Houston, TX

Turbo 101
4d ago

but let murderers walk in a complete carousel. in and out. put him in jail except for 60 hours a week. which he will work. until the debt is paid off with interest

KHOU

Woman allegedly vandalizes Houston synagogue then returns after release from jail on bond, records say

HOUSTON — A woman is back behind bars after being accused of destroying a Houston synagogue, then returning to the temple after her arrest. Ezra Law, 33, was charged with criminal mischief after she allegedly vandalized Congregation Emanu El on Jan. 14. The synagogue said she spent about six hours in the building. She remained undetected for that long because the alarm system was deactivated while scheduled maintenance was being conducted, the synagogue said.
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Sugar Land police searching for bank robbery suspect

Sugar Land police are asking for the public's help in identifying searching a man who robbed Capital One Bank, 2353 Town Center Blvd North, on Friday, January 20. A bank employee called police at 3:10 p.m. to report a robbery five minutes earlier, according to a news release. A teller said a man approached her counter alone, handed her a note demanding money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The man did not display a weapon, and no one was injured, according to the release.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘I was a bully’: Embattled prosecutor who posted ‘racist,’ ‘colorist’ tweets targeting Black women resigns from Harris County DA’s Office

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Waymond Wesley II, a TikTok star chef who worked in the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, has resigned after a laundry list of his own “racist” and “colorist” tweets surfaced, showing him trolling and targeting Black women online. Outrage stretched from the Houston area to nationwide platforms, causing the chef to go viral in ways much different than the “oxtail pasta” recipes he boasted about.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

