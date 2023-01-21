ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

City of Greensboro plans to be car-optional by 2040

By Alliyah Sims, Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26QJ7V_0kM6K5aK00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro leaders are spending more than $569,000 to look into making the city car-optional in the next 17 years.

The Mobility Greensboro 2045 Plan is focused on public transit, biking, walking, carpooling and riding rails and making everything you like to do close and convenient enough to ditch your vehicle.

GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

“I love the idea of having walkable cities and being able to go somewhere without worrying about gas getting too expensive,” Billy Vos said.

“There are so many restaurants and grocery stores around…it would be an awesome experiment,” Hannah Henza said.

“To do that, you really need to be able to see yourself having more than one way to get around…you realistically could go on foot as a pedestrian or ride your bike or combine those with a transit trip to get to where you need to go,” said Hanna Cockburn, who oversees the Greensboro Transportation Department.

There are 12 chapters outlining the vision, the challenges and the safety of a transportation system providing convenient choices to access destinations throughout the Greensboro Metropolitan area and the Triad.

“This type of plan really needs to address emerging needs today as well as build our system out to meet the needs of the future. It really is for everyone,” Cockburn said.

Busing options for everyone are where things will start.

“Public transportation is really unique because it relies on the rest of the system working well to make it work well. So there is absolutely a connection in how we prioritize new sidewalk investments, how we prioritize connections to our greenways systems and other bike facilities. All those things play into transit,” Cockburn said.

Then city leaders will broaden the scope and include all modes of transportation.

“We’re excited about the broader conversation with the folks in Greensboro today and the folks investing in Greensboro creating new jobs and new places where jobs are that currently isn’t served by transit to figure out how to close that gap,” Cockburn said.

Over the next two years, a company recently hired will take a detailed look at what can work.

City leaders also plan to involve you in this process through public engagement opportunities.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rhinotimes.com

All 49 Miles Of Urban Loop Officially Open

The Urban Loop is now officially open. At the ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Mayor Nancy Vaughan said that this week she planned to drive the entire loop. The construction totaled 49 miles, but if you follow Vaughan’s lead and drive the entire loop it should be about a 39-mile trip. The 49-mile construction project includes entrances, exits and collector roads.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Leaf collection issues in Winston-Salem are frustrating homeowners

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some folks in Winston-Salem are frustrated that leaves are still sitting on curbs, waiting to be collected by the city months after they were put out. The city addressed the delay at its city council meeting last week, blaming weather and equipment issues. However, people are still wondering when their leaves will be collected.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Hit-And-Run Driver Turns Major Intersection Into A Battleground For A Day

If you drove near one of Greensboro’s busiest intersections on Friday, Jan. 20, then you were probably – like many others passing by – amazed at the number of Duke Energy workers, Greensboro road crews and police officers in the area conducting a repair operation that left the intersection the scene of intense traffic disruption all day long and well into the night.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40

DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro fire at the scene of massive structure fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro firefighters are working to get the upper-hand on a structure fire Tuesday morning. It's been confirmed the building belongs to Smith Trucking Company. Calls for help were made around 4 a.m. Firefighters say a passerby notified crews of the fire. The first responding unit immediately...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Roads closed due to large fire on Oakland Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire has closed several roads in Greensboro Tuesday morning. According to Greensboro Police Department, a structure fire at a commercial building used by Smith Trucking Company on Oakland Avenue is being investigated by Greensboro Fire Department. The following intersections are closed to traffic while crews are on the scene of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Massive fire at trucking company in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes near Oakland Avenue have reopened after Smith Trucking Company was on fire early Tuesday morning, according to Greensboro police. Greensboro Fire Department's Deputy Fire Chief, Dwayne Church, said fire crews went in defense mode immediately after they arrived at the scene due to the size of the fire.
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Lane of U.S. 52 closing temporarily

The N.C. Department of Transportation is alerting drivers in the Pilot Mountain area of a temporary lane closure this week at a bridge on U.S. 52. It is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 8 a.m. along a stretch of the southbound portion of that highway between mile markers 139 and 134. A contractor for the DOT will implement the closure to allow work to occur on the bridge.
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
wfmynews2.com

Crash causes traffic light outage in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Traffic lights are out at the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Northwest Boulevard due to damage from a car crash in Winston-Salem, according to police. Repair crews are on site. The early assessment and estimate is that the lights will be out for three hours. Winston-Salem...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Randolph County telecommunicator rescues teen

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. 9WGHP) — Randolph County Telecommunicator Cheyenne Allred was getting ready to end her shift on Dec. 29 when the phone rang. She decided to take one more call before switching out with her colleagues who were coming in to work. That final call would be the most intense of the day. A […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

71-year-old man shot in drive-by shooting on N. Dunleith Ave. in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot multiple times during a drive-by in Winston-Salem Tuesday, police say. It happened around 3:58 p.m. on the 500 block of Dunleith Avenue. Investigators with Winston-Salem police said 71-year-old Phillip Degraffenreaidt was outside when an unknown burgundy color vehicle drove past him and opened fire in the area. Degraffenreaidt was hit once.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Brooker T's restaurant closed longer than owner expected

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Triad restaurant owner said opening her restaurant will take longer than she hoped. You might remember a fire that destroyed Brooker T's Cafe in Lexington in September 2022. Brooker T’s Café business owners Brooke Bishop and Tammy Cornell said the Lexington community stepped in to...
LEXINGTON, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Quadruples Its Public Relations Department

If you find yourself with a much more positive view of Guilford County government later in 2023 than you did at the beginning of the year – well, there’s an explanation for that. Guilford County has just hired three new public relations employees, which, in one fell swoop,...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
97K+
Followers
22K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy