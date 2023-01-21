ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:

05-15-16-18-25

(five, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five)

