouettes (albeit, they are spot on), but rather a catalog of work that’s simply timeless.
Guillaume Delvigne Crafts Colorful Cork Furniture Collection
French designer Guillaume Delvigne has taken the bold hues found in an artwork by Henri Matisse and translated them into details for a collection of cork furniture. Delvigne has crafted the pieces for Maison Matisse – a company founded by the artist’s great-grandson. Named “Les Mille et Une Nuits”, the collection shares its name with an artwork painted by Matisse in 1950, featuring his signature use of collage and color.
Jehucal Prepares for "Daily Coffee" With Its Latest Collection
London-based streetwear label Jehucal has just presented a brand new collection — and it taps into varsity sports elements. Over recent times, the UK’s streetwear scene has come on leaps and bounds. For example, the likes of Corteiz and Clints have shot to new heights with high-profile collaborations and the opening of a flagship store. Additionally, the British shores are also home to a melting pot of labels — such as PICANTE, Drama Call, A1 Denim, and Soho Yacht Club — that are unveiling drops regularly that are sending their highly-engaged followings into streetwear-frenzies.
John Akomfrah to Represent Britain at 2024 Venice Biennale
“I see this invitation as recognition of and a platform for all those I have collaborated with over the decades.”. The British Council announced that Sir John Akomfrah will represent the United Kingdom at the 2024 Venice Biennale. The Ghanaian-born artist immigrated to Britain at age four and has said in a past interview that he feels a “moral obligation” to create works that center around migration and resist the “rhetoric of contagion” that probe into refugees who come to Europe.
Filippa K Breaks New Ground Ahead of Copenhagen Fashion Week for FW23
Following week-long runways in Paris and Milan, Denmark’s capital city is now set to follow suit, prepared to kick Fall/Winter 2023 antics off at the end of January. Co-ed label Filippa K is one step ahead of the curve, taking to Copenhagen to debut its latest offering of futuristic garments submerged in ’70s skiwear motifs.
The Strokes and Stormzy Will Headline All Points East 2023
One of London’s biggest festivals will be making its annual return this summer, set to arrive at Victoria Park in the city’s Tower Hamlets neighborhood. All Points East 2023 will take place in August, featuring various international acts slated to storm the event’s grand stages. The week-long...
Björk Brings On Shygirl and Sega Bodega for Club-Ready “Ovule” Remix
Björk has found her match in her latest collaborators, Shygirl and Sega Bodega. The experimental Icelandic artist is typically quite selective when it comes to features, opting to work solo most of the time, making her surprise new “ovule” remix an exciting cut for fans to hear.
kolor Finds Peace in Chaos for FW23
Japanese label kolor has expanded its horizons in recent years, proving that it is one to watch. In 2021, founder Junichi Abe made his mark on the runway by stepping foot into the sportswear realm and debuting a multi-faceted range that combined silhouettes to create something new. For the Fall/Winter...
Extra Butter and Diadora Honor Giallo With Their Latest S8000 and Apparel Collaboration
After building a footwear team-up alongside Hunter that was made for gardening, Extra Butter is revisiting the collaborative sphere to introduce a brand new project with Diadora. Together, the duo has put together a new sneaker and apparel assemblage that pays homage to Giallo — the genre of mystery fiction and horror thrillers.
RAINS' Puffer Boot Pushes 3D-Printing Technology Forward
On its Paris Fashion Week runway, Denmark-based label RAINS debuted its first-ever 3D-printed shoe, made in collaboration with Zellerfeld. Dubbed the “Puffer Boot,” the silhouette looks like an artifact from the future. Its conceptual-yet-function design boats an organic shape with a purposeful, sculptural appearance mimicking that of a stone carving. An innovation purveyor, RAINS planted a newly-developed, printed puffer element on the instep, consisting of 90% air.
Burberry’s "B:Mine" Campaign Celebrates Valentines Day’s Moments of Embrace
With Valentines Day creeping around the corner, wants us to celebrate the occasion in style with its brand-new collection and campaign. Quickly following up on its Landscapes series — where the British fashion house curated a selection of natural artworks in partnership with its creative community — Burberry’s latest campaign, that is entitled “B:MINE,” celebrates intimacy and embracement.
An Oil Sketch Covered in Bird Poop Is Expected to Garner Millions at Auction
Made by Flemish Baroque artist, Anthony van Dyck. Back in 2002, New York art collector Albert B. Roberts stumbled upon an oil painting with bird droppings scattered over it and believed it to be a genuine piece by Flemish Baroque artist, Anthony van Dyck. Roberts paid $600 USD to acquire the sketch and had it authenticated in 2019 by art historian Susan Barnes, who deemed it “surprisingly well-preserved” and an “impressive and important find that helps us understand more about the artist’s method as a young man.”
