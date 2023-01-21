Read full article on original website
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Alyssa Milano Is Bursting With Love As She Shouts Out Her Lookalike Kids in These Rare & Super-Sweet Photos
No matter the time, no matter the place, Alyssa Milano will never miss an opportunity to tell the world how much she loves her lookalike kids! On Jan 23, Milano wanted everyone to know how much she adores her kiddos, sharing not one, but two super sweet posts of her little ones. For the first post, she posted an ultra-sweet pic of her giving her lookalike daughter Elizabeth a peck on the cheek while out at a restaurant. She posted the photo with the caption, “Gah. I love her so much. #BellaDylin” Then, only minutes after posting the first one, the Charmed...
‘Poker Face’ Review: Peacock Hit The Streaming Jackpot With Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne’s Masterful Mystery Series
When Natasha Lyonne’s character Charlie Cale tosses back a swig of Coors Light and speeds away in her Plymouth Barracuda at the end of Poker Face‘s pilot, your body will buzz with the same exhilaration you feel when a Rian Johnson mystery movie wraps. Only this time, there’s an added thrill: You get to experience that unique euphoria over and over again. Peacock‘s newest original series, a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week starring Lyonne as a casino employee with the special ability to tell when people are lying, is the first television show from the acclaimed Knives Out and Glass Onion creator. Born from...
‘Will Trent’: Who Is Jake McLaughlin? Where You’ve Seen Him in Movies and TV Shows
Jake McLaughlin is a part of the main cast of 'Will Trent,' but playing Ormewood in the new ABC drama series isn't the actor's first starring role.
Michelle Yeoh Attends the Armani Runway Show After History-Making Oscar Nomination
All products featured on GRAZIA are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, GRAZIA may earn an affiliate commission. Michelle Yeoh had a very exciting, busy day on Tuesday. After she scored her first Academy Award nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once, the acclaimed actress celebrated the... The post Michelle Yeoh Attends the Armani Runway Show After History-Making Oscar Nomination appeared first on Grazia USA.
