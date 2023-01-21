ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Does Texans 2022 NFL Draft Class Rank?

By Coty M. Davis
Despite finishing with the second-worst record, the Houston Texans had one of the best rookie classes of the 2022 campaign.

HOUSTON — With a record of 3-13-1, the Houston Texans did not have much to cheer about throughout the 2022 campaign.

But when looking at the talent Houston acquired through the draft, the Texans' rookie class gave the franchise a sense of optimism. According to ESPN, the Texans had the fifth-best draft class in 2022.

"By the end of the year, the Texans were starting six rookies. First-round cornerback Derek Stingley had a strong season when healthy, with 6.6 yards allowed per target in nine starts...On offense, Dameon Pierce was the starting running back for most of the season, with a fairly average season of 4.3 yards per carry.

"The Texans should get even more out of this rookie class in the future if John Metchie can regain his health after a cancer diagnosis cost him his rookie campaign." — per ESPN

The Texans received great on-field production from nearly every rookie prospect who touched the field. But Houston's most productive rookie was Jalen Pitre . In his first season, he led the team in tackles (147), pass deflections (8) and interceptions (5).

However, the Texans' best rookie may have been running back Dameon Pierce .

Before his season came to an end due to a foot injury, Pierce had rushed for 939 yards on 220 carries through the first 13 games of his career. His best game came during the Texans' 29-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He rushed for a career-best 131 yards on 27 carries.

Pierce revamped Houston's backfield. And without his services for the final four games, the Texans averaged 64.7 yards on the ground to close the season.

"He had an outstanding year," former coach Lovie Smith said. "Anytime you are a rookie, and you get playing time, is saying an awful lot. To be one of the best running backs in football during that rookie year says even more."

"He was everything we’d hoped and wanted him to be. Just excited about his future. He’ll eventually get well and be back in the backfield for us, being our starting tailback."

