ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Texas Democrats call for $15,000 salary raise for teachers

AUSTIN, Texas — A group of House Democrats, led by Austin Representative James Talarico, are calling for a statewide $15,000 raise for Texas educators, unveiled in a press conference Tuesday morning. Touted as the largest educator pay raise in Texas history, House Bill 1548, the proposed bill, will tap...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Texas led country in new jobs in 2022 as state's unemployment rate fell below 4%

Texas led the country in new nonfarm jobs last year, according to a Tuesday report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state’s employers added 650,100 nonfarm payroll jobs — a 5% jump — between December 2021 and December 2022, according to the report. This rise surpassed that of California and Florida, which added 621,400 and 440,000 jobs, respectively. In total, 13.7 million Texans were in nonfarm jobs at the end of 2022 compared to about 13 million at the end of 2021.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade celebrated in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- It’s been almost a year since the landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade happened. But Saturday marked 50 years since the Supreme Court initially guaranteed the constitutional right to an abortion. Marches and rallies were held across the country, to celebrate and mourn the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Thousands gather for 3M Half Marathon through Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of participants gathered Sunday morning for the 3M Half Marathon. The 13.1-mile course started in northwest Austin on Shoelake Boulevard and ended near the Texas Capitol. It featured mostly downhill running and showcased some of Austin’s finest locations. Bands were strategically located throughout the race so runners could have something to look forward to. At the end, runners were greeted with a celebratory festival.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick unveils committee assignments with only one Democratic chair

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Monday announced Senate committee assignments, keeping his key lieutenants in leadership positions. And despite pressure from conservative GOP activists to ban members of the minority party from leading committees, Patrick reappointed Democrat John Whitmire to chair the Senate Criminal Justice Committee. In a statement, Patrick,...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Woman accused of killing best friend in 2019 accepts plea deal

AUSTIN, Texas — Magen Fieramusca, the woman accused of kidnapping and killing her so-called "best" friend, Heidi Broussard from Austin, is facing a 55-year prison sentence as part of a plea agreement. Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza says they expect Fieramusca to plead guilty on Tuesday, January 31st...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

What to do for your freeze-damaged plants

It's been almost a month since a multi-day deep freeze hit Central Texas, and by now, you might be wondering if your plants survived. They might look dead, but hope isn't lost. Chief Meteorologist Chikage Windler went to the experts to find out how to tell how bad the freeze damage was, and what to do next.
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

Driver killed in crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County

One person is dead after a crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County early Monday morning, according to Department of Public Safety officials. It happened at the SH 130 and Elroy Road intersection. DPS investigators say troopers responded to the crash at around 12:30 a.m. Their preliminary report indicates...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Dutch Bros Coffee opens new location in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Dutch Bros Coffee opened a new location in South Austin. The new store for the Oregon-based chain sits at 9605 Menchaca Road -- just north of Slaughter Lane and next to AutoZone Auto Parts. Police officers were called to assist in directing traffic to help the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Energy's 'Medically Vulnerable Registry' can save lives in a power outage

Power outages are an annoyance for most of us, but for people with certain medical conditions, a power outage can be life threatening. Austin Energy is reaching out to customers in vulnerable medical situations to help them prepare for unplanned emergencies. Ronnie Mendoza from Austin Energy is here to tell us more about their medically vulnerable registry.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

FDA considering switching to annual COVID-19 vaccinations

AUSTIN, Texas — The way COVID-19 vaccines are administered could soon change. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is meeting later this week to consider several different strategies. The FDA wants to look at a more simplified approach when it comes to COVID vaccinations. They feel the vaccine should...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

A creative, inspiring space for all! You're invited to an open house at The Cathedral

Today's guest is no stranger to the show, she worked with our team while pursuing her artistic passion. Fast forward to now where she is a founder of an inspiring Austin boutique event space, built by women and made for all. This month, The Cathedral is holding an open house and Monica Ceniceros is here to share why this is the premier place to see and support local women artists and more.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy