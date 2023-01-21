ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

fed up AMERICAN
3d ago

But continuing reductions on ACTUAL CITIZENS, to allow for immigrant benefits. JUST UNAMERICAN JOE AGAIN.

Kabbala “276 in the chest.” Stargazer
3d ago

unreal I'm disabled use oxygen all day night power chair and live alone. 8 barely make it monthly on 123.00 now to be told Vegas is o ly one of few cuts the Nevada leadership is a disgrace. SHAME ON YOU NEVADA.

thenevadaindependent.com

Did the cost of rent in Las Vegas decrease in the last quarter of 2022?

According to a report by the Nevada State Apartment Association, the Las Vegas housing market saw its first rent decrease in a decade during the fourth quarter of 2022. The $1,420-per-month average is down from $1,451 in the third quarter of 2022 and below the current national average of $1,620.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Mirage on Las Vegas Strip to host hiring fair to fill more than 300 jobs

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip will host a hiring fair next week to fill more than 300 positions. A spokesperson for the casino-hotel says full-time, part-time and on-call roles are available in food and beverage, hotel operations and security departments. The event is...
Fox5 KVVU

Requirements change for program that helps families avoid eviction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The rental assistance program that helped thousands of families avoid eviction through the pandemic has changed its eligibility requirements. The Clark County CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAP) now requires applicants to show an eviction notice and to have experienced a rent increase in the past 12 months.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Ready to file your taxes? IRS kicks off 2023 filing season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you're organized and have everything together, you can start filing your taxes. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) kicked off the 2023 tax filing season on Monday. The final day to file is Tuesday, April 18. However, if you need more time, you can apply...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Meow Wolf Las Vegas Is Hiring; Multiple Positions

Meow Wolf may just be your next career move. If you’re looking for a job in a fun location that is filled with art, music, events and food then you have found your match. Meow Wolf llc is an entertainment company located out of Sante Fe, New Mexico that creates immersive and interactive experiences that are out of this world.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $7.9 Million Luxury Home in Las Vegas Designed for Entertaining on A Grand Scale with Over 21,800 SF of Living Space

8920 Players Club Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 8920 Players Club Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a sprawling estate designed for entertaining on a grand scale with soaring ceiling heights, expansive entry, and ornate marble and carpet floor patterns. This Home in Las Vegas offers 10 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms with over 21,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8920 Players Club Drive, please contact Don C. Kuhl (Phone: 702-360-1414) at Douglas Elliman of Nevada LLC for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Guest hits $125K jackpot on slots at Caesars Palace Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left the Las Vegas Strip six figures richer. A spokesperson says a Caesars Rewards member hit a $125,000 jackpot on Sunday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Formula 1 race to bring $1.2 billion to Las Vegas economy, adding 7,000 jobs. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

City of Las Vegas prepares for heavy traffic ahead of Las Vegas Market 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The valley is preparing for the Las Vegas Market, and the City of Las Vegas is warning people that traffic will be heavy. On Jan. 29, the LVMKT will be taking over the World Market Center, and some additional remote locations, for the following four days, showcasing thousands of furniture products, gifts and home decor, among others.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Heavy traffic expected in downtown Las Vegas ahead of 2023 Las Vegas Market

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists are being advised of traffic delays as the Las Vegas Market returns to downtown Las Vegas this week. The Las Vegas Market is an annual event in which buyers, designers, and exhibitors are offered an efficient market experience, taking place at the World Market Center from Sunday, January 29, through Thursday, February 2.
LAS VEGAS, NV

