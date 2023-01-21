Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Report: Former Browns’ & Steelers’ WR hired as college coach
Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is reporting that former Cleveland Browns' and Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver Ryan Switzer is being hired as a wide receivers coach in the college ranks at Tulsa.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news
Brian Flores may be on his way to landing another head coaching opportunity very soon. Some significant news emerged on Sunday night that could have the former Miami Dolphins coach optimistic. According to Albert Breer of NBC Sports Boston, the Arizona Cardinals will interview Flores for the vacant head coaching position on Monday. This comes Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers are only interested in three positions, according to the latest experts.
Eagles Could Reportedly Make Run At Former NFL Head Coach
The Philadelphia Eagles could lose their defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after the season. Gannon is a candidate for the Houston Texans' head coaching vacancy. If the Texans do poach the 40-year-old assistant, Philadelphia apparently has a quality backup plan in mind. According to Sports ...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
NFL world reacts to shocking Jeff Saturday news
Earlier this season, the Indianapolis Colts named Jeff Saturday the team’s interim head coach in a quite surprising and very controversial decision that drew a ton of criticism from various different sources including some current NFL coaches. The criticism was proven correct as his brief stint as interim head coach was an absolute disaster, but it looks like the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Jeff Saturday news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
No One Talks About How The Steelers Made Mr. Irrelevant History That Led To 2 Championships
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long history of Hall of Fame-worthy draft picks. Of the 18 members that are enshrined in Canton, Ohio, there are eight Steelers’ first-round selections that have received a gold jacket. Even further, names like Len Dawson and Johnny Unitas who had their name called by the Steelers and established careers elsewhere are also found in the Hall of Fame. But hidden in the long list of drafted players, we’ll find a few names that may have fallen to the backs of fans’ minds for generations.
atozsports.com
The Bears have a difficult decision to make on one veteran
The Chicago Bears are likely to undergo quite the facelift during the 2023 offseason. General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus are expected to shake up the Bears’ current roster in an attempt to become more competitive in Justin Fields’ third season in the NFL. In...
