Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria Valley restaurant month cooking up big savings for customers

By Dave Alley
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
2023 Dine Out Santa Maria Style & Craft Cocktail Contest is now being held until Feb. 12, 2023. (Dave Alley/KEYT)
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A popular annual promotion is now cooking up restaurant sales in the Santa Maria Valley.

" 2023 Dine Out Santa Maria Style, " which is a month-long event featuring several local restaurants, is taking place from January 13-February 12, 2023.

As is customary, participating restaurants are offering special menu items and deals with a price matching the current year.

Customers who take part can purchase these special deals for a price this year of $20.23.

The yearly promotion is coordinated by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber and is held to help boost sales for restaurants during a time that is typically the slowest of the year.

"It is a bump, especially during the evening time," said Straw Hat Pizza owner Randy Wise. "Our deal is geared more towards the families. It can feed a family of four or five and it is a sizable discount off of our menu price, so we're very happy to participate."

Straw Hat is one of more than a dozen local restaurants that are taking part his year. Other businesses that are offering special deals includes Blast 825 Brewery, The Century Room at The Historic Santa Maria Inn, Cool Hand Lukes, Charcuer'Dee & Fromagerie, Cubanissimo Cuban Coffee House & Cafe, Cups & Crumbs Santa Maria, Giavanni's Pizza, The Homestead, Me-n-Ed's Pizzeria and Crafthouse, Old Town Cups & Crumbs, Roscoe's Kitchen, Pizzeria Bello Forno, The Salty Brigade Kitchen and Vintner's Bar and Grill.

"Restaurant month is definitely a great way for locals and tourists to support local restaurants," said Taz Dougherty, Santa Maria Valley Chamber Tourism Coordinator. "It's great deals for good prices."

Dougherty added that people who help support local restaurants are contributing to the economic well-being of the entire community.

"We saw the importance of supporting restaurants coming out of Covid and during Covid," said Dougherty. "I think this is kind of reiterating that again. Every year this is a difficult time for restaurants and supporting all these local restaurants is just a great way to benefit the community as a whole. As these local restaurants employ locally. They're owned locally. You are supporting Santa Maria Valley through and through by taking part in this promotion."

In addition to the Dine Out promotion, the Chamber is also once again hosting its Craft Cocktail Contest for its fourth year.

Several of the participating restaurants in the Dine Out promotion have come up with specially crafted cocktails that are meant to represent the area's history and culture.

At the conclusion of the promotion, the public will have an opportunity to vote on the cocktail they feel is the best one this year.

For more information about 2023 Dine Out Santa Maria Style & Craft Cocktail Contest, click here .

anemeraldcitylife.com

Best Western Plus Santa Barbara: an Airbnb alternative for families with a pool

Big checkmark for the Best Western Plus Santa Barbara because it has the pool that all families seem to need when we travel with kids. By teenager stage, the pool is no longer the biggest selling feature for a hotel on a holiday but it’s still something I look for and helps a place rank high. This Airbnb alternative in Santa Barbara feels like it’s in a neighborhood and has a two bedroom apartment suite that families will appreciate especially if visiting the Santa Barbara area for a conference or work-related trip. And it’s even more perfect because the pool is heated and was warm enough for a swim in January and even during a fairly unusual California winter rain storm. For Seattleites, Santa Barbara has an airport with direct flights from Seatac that take just over two hours making this an easy weekend getaway too.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single-family home sells for $2.5 million in San Luis Obispo

The spacious property located in the 200 block of Mission Lane in San Luis Obispo was sold on Jan. 6, 2023. The $2,475,000 purchase price works out to $984 per square foot. The house built in 1985 has an interior space of 2,515 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 01/16 – 01/22/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 16, 2023. 08:18 —...
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Pacific Surfliner train service anticipated to reopen North of Goleta by week of Feb. 13

The Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency that manages the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner announced it expects to fully restore track service north of Goleta the week of Feb. 13 following required repairs due to storm-related damage. The post Pacific Surfliner train service anticipated to reopen North of Goleta by week of Feb. 13 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Coda in Montecito’s Upper Village Has Closed

••• Still more change in Montecito’s Upper Village: furniture store Coda has moved out; it opened in October 2020. I’ll say it again: I wish a good coffee shop would open there, with seating out on the terrace. ••• A local real estate agent sent out...
MONTECITO, CA
syvnews.com

Third generation in Fess Parker family joins Los Olivos winery in expanded role

Fess Parker Winery in Los Olivos has welcomed Spencer Shull, grandson and third generation behind winery founder Fess Parker, to the team as export sales manager. Shull, who has been involved in all aspects of the family’s beverage portfolio over the years, according to a winery spokesperson, has accepted the role of export sales manager in addition to his previous role as family ambassador.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
