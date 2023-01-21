ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Dumped Bonner Co. dogs show signs of improvement at animal rescue

By Misti Reed
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

PONDERAY, Idaho — The Better Together Animal Alliance (BTAA) announced nine dogs taken into its care in recent days were showing signs of improvement.

The Bonner Co. Sheriff’s Office said deputies were investigating someone they believe was neglecting and dumping husky mixes in that county, as well as in neighboring counties. Photos of the dogs upon shelter intake showed dogs so emaciated you could see their ribs under their coats.

The BTAA said life-saving veterinary care was being provided to the nine dogs thanks to the generous support of the community.

“We have a treatment plan and everyone seems to be on the uphill swing,” Devin Laundrie, BTAA operations director, said. “This is with the exception of one dog. Sugar, who was the first dog we received, is in stable condition but will have a long road ahead of her. We believe she was a week to days away from dying based on her condition when she arrived.”

Some of the treatments the dogs are receiving include gastrointestinal problems involving parasites (worms), bacteria and E. coli. BTAA joined the Bonner Co. Sheriff’s Office in asking anyone who may have rescued a husky mix dumped in the area recently to get them treated by a veterinarian, and report to deputies. Investigators were actively working to gather evidence that could result in criminal charges against the person they suspect is behind the dogs being abandoned.

BTAA said as each dog grows stronger and healthier, they will move to foster care for at least two weeks. Volunteers said they believed the dogs would likely need to continue getting medical support and ongoing veterinary care for some time.

“We are so humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support,” Evans said. “We are continuing to fundraise and ask for food donations, as we know there will be more dogs coming to us in need of care and supplies. If you haven’t already, please consider making a donation.”

The BTAA shelter was in urgent need of supplies, especially food. Food donation bins were set up at Yoke’s, Super 1, Petco and North 40 in Sandpoint and Ponderay. Donations could be made online directly to BTAA through Chewy . An online fundraiser for cash donations was also set up through mightycause.com , and had already surpassed its $10,000 goal Friday. Several community members gave generous donations of $100 or less to help the husky mixes on their roads to recovery.

Anyone wishing to help the dogs should contact Better Together Animal Shelter Alliance (BTAA) in Ponderay at (208) 265-7297.

They also want to hear from anyone who has taken in one of the dogs or anyone who saw someone dumping the dogs. People with that information should contact Bonner Co. Dispatch at (208) 265-5525.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

