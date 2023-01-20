ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Stanford offers defensive lineman Kellen Lindstrom

By Kevin Borba
All Cardinal
All Cardinal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00MFRe_0kM6KQn600

The Missouri native has been a hot name over the last week

The new Stanford football staff is in their infancy in terms of recruiting for Stanford, and one thing that we are beginning to learn is that they are looking any and everywhere for talented players.

On top of offering a talented four-star corner out of Philly, the Cardinal have extended offers to recruits from Michigan , and a talented athlete out of Georgia. The latest offer saw the Cardinal offer one of the best players in the state of Missouri in three-star defensive lineman Kellen Lindstrom.

The Springfield native ranks as the No. 9 player in the state, and the No. 35 defensive lineman in the country according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings . His recruitment has been picking up since this past Saturday, as he has announced a total of nine offers since.

Aside from Stanford, teams looking to land the 6-foot-5 240 pound defensive lineman include Oklahoma, Michigan, Tennessee, and Cal.

It is no secret why, considering how productive he has been the past couple years, totaling 163 tackles, 10 TFL's, and three sacks across the past two seasons.

The Cardinal have some ground to make up in his recruitment, as he has already scheduled visits to Iowa State and Wisconsin. The defensive line is a unit that does return some younger players for Stanford, but needs much more depth than what they currently have. Troy Taylor and company's next couple recruiting classes will essentially be contributing to a multi-year rebuild.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stanford Daily

Scores of Stanford students used ChatGPT on final exams, survey suggests

Stanford students and professors alike are grappling with the rise of ChatGPT, a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence, and the technology’s implications for education. Some professors have already overhauled their courses in anticipation of how students might use the chatbot to complete assignments and exams. And according to an informal poll conducted by The Daily, a large number of students have already used ChatGPT on their final exams.
STANFORD, CA
KRON4 News

Florida woman arrested in American Canyon after social security fraud, using 50 alias names: police

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — A Florida woman was arrested in American Canyon Thursday after authorities learned she had allegedly approximately 50 different alias names and multiple social security numbers, the American Canyon Police Department (ACPD) announced in a Facebook post. The woman, identified as 67-year-old Angela Juda, was also caught driving a government-owned vehicle […]
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
CBS San Francisco

22-day storm totals: 35.38 inches of rain in Boulder Creek, 15 feet of snow at Donner Summit

SAN FRANCISCO -- The numbers continue to roll in on the 22-day historic deluge that left behind damaged homes, shattered businesses, unstable hillsides and rain-swallowed rivers.The latest batch has come from the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.When all was said and done, nearly 3 feet of rain -- 35.38 inches -- fell in the Santa Cruz Mountain community of Boulder Creek.  Oakland set a 22-day record with around 1.5 feet of rain or 18.33 inches while it was also a record-setter at San Francisco International with 1.27 feet of 15.28 inches."The AVERAGE over the ENTIRE STATE in that time...
BOULDER CREEK, CA
48hills.org

SF could lead the way on public power for California

The SF Local Agency Formation Commission held a hearing today on the failures of PG&E—and set in motion what could be a valuable process for moving toward public power. The speakers at the hearing were clear and direct: As Antonio Diaz, organizational director at PODER, told the panel, “PG&E is a failed utility.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

San Francisco Exemplifies ‘The Emperor Has No Clothes’

In The Emperor’s New Clothes by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, two charlatans successfully pull off a fraud on a flamboyant emperor who spends lavishly on fashion and clothing by telling him they will tailor an outfit that only the most wise can see. As the charlatan tailors announce...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs

In a matter of weeks, reservoirs across the Bay Area have gone from noticeably low to nearly full, if not spilling over, thanks to a parade of powerful storms. Take a look at the before-and-after images below to see how drastically different some reservoirs look after the recent rainfall. Photos:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

How BART Plans To Discipline Director Who Made Racist Comment

The BART Board of Directors will soon decide how to discipline a member who apologized for using racist language in a board meeting—a first for the transit governing body. A decision on punishment for director John McPartland will be up for a vote at Thursday’s regular meeting. It will be the first time a BART director is formally censured, said Board President Janice Li.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Residents React Following Police Raid at East San Jose Home

A major police raid in east San Jose has residents feeling relieved, after they say the situation was getting out of hand with suspect activity going on all hours of the night. SWAT agents were seen confiscating computers and detaining several people. The incident took place on Harbor Avenue. San...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Rising groundwater is coming for your basement … and everyone’s parking garages, sewers and transportation systems

As a series of intense storms pummeled the state, most eyes were trained on the overflowing storm drains, flooded roadways and coastal surges. But lurking just beneath the surface, another risk threatens to exacerbate flooding across the Bay Area: groundwater. Unlike the deep aquifers tapped for drinking water or irrigation, this shallow pocket of moisture sits just under the surface and fluctuates with the seasons. But as storms intensify and sea levels rise, groundwater is being pushed upward by salty tides, a new report shows,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area vehicle theft ring busted; Stolen vehicles, guns, body armor vests seized

SAN PABLO -- Four suspects were in custody and one remained at large Friday after an investigation into a San Pablo shooting uncovered a sophisticated Bay Area vehicle theft ring.San Pablo police said 26-years old Jose Alberto Torres Flores of Union City; 21-years old Alexander Martinez of Newark; 20-years old Eduardo Garcia Perez of Newark and 20-years old Alexander Echeverria of Newark all were in custody after a lengthy investigation.Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia, a 19-year-old from Hayward, remained at large and was the subject of a region-wide search.Martinez, Perez, Echeverria, and Torres-Flores have been booked into Contra Costa County Jail on...
SAN PABLO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide

CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property."It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco man arrested after violent home invasion in San Carlos

SAN CARLOS -- A suspect who forced his way into a San Carlos home early Saturday morning, assaulted and injured an occupant and then barricaded himself in the residence was taken into custody about three hours later without incident or use of force, police said.Omar Areas, 42, of San Francisco, was booked into San Mateo County Jail around 9 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and domestic violence, according to police.The case began when a man forced his way into the home in the 300 block of Dartmouth Avenue early Saturday and attacked another...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Bay Area Regulators Look To Ban Natural Gas Furnaces, Water Heaters

A Bay Area board that oversees air quality in the Bay Area is weighing a proposal to ban the sale of some appliances that run on natural gas. The rule, proposed at the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, would ban the sale of new natural gas-fired furnaces and water heaters in most of the nine-county Bay Area. Of the 2.7 million households in the Bay Area, 1.8 million use natural gas for space or water heating, according to the agency.
FLORIDA STATE
All Cardinal

All Cardinal

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
621
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinal brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Stanford athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/stanford

Comments / 0

Community Policy