Carlsbad, CA

The Flower Fields in Carlsbad set for March reopening

By Jafet Serrato
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

CARLSBAD, Calif. – You will soon be able to snap your Instagram picture at The Flower Fields in Carlsbad Ranch because tickets are now available, announced the organization Friday.

A single ticket for adults will cost $23, seniors and military pay $21, children between 3 and 10 only have to pay $12 and finally, children under 3 are free.

The Flower Fields is located at 5704 Paseo Del Norte in Carlsbad. The fields consist of 55 acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus, a flower known for its large, double-petaled blooms that sit atop tall, according to the Carlsbad Ranch.

2023’s theme is “Live Colorfully.”

“Visitors can’t help but smile here,” said Fred Clarke, general manager of The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch. “We are first and foremost, a sustainable working farm, and each spring The Flower Fields invites our visitors to ‘live colorfully’ via our rainbow of ranunculus. It is our distinct honor to serve as a multi-hued backdrop to so many family trips, romantic dates and even proposals and weddings. We look forward to all the memories in the making that 2023 holds.”

New events will appear for The Flower Fields including a Meditation and Sound Healing Workshop, a Flower Design Workshop, Toddler and Me Yoga and Story Time with themes around plants and flora, the ranch said.

There will also be a live outdoor music series, in addition to events like:

  • Tea in the Garden
  • Flower Flow Yoga
  • American Flag of Flowers
  • Tractor Wagon Ride
  • Artist Gardens
  • Sweet Pea Maze
  • Cymbidium Orchid Greenhouse

Special events will also be spread out throughout the season such as Kid’s Day on March 25, a Canon Photography Workshop on April 16 and the Mother’s Day Celebration on May 14.

If you are interested in purchasing season tickets, it is $48 for adults, $44 for seniors and $24 for children 3 and 10.

