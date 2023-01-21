MOLINE, ILLINOIS (January 23, 2023) — Next Monday, January 30, the Quad City Storm and UnityPoint Health Trinity will host the Fourth Annual Hockey Fights Cancer ice painting at Vibrant Arena. Quad Citizens are invited to come to the arena between 9AM and 7PM to paint the names of loved ones who have battled or are currently battling cancer on the ice. The names will remain on the ice for the Storm’s February 3 and February 4 games.

MOLINE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO