Stanford offers defensive lineman Kellen Lindstrom

The Missouri native has been a hot name over the last week

The new Stanford football staff is in their infancy in terms of recruiting for Stanford, and one thing that we are beginning to learn is that they are looking any and everywhere for talented players.

On top of offering a talented four-star corner out of Philly, the Cardinal have extended offers to recruits from Michigan , and a talented athlete out of Georgia. The latest offer saw the Cardinal offer one of the best players in the state of Missouri in three-star defensive lineman Kellen Lindstrom.

The Springfield native ranks as the No. 9 player in the state, and the No. 35 defensive lineman in the country according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings . His recruitment has been picking up since this past Saturday, as he has announced a total of nine offers since.

Aside from Stanford, teams looking to land the 6-foot-5 240 pound defensive lineman include Oklahoma, Michigan, Tennessee, and Cal.

It is no secret why, considering how productive he has been the past couple years, totaling 163 tackles, 10 TFL's, and three sacks across the past two seasons.

The Cardinal have some ground to make up in his recruitment, as he has already scheduled visits to Iowa State and Wisconsin. The defensive line is a unit that does return some younger players for Stanford, but needs much more depth than what they currently have. Troy Taylor and company's next couple recruiting classes will essentially be contributing to a multi-year rebuild.