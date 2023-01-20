Rich Ana, Poor Anna: Disparate Tales of Immigrant Women Murdered Over the Holidays

Over the holidays, two women who immigrated to the United States and have variations on the same first name—Anna and Ana—were both brutally killed during what, for each woman, were meant to be celebratory moments in their life. Both Ana and Anna were allegedly killed by their romantic partner—however, headlines about one woman’s death tore across front pages nationwide while the other’s horrific death was barely noticed.

Ana Walshe immigrated from Serbia to the U.S. in 2005, then met her husband, a Boston trust funder with a personal history of mental illness and a rap sheet that included fraud. Despite his inherited wealth, Brian Walshe is a man who has now been accused of ripping off his own dead father and his best friend in separate schemes along with a slew of other business associates while his devoted wife was working at upscale Bay State hotels.

Anna Costa was an immigrant from a small town in Brazil near the Amazonian jungle who, upon arrival in the U.S., joined an Army program called Military Assets Vital to National Interests, in an attempt to obtain citizenship for herself and her family.

Weeks after their killings, the bodies of both slain women have still not been recovered. But news coverage of their deaths has been wildly disparate. Walshe’s murder and the disposal of her body is believed to have occurred in the tony coastal towns of Massachusetts; the gory details became the stuff of national headlines and nightly newscasts. In the U.S., Costa’s death has only been written about on this very website.

Ana Walshe married into wealth and died gruesomely, as prosecutors state, at the hands of her husband, Brian Walshe. He’s the son of a neurosurgeon who grew up in an oceanfront estate in the resort town of Hull, Massachusetts, attended boarding school and a top college, and had connected parents to bail him out of relentless criminal and personal jams.

His wife was last seen in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day in a million-dollar estate in another tony Massachusetts beach town. She died in the basement of the home she was raising her three young boys and sometimes shared with her mother-in-law, prosecutors say. They said that her husband took a hacksaw to her remains just hours after the couple hosted her real estate colleagues at a party to ring in the New Year. Investigators say they believe he then hauled the hacked pieces of her 115-pound body to various trash sites that would be transported to facilities that use incinerators, so her body is unlikely to be found.

Anna Costa came to the U.S. seeking the American dream. At some point in recent months, she hooked up with a broke fellow Brazilian, who it has been revealed is suspected of killing in Brazil—also involving a young woman he had dated. There were no headlines in Brazil when that woman went missing, perhaps because she was too poor to merit a story. And, unlike Ana Walshe, there has been exactly one headline in the U.S. when Luis Antonio Gomes Akay confessed to the FBI’s L.A. field office that he killed Anna when she said she wanted to end her relationship while the two were vacationing in California; now, he refuses to say where he hid Costa’s body, only saying that it’s somewhere in the mountains. Akay is now charged with murder and Costa’s body remains missing. Lt. Omar Camacho of the LA Sheriffs Department told LA Mag on Friday deputies are continuing to look for Anna’s body. “We have not located the victim,” Camacho said. “The weather has not helped, but the search is ongoing.”

Ana Walshe was 39 years old when she was last seen on New Year’s Day. Her disappearance launched a massive law enforcement manhunt through trash dumps all over Massachusetts, professional police dives in bodies of water, and trained hunts around several pieces of real estate she owned (worth roughly $3 million dollars), all as her husband pleaded not guilty to killing her.

Anna Costa was last heard from on December 27 when she was in El Segundo, a guest of the DoubleTree Hotel near LAX. She told her family her boyfriend was paying to take her from the Virginia Army base where she was stationed for a vacation sightseeing around L.A., all to celebrate her 23rd birthday. When her mom in Brazil stopped receiving phone calls, she went to the Brazilian police, who called the FBI. The Feds tracked down Akay, who, during questioning, confessed.

Brazilian authorities told reporters there that Akay thinks he might beat his murder charge if prosecutors don’t find her body. The LA Sheriff’s Department, the lead investigative agency, has steadfastly refused to reveal details of Costa’s murder or if anyone is searching for her body. LA District Attorney George Gascon’s office isn’t talking either and refused to reveal information about the killing other than to say he pleaded not guilty and is due back at the Airport criminal courthouse on Feb. 15.

One wealthy Ana and one poor Anna—both beautiful, vivacious women with bright futures snatched away, allegedly by the men in their lives. And both deserve equal attention in the hunt for their discarded remains.

