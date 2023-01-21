Read full article on original website
Turbo 101
4d ago
but let murderers walk in a complete carousel. in and out. put him in jail except for 60 hours a week. which he will work. until the debt is paid off with interest
Reply(1)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
This Houston couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Housing Authority Launches New Round of Public Housing Applications After Four-Year HiatusAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
20-year-old man accused of killing young woman, her unborn child was free from jail on multiple bonds
HOUSTON - If a judge had revoked one of Keylin Hollins' bonds for picking up new criminal charges or raised the bond amount, a young mother and her baby would be alive today. Hollins has apparently spent the last couple of years on a one-man crime spree. In 2021, he...
DA: 'Con artist' sentenced to 28 years in prison for stealing $260K from man with autism
HOUSTON — A man who stole more than a quarter-million dollars from a 68-year-old man with autism was sentenced to 28 years in prison, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office. Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from reports before Paul Yonko was sentenced. Prosecutors...
Waller County judge raises bond for man accused of decapitating young wife to $1 million
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A Waller County judge granted the district attorney's request to raise the bond for the man charged with murder in the horrific death of his 21-year-old wife. Jared Dicus, 21, was being held on a $500,000 bond but District Attorney Sean G. Whittmore argued that...
Family grieves after 18-year-old, whose mother was murdered 12 years ago, shot and killed in Alief
Christopher Aguilar's living family members describe him as a good boy who was supposed to meet up his cousin the day he was killed during a robbery.
Four years later, investigators, family members still searching for answers in Liz Barraza's murder case
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — It has been four years since Elizabeth Barraza was gunned down while she was setting up for a garage sale in front of her Tomball home. The shooting, which was captured on a neighbor's surveillance video, happened on Jan. 25, 2019. Barraza was 29. Four...
Woman allegedly vandalizes Houston synagogue then returns after release from jail on bond, records say
HOUSTON — A woman is back behind bars after being accused of destroying a Houston synagogue, then returning to the temple after her arrest. Ezra Law, 33, was charged with criminal mischief after she allegedly vandalized Congregation Emanu El on Jan. 14. The synagogue said she spent about six hours in the building. She remained undetected for that long because the alarm system was deactivated while scheduled maintenance was being conducted, the synagogue said.
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder case
January 24, 2023 - A 20-year-old Houston man has been charged with capital murder after investigators were able to recently obtain new information that connected him to a murder that occurred back in 2022.
KHOU
Bond set for smelly, 'B.O. bandit' charged with kidnapping, robbery spree in Galleria area
Lisa Marie Coleman made her first court appearance Monday. She's charged with kidnapping a Galleria employee and robbing at least three westside businesses.
Man arrested after attacking family member with hammer, setting their home on fire, police say
HOUSTON — A man was seriously injured when he was attacked by a family member with a hammer and had his home set on fire, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened at a home on Knoxville Street near Scott Street in southeast Houston. Houston police said they got a call of a man being attacked with a hammer at the home.
Click2Houston.com
RECOGNIZE THEM? 3 suspects accused of breaking into mailboxes, stealing mail in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for three suspects accused of breaking into several mailboxes in west Houston. On Nov. 25, officers said several unknown suspects broke into multiple mailboxes located in the 2400 block of Augusta Drive. During the incident, officers said surveillance video captured the suspects entering...
Fort Bend Star
Sugar Land police searching for bank robbery suspect
Sugar Land police are asking for the public's help in identifying searching a man who robbed Capital One Bank, 2353 Town Center Blvd North, on Friday, January 20. A bank employee called police at 3:10 p.m. to report a robbery five minutes earlier, according to a news release. A teller said a man approached her counter alone, handed her a note demanding money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The man did not display a weapon, and no one was injured, according to the release.
KHOU
Woman accused of vandalizing Houston synagogue
Ezra Law was arrested on Jan. 14 after being accused of destroying Congregation Emanu El. She was released on bond and allegedly went back to the temple.
'We forgive you': Pastor says after burglar caught on video breaking into church in The Heights area
A camera captured what amounted to another setback that a church in The Heights is facing, but in the face of it all, the pastor is still forgiven the suspect.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Judge revokes bond for woman accused of desecrating Houston synagogue Congregation Emanu El
A woman accused of breaking into a Houston synagogue and desecrating items at the pulpit – and then making a startling appearance at the congregation nearly a week later – had her bond revoked by a judge Monday and was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. Houston...
Fort Bend Star
Court document: complainant in Missouri City police officer's family violence case wants charge dropped
A Missouri City police officer and declared candidate for Houston mayor remains on administrative leave after being accused of family violence by her live-in boyfriend. But the accuser may have changed his story, according to a court document. Robin Williams, 32, was placed on administrative leave by the Missouri City...
Judge rejects motions to throw out 2 indictments against ex-Houston cop Gerald Goines
HOUSTON — A Harris County judge has rejected motions by attorneys for former Houston cop Gerald Goines to throw out two of his indictments. Defense attorneys claimed they are "defective" because they don't clearly spell out why Goines was charged. Judge Frank Aguilar listened to arguments for two other...
cw39.com
Authorities: Man kills himself after trying to abduct ex-girlfriend in Humble
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man shot and killed himself in front of his Humble home after his ex-girlfriend escaped from his car after being forced into it by gunpoint Monday morning, Harris County authorities said. The incident began when Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies responded to a call...
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shoots himself in front of woman he used to date in Humble neighborhood, sheriff says
HUMBLE, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating after a man shot and killed himself in front of a woman he used to date in Humble Monday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies responded to a weapons disturbance call in the 20200 block of Palomino Ridge...
KHOU
Police find man shot to death in Humble following weapons call
The man was found shot multiple times. Investigators say they may have a suspect in custody.
Click2Houston.com
‘I was a bully’: Embattled prosecutor who posted ‘racist,’ ‘colorist’ tweets targeting Black women resigns from Harris County DA’s Office
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Waymond Wesley II, a TikTok star chef who worked in the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, has resigned after a laundry list of his own “racist” and “colorist” tweets surfaced, showing him trolling and targeting Black women online. Outrage stretched from the Houston area to nationwide platforms, causing the chef to go viral in ways much different than the “oxtail pasta” recipes he boasted about.
Comments / 8