Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beck and Phoenix to Play Austin, Tx at Moody Center August 22, 2023 during Summer Odyssey TourCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Texas Democrats call for $15,000 salary raise for teachers
AUSTIN, Texas — A group of House Democrats, led by Austin Representative James Talarico, are calling for a statewide $15,000 raise for Texas educators, unveiled in a press conference Tuesday morning. Touted as the largest educator pay raise in Texas history, House Bill 1548, the proposed bill, will tap...
CBS Austin
Bill that would limit foreign land ownership in Texas draws Democrat criticism
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott has given an early approval to a bill in the Texas Senate that would block affiliates of certain countries, including Russia and China, from owning land in Texas, to the criticism of some Democrats. Senate Bill 147, filed by Republican Lois Kolkhorst of...
CBS Austin
Texas led country in new jobs in 2022 as state's unemployment rate fell below 4%
Texas led the country in new nonfarm jobs last year, according to a Tuesday report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state’s employers added 650,100 nonfarm payroll jobs — a 5% jump — between December 2021 and December 2022, according to the report. This rise surpassed that of California and Florida, which added 621,400 and 440,000 jobs, respectively. In total, 13.7 million Texans were in nonfarm jobs at the end of 2022 compared to about 13 million at the end of 2021.
CBS Austin
Travis County invests $35 million in new housing for those experiencing homelessness
AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County is making a $35 million investment in its plan to help 3,000 unhoused people find shelter. On Tuesday, the county announced a new contract with Mobile Loaves and Fishes to build hundreds of supportive housing units in Southeast Travis County. “It’s a done deal...
CBS Austin
50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade celebrated in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- It’s been almost a year since the landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade happened. But Saturday marked 50 years since the Supreme Court initially guaranteed the constitutional right to an abortion. Marches and rallies were held across the country, to celebrate and mourn the...
CBS Austin
Thousands gather for 3M Half Marathon through Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of participants gathered Sunday morning for the 3M Half Marathon. The 13.1-mile course started in northwest Austin on Shoelake Boulevard and ended near the Texas Capitol. It featured mostly downhill running and showcased some of Austin’s finest locations. Bands were strategically located throughout the race so runners could have something to look forward to. At the end, runners were greeted with a celebratory festival.
CBS Austin
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick unveils committee assignments with only one Democratic chair
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Monday announced Senate committee assignments, keeping his key lieutenants in leadership positions. And despite pressure from conservative GOP activists to ban members of the minority party from leading committees, Patrick reappointed Democrat John Whitmire to chair the Senate Criminal Justice Committee. In a statement, Patrick,...
CBS Austin
Woman accused of killing best friend in 2019 accepts plea deal
AUSTIN, Texas — Magen Fieramusca, the woman accused of kidnapping and killing her so-called "best" friend, Heidi Broussard from Austin, is facing a 55-year prison sentence as part of a plea agreement. Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza says they expect Fieramusca to plead guilty on Tuesday, January 31st...
CBS Austin
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says he'll run for reelection in 2026, reversing plan to retire
AUSTIN, Texas — *Editor's Note: This story's headline was edited due to the length. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Tuesday he will “absolutely” run for reelection in 2026, a reversal from previous comments he made saying this would be his final term. “I really love what I...
CBS Austin
What to do for your freeze-damaged plants
It's been almost a month since a multi-day deep freeze hit Central Texas, and by now, you might be wondering if your plants survived. They might look dead, but hope isn't lost. Chief Meteorologist Chikage Windler went to the experts to find out how to tell how bad the freeze damage was, and what to do next.
CBS Austin
APD: Man shot in self-defense at Pflugerville-area home dies at hospital
Police say a man shot Saturday night in an apparent act of self-defense at a home near Pflugerville later died at a local hospital. The incident happened in the 13900 block of Macquarie Drive, in a subdivision just south of Pflugerville. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the...
CBS Austin
Driver killed in crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County
One person is dead after a crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County early Monday morning, according to Department of Public Safety officials. It happened at the SH 130 and Elroy Road intersection. DPS investigators say troopers responded to the crash at around 12:30 a.m. Their preliminary report indicates...
CBS Austin
Gas station clerk arrested for murder after argument with man in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A gas station clerk was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a customer Saturday night in East Austin. Yaseen Naz, 25, is facing a first-degree murder charge and being held on a $1 million bond at the Travis County Jail. The Austin Police Department...
CBS Austin
Dutch Bros Coffee opens new location in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Dutch Bros Coffee opened a new location in South Austin. The new store for the Oregon-based chain sits at 9605 Menchaca Road -- just north of Slaughter Lane and next to AutoZone Auto Parts. Police officers were called to assist in directing traffic to help the...
CBS Austin
Austin Energy's 'Medically Vulnerable Registry' can save lives in a power outage
Power outages are an annoyance for most of us, but for people with certain medical conditions, a power outage can be life threatening. Austin Energy is reaching out to customers in vulnerable medical situations to help them prepare for unplanned emergencies. Ronnie Mendoza from Austin Energy is here to tell us more about their medically vulnerable registry.
CBS Austin
San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.
SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
CBS Austin
FDA considering switching to annual COVID-19 vaccinations
AUSTIN, Texas — The way COVID-19 vaccines are administered could soon change. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is meeting later this week to consider several different strategies. The FDA wants to look at a more simplified approach when it comes to COVID vaccinations. They feel the vaccine should...
CBS Austin
PA state senator sponsored 'Queer Prom' that handed out condoms, lube to 13-year-olds
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — A state senator from Pennsylvania is facing backlash for sponsoring a "Queer Prom" event for adolescents as young as 13 and as old as 21. Democratic Pennsylvania state Senator Steve Santarsiero's name appears among a list of groups and individuals who supported the youth event that took place outside of Philadelphia.
CBS Austin
A creative, inspiring space for all! You're invited to an open house at The Cathedral
Today's guest is no stranger to the show, she worked with our team while pursuing her artistic passion. Fast forward to now where she is a founder of an inspiring Austin boutique event space, built by women and made for all. This month, The Cathedral is holding an open house and Monica Ceniceros is here to share why this is the premier place to see and support local women artists and more.
Comments / 0