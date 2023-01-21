Santa Maria Valley restaurant month cooking up big savings for customers

2023 Dine Out Santa Maria Style & Craft Cocktail Contest is now being held until Feb. 12, 2023. (Dave Alley/KEYT)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A popular annual promotion is now cooking up restaurant sales in the Santa Maria Valley.

" 2023 Dine Out Santa Maria Style, " which is a month-long event featuring several local restaurants, is taking place from January 13-February 12, 2023.

As is customary, participating restaurants are offering special menu items and deals with a price matching the current year.

Customers who take part can purchase these special deals for a price this year of $20.23.

The yearly promotion is coordinated by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber and is held to help boost sales for restaurants during a time that is typically the slowest of the year.

"It is a bump, especially during the evening time," said Straw Hat Pizza owner Randy Wise. "Our deal is geared more towards the families. It can feed a family of four or five and it is a sizable discount off of our menu price, so we're very happy to participate."

Straw Hat is one of more than a dozen local restaurants that are taking part his year. Other businesses that are offering special deals includes Blast 825 Brewery, The Century Room at The Historic Santa Maria Inn, Cool Hand Lukes, Charcuer'Dee & Fromagerie, Cubanissimo Cuban Coffee House & Cafe, Cups & Crumbs Santa Maria, Giavanni's Pizza, The Homestead, Me-n-Ed's Pizzeria and Crafthouse, Old Town Cups & Crumbs, Roscoe's Kitchen, Pizzeria Bello Forno, The Salty Brigade Kitchen and Vintner's Bar and Grill.

"Restaurant month is definitely a great way for locals and tourists to support local restaurants," said Taz Dougherty, Santa Maria Valley Chamber Tourism Coordinator. "It's great deals for good prices."

Dougherty added that people who help support local restaurants are contributing to the economic well-being of the entire community.

"We saw the importance of supporting restaurants coming out of Covid and during Covid," said Dougherty. "I think this is kind of reiterating that again. Every year this is a difficult time for restaurants and supporting all these local restaurants is just a great way to benefit the community as a whole. As these local restaurants employ locally. They're owned locally. You are supporting Santa Maria Valley through and through by taking part in this promotion."

In addition to the Dine Out promotion, the Chamber is also once again hosting its Craft Cocktail Contest for its fourth year.

Several of the participating restaurants in the Dine Out promotion have come up with specially crafted cocktails that are meant to represent the area's history and culture.

At the conclusion of the promotion, the public will have an opportunity to vote on the cocktail they feel is the best one this year.

For more information about 2023 Dine Out Santa Maria Style & Craft Cocktail Contest, click here .

The post Santa Maria Valley restaurant month cooking up big savings for customers appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .