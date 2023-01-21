Read full article on original website
"Birth of the Computer" Explores QC Ties to Inventor John Atanasoff
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (January 24, 2023) — Augustana College will host the “Birth of the Computer: The John Atanasoff Story” event at 6PM, February 23, in Wallenberg Hall, inside the Denkmann Memorial Building. The event, sponsored by the college and the Davenport and Rock Island public libraries,...
QC Storm, UnityPoint Health Trinity Will Host Fourth Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Ice Painting at Vibrant Arena
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (January 23, 2023) — Next Monday, January 30, the Quad City Storm and UnityPoint Health Trinity will host the Fourth Annual Hockey Fights Cancer ice painting at Vibrant Arena. Quad Citizens are invited to come to the arena between 9AM and 7PM to paint the names of loved ones who have battled or are currently battling cancer on the ice. The names will remain on the ice for the Storm’s February 3 and February 4 games.
“Youth Unstoppable,” February 5
Sunday, February 5, 2 p.m. North Scott High School Fine Arts Auditorium, 200 South First Street, Eldridge IA. Lauded by Films for the Earth as a work that "captures the vibrant untold story of the global youth climate movement," the documentary Youth Unstoppable serves as the third presentation in River Action's annual QC Environmental Film Series on February 5, its presentation at North Scott High School underlining why First Showing deemed the work "a powerful film documenting the rise of the youth climate movement through the eyes of climate activist Slater Jewell-Kemker.
Applications for More Than 70 Scholarships Totaling Over $500,000 Due February 15
BETTENDORF, IOWA (January 24, 2023) — Sometimes, as she thinks about her future, Lila Teitle thinks of Jayne Lee Andreseen (below). She never knew Jayne, who passed away in 2005 at the age of thirteen after a courageous battle with a rare form of pediatric cancer. But as the most recent recipient of the Jayne Lee Andreesen Memorial Scholarship, she carries Jayne’s story forward with her.
Byron “BK” Davis & the Invisible Secret Band, February 5
With his latest album Invisible Secret delivering what One Nation News deemed "lush, Latin inflected works that reflect jazz through a prism of salsa, beloved Steinway Artist and Quad Cities native Byron "BK" Davis will join his Invisible Secret band for a December 5 afternoon concert at Common Chord's Redstone Room, the Davenport venue treating audiences to the musical gifts of a master pianist who boasts more than four decades of professional accomplishments.
Birds of a Feather, February 3
Friday, February 3, 9 p.m. Rock Island Brewing Company, 1815 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL. Boasting a lineup of veteran musicians from central Illinois taking a deep dive into the magic and complexity of the Phish songbook, the tribute artists of Birds of a Feather will headline a February 3 concert at the Rock Island Brewing Company, this musically thrilling night at RIBCO featuring the talents of Dave Littrell (The Station and Deep Hollow), Jeff Cunningham (The Station, The Blue G's, Los Injectors), Mike Tasch (Sunshine Daydream) and Ron James (the Brandon Santini Band).
Nivrana: A Tribute to Nirvana, February 3
Friday, February 3, 8p.m. In celebration of one of the best-selling and most popular bands of all time, the alt-rock musicians of Nivrana: A Tribute to Nirvana will brings their grunge talents to Common Chord's Redstone Room on February 3, with the Davenport venue hosting a repertoire of hits from the platinum- and diamond-selling albums Bleach, In Utero, and the timeless Nevermind.
