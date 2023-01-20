ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Unpacking the new Avengers roster

By George Marston
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0srf_0kM6J3r500

The white smoke is rising from Avengers Mansion, once again signaling the naming of a new roster of Avengers after a long period of speculation and waiting to see who would fill the shoes of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the upcoming June relaunch of the Avengers ongoing title.

We now know that writer Jed MacKay and artist CF Villa will take over as the title's creative team in June, bringing with them a new line-up of Avengers consisting of Sam Wilson-Captain America, Thor, Tony Stark-Iron Man, Vision, Wanda Maximoff-Scarlet Witch, T'challa-Black Panther, and new team leader Carol Danvers-Captain Marvel.

That's a lot of Avengers heavy hitters, with a couple of team founders, some long absent returning members, and some current mainstays - in other words, just about as close to a classic roster as you can get without going back to the rest of the founding Avengers.

In fact, it looks a lot like the era back in the late '70s when Sam Wilson and Carol Danvers first joined the team as Falcon and Ms. Marvel, respectively. And we have to note that the inclusion of Scarlet Witch and Vision together in particular is a throwback to their '70s heyday on the team.

What might this new Avengers roster tell us about not just the direction of the team heading into the Avengers title relaunch, but about the place of each of the members both on the team and in the Marvel Universe at large?

Let's unpack the new Avengers roster and find out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wwkl1_0kM6J3r500

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Carol Danvers

Carol Danvers has become a modern Avengers mainstay as Captain Marvel, especially since her MCU debut a few years ago. Now, compared to many of the members on the team, she feels like one of the most consistent presences in the Avengers title, which makes her elevation to team leader feel like a natural evolution.

It also feels like it could be a glimpse at the leadership structure of the next incarnation of the MCU Avengers, where Carol is still very much a factor as of now.

Sam Wilson

Sam Wilson is the current MCU Captain America and likely to take that role into the next incarnation of the MCU Avengers before long, so having him on the comic team makes sense - especially since he fills the dual role of a character who has been an Avenger off-and-on since the late '70s when he first joined the team as the Falcon.

Sam's inclusion on the new Avengers team could also indicate that Steve Rogers may become the main solo Captain America in the wider Marvel Universe, leaving the teamwork mostly to Sam for a while.

T'Challa

Another Avenger whose membership dates back to the '60s, T'Challa's presence here on the new Avengers team seems to confirm that whatever happens in the big status quo shift that's coming to the Black Panther title in its own June relaunch , T'Challa himself will still be around and serving as Black Panther in some regard.

Does that mean that, like we speculated is possible with Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson, Shuri could show up as the Black Panther of the wider Marvel Universe? Time will tell.

Vision & Scarlet Witch

It's almost a bit of a cheat to discuss Vision and Scarlet Witch together, as they're not currently a couple and haven't been for many years. But in their heyday on the Avengers in the late '60s through the mid-'80s, the pairing of Vision and Scarlet Witch was one of the most defining subplots of the classic Avengers title.

The fact that they're both back on the Avengers at the same time for the first time since Scarlet Witch literally blew Vision up while under the influence of Doctor Doom during Avengers: Disassembled seems to be a likely indicator that their relationship will once again become a running subplot in the title - and if not, at the very least, it'll wind up Earth's Mightiest elephant in the room.

Footnote: With Scarlet Witch's brand new ongoing series, Vision is the only of the seven without his own ongoing series, at least for the moment.

Wonder if that may be changing soon?

Thor

The good old-fashioned God of Thunder is one of two Avengers founders on the team, alongside Tony Stark (more on him in a moment).

The team has rarely been without at least two founding members on board since the brief period in the '60s when the team consisted solely of Captain America, Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch, and Quicksilver (AKA Cap's Kooky Quartet) before Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne rejoined the team after a period of absence.

Thor is a classic Avengers powerhouse, and his presence is one of the new team's biggest ties to the earliest days of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Iron Man

The other side of that coin is Iron Man. It's rare for Iron Man and Thor to be on the Avengers together without Steve Rogers, who has traditionally been considered the third of the so-called 'Big Three' Avengers.

Elevating Carol Danvers to a leadership position seems to place her in that role alongside Iron Man and Thor in the new roster, and gives Tony Stark a logical place as her confidant and advisor as a veteran leader of the team himself.

What's Missing?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8h5u_0kM6J3r500

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Make no mistake, if you're working with a roster of just seven Avengers, these picks are all-killer-no-filler. And as we stated up top, this roster is very similar to the team's '70s era when they were unquestionably seen as the top powerhouses of the Marvel Universe.

That said, there are some characters such as Janet Van Dyne and Monica Rambeau who would also feel right at home on a team like this and who could have been logical picks. And it's a little bit of a surprise not to see some Hulk or another on the team at this point.

But if there's one thing actually missing , if that's possible in a particularly classic Avengers line-up, it's a wild card or new recruit to the team.

As it stands, these are seven longstanding Avengers with undeniable ties to the team. It's a little bit surprising to not see a kind of "new class" recruit as has often been a way to ground the team and invite in new readers over the years.

That's getting a bit nitpicky though, we admit. We'd be fools to say that a team consisting of Sam Wilson, T'Challa, Tony Stark, Thor, Vision, and Wanda Maximoff with Carol Danvers as leader couldn't go toe to toe with any of the top Avengers rosters of all time .

All of the characters in the new Avengers roster have appeared in some of the best Avengers stories of all time.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man’ Actress Reportedly Dropped From Next Film

A new rumor points to one star of the Ant-Man franchise being dropped from their next movie — let’s dig in. On February 17, fans of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe will travel to the Quantum Realm in director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). The second sequel to Reed’s Ant-Man (2015) sees Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne, the titular pairing, co-lead an all-star cast of characters into the depths of the Quantum Realm where they will face off against the newest Big Bad, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman might not be the only X-Men star in ‘Deadpool 3’ as MCU fans find a way to save ‘Thunderbolts’

It’s still early days on Deadpool 3, but the latest word on the street points to it being even more exciting for X-Men maniacs than we already thought. Elsewhere, forward-thinking fans may have thought up a way to help save Thunderbolts after it recently hit a big setback, the cast for Captain America: New World Order just keeps on growing, and Marvel‘s most cursed movie of Phase Five finally gets back on track… but is it too late to regain the fandom’s interest?
wegotthiscovered.com

Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise

Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: The quest to get Chris Pratt to ditch the MCU for DC intensifies as Kang himself reveals the real reason he’s conquering the multiverse

Chris Pratt may not have long left with the Marvel universe, what with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming to conclude the legend of the original Guardians team this May, but his old pal James Gunn might keep him in regular employment by bringing him over to the DC universe with him — an idea that seems to be gaining a surprising amount of traction. Elsewhere, Thor: Love and Thunder receives a communal kicking for the thousandth time. But, first, a word from our new multiversal overlord…
Variety

Jason Momoa on DC Meeting With James Gunn: ‘I’ll Always Be Aquaman’ and Might Play ‘Other Characters, Too’

“I’ll always be Aquaman,” Jason Momoa proclaimed at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance. Momoa is at the Park City festival as the narrator of the new documentary “Deep Rising,” which investigates organizations that are extracting metals from the deep seafloor. Momoa recently met new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran to talk about his future in the DC Universe, in which he’s played Aquaman in several movies. “It’s very, very wonderful,” Momoa said of the meeting. “I’m in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I’m doing. We got...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight

There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Paul Rudd fuels fears of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ death as ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ finally adds an OG favorite

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might be inspiring a lot of hype in Marvel fans, but they’re also incredibly anxious that the big Phase Five opener is going to kill off its leading man — and Paul Rudd is really doing nothing to allay these fears. Elsewhere, Daredevil: Born Again finally offers some encouraging news for old-school Netflix viewers as Thunderbolts only offers up yet more disappointment to an already ambivalent audience.
TechRadar

The Marvels: release date, cast, plot, and more

The Marvels will make Marvel Studios history when it lands in theaters. The Captain Marvel quasi-sequel marks the first all-female superhero team movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers being joined by Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau. So,...
wegotthiscovered.com

A new Marvel casting call suggests Diamondback might be headed to the MCU

Captain America: New World Order is edging closer to filming, and with it comes some of our first whispers of new characters. The casting calls are out in the wild, and they seem to confirm the inclusion of a major Serpent Society character. The second iteration of Diamondback looks to...
wegotthiscovered.com

DCU diehards certain James Gunn will cast Chris Pratt as one of two characters

Soon, James Gunn will see his time with the Marvel Cinematic Universe come to an end and he will he mainlining DC Studios as its new co-CEO. The filmmaker is likely to bring his friends from the 616 over, though, and now franchise fans are worried the one people love to hate will end up being cast as one of two lesser-known, but still beloved heroic characters.
thedigitalfix.com

Matt Reeves reveals sad reason the Cloverfield monster attacked NYC

In 2008, producer JJ Abrams, screenwriter Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods, Daredevil), and director Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes series, The Batman) came together to make one of the most successful food-footage movies in Cloverfield. Following in the footsteps of The Blair Witch Project (relatively small budget, amazing marketing campaign), Cloverfield made almost $200 million. 15 years later, Matt Reeves has been reflecting on what made the science fiction movie special.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

34K+
Followers
39K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy