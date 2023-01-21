ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Valley, GA

Suzan Hyatt named Georgia Principal of the Year finalist

JACKSON — Henderson Middle School Principal Dr. Suzan Hyatt has been chosen as a finalist for the Georgia Principal of the Year by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals. Hyatt is among the top five finalists, one of which will be named Georgia’s Principal of the Year in...
JACKSON, GA
Georgia taking applications for game wardens

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
GEORGIA STATE
Robins Air Force base announces upcoming job fair

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A job fair is coming up in Warner Robins for people with an Engineering or Computer Science background, according to a release by Robins Air Force Base. It is hosted by the 402nd Software Engineering Group, and will be held at Project Synergy, 100 Park Place Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Americus NWR transmitter is off the air

The NOAA weather radio transmitter at Americus ( WXJ 30 on 162.425) will be off the air until further notice for unscheduled maintenance. WXJ 30 provides service to Crisp, Dooly, Lee, Macon, Marion, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Taylor, Terrell and Webster County. Alternate service for the affected area can be...
AMERICUS, GA
Juveniles involved in Warner Robins burglaries arrested in Tennessee

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — January 16th, two juvenile males were reported to have broken into several businesses in Warner Robins with the intention of taking firearms. According to WRPD, during the breaks-ins at 603 Watson Blvd, 2292 Moody Rd, and 327 S Houston Lake Rd, the juveniles ended...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Eastman teen dies in crash in Twiggs County

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — An Eastman teen died in a crash in Twiggs County just before 2 a.m. on Monday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The vehicle was traveling south on State Route 87 before leaving the roadway and hitting several trees before flipping onto the passenger side.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
Black-owned business profile: Critter Fixers

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) graduates and Georgia residents, Dr. Vernard Hodges, and Dr. Terrence Ferguson opened Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital opened in 1999 in a 1,000 square feet leasehold on Highway 96 in Bonaire, Georgia. The post Black-owned business profile: Critter Fixers appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
BONAIRE, GA
Americus shooting incidents still under investigation

There is a marginal risk of storms for Southwest Georgia. The primary threat is damaging winds but brief tornadoes are possible. There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Tifton's Fulwood Park to now close at...
AMERICUS, GA
Men wanted for Armed Robbery in Jones County

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Saturday morning, 5 men committed an Armed Robbery at the 49er Mart on Shurling Drive in Jones county– the Jones County Sheriff’s Office is searching for those suspects now. According to JCSO, 4 of the 5 men were wearing masks, but the man...
JONES COUNTY, GA
Warner Robins woman arrested in $80K of fraudulent transactions at Perry Dollar General store

PERRY, Ga. — A 32-year-old Warner Robins woman has been arrested in 150 fraudulent transactions that were made at the Dollar General store on Plaza Drive in Perry. According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, the call came in Thursday about a theft at the store. When they made it to the store, officers discovered that the fraud was done by an employee at the store. The 32-year-old employee was arrested for the fraudulent transactions, which are estimated to total up to $80,000.
PERRY, GA
Perry Police: Macon man arrested in connection with multiple entering autos

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is in custody in connection with several entering autos. A Perry Police Department news release says 25-year-old Reshawn Brown is charged with the following:. 17 counts of entering automobile. 15 counts of criminal trespass. 2 counts of criminal damage of property. 1...
PERRY, GA
UPDATE: Man identified in shooting outside Mrs. Winner’s

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car near Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits on Tuesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a person shot in a truck near the roadway– when arriving at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.
MACON, GA
This is who's eligible for FEMA assistance in Georgia

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is previous coverage of the storm damage. Those affected by the severe storms and tornados last Thursday could receive help from FEMA; here's who qualifies and what residents can expect after applying for assistance. Which Georgia counties qualify for FEMA assistance?. FEMA...
GEORGIA STATE
'Going to miss him a lot': Shurlington Package Store customers remember beloved assistant manager killed in triple shooting

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for four men driving a dark-colored car who they believe killed Pinal Kumar Patel last week. The triple shooting in Patel's driveway in south Bibb County also sent his wife and daughter to the hospital. They had just picked Patel up from his job as an assistant manager at Shurlington Package Store on Shurling Drive.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Macon Federal Judge Rules on Stephen Mark McDaniel’s Latest Appeal - 12 Years After He Admitted Killing Lauren Giddings

In an appeal filed in May 2022, confessed killer Stephen Mark McDaniel claimed that his lawyers misled him. A judge has now ruled on that appeal. On June 25th, 2011, the next-door neighbor and fellow Mercer University School of Law graduate of Lauren Giddings, Stephen Mark McDaniel, killed and dismembered her before ultimately pleading guilty to her murder.
MACON, GA

