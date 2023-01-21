ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Morgan, CO

Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado coach Ed Lamb explains how asparagus became career symbol

Asparagus became a metaphor for University of Northern Colorado Ed Lamb’s career, but it didn’t start out like that. Lamb grew up in Pleasanton, California, in the East Bay near San Francisco. The United States Census Bureau considers the city to be a major suburban area, with the whole metropolitan area classified as urban. That means he wasn’t surrounded by farms or wide swaths of natural areas, so he didn’t know much about gardening or ranching.
GREELEY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Arapahoe County child protective worker charged in retribution plot ordered to pay $3 million to councilwoman who filed lawsuit

Robin Niceta, the former child protective services case worker who faces criminal charges that she falsely accused Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky of sexually abusing her 2-year-old son, did not respond to a lawsuit filed against her and now owes Jurinsky $3 million in damages, a judge has ruled. “The...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Northbound Interstate 25 near Longmont in Weld County back open after serious crash

Interstate 25 northbound near Longmont in Weld County is back open after two semi trucks and three cars were involved in a serious crash early Friday afternoon.Emergency officials shut down northbound I-25 just north of Highway 66.A tweet from Mountain View Fire Rescue showed a heavily damaged vehicle on the highway and the northbound lanes blocked by emergency vehicles.Three people were taken to the hospital, one with serious bodily injury. 
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Crews clean up semi crashes, I-70, I-76 reopen after Winter Storm

Cleanup efforts continued on I-70 on Thursday. The interstate reopened after it was closed eastbound from Airpark Road in the far eastern part of the Denver metro area to Byers. I-76 also reopened to traffic from eastern Colorado to the Nebraska border on Thursday afternoon. Eastbound lanes of US 36 reopened between I-70 (2 miles west of Aurora) and CO 71 (32 miles east of Byers) from mile marker 76.5 to mile marker 135.5 but the Colorado Department of Transportation said there were adverse conditions on the highway. Dozens of semi trucks crashed on Wednesday in the icy, snowy conditions near Strasburg. Four cars also were involved in the crashes.  One semi is sliced in half and the goods it was carrying are spilled out on the snow. Other trucks are turned over and heavily damaged. Two truck drivers asked to be taken to the hospital but Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Ian Alvarado told CBS News Colorado "Nobody's really seriously injured which is actually a miracle." Among the truckers who crashed was owner/operator Arturo Garcia, whose cab and trailer were both smashed. He had been hauling a load of onions to Louisiana.
STRASBURG, CO
1310kfka.com

Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Berthoud

A man on parole is back in a familiar place: the Weld County Jail. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Ray Nieto after he failed to stop at a stop sign. He was pulled over on Colorado 56 in Berthoud earlier this month. Police said during that traffic stop they found large amounts of meth and fentanyl in the vehicle. Passenger Madison Byrd was also arrested. Police said Nieto’s license had already been revoked as a habitual traffic offender. Now, he faces multiple felony drug counts. For more, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
BERTHOUD, CO
Fort Morgan Times

UNC roundup (Saturday-Sunday): Wrestling dominates, track sets new records

Seven University of Northern Colorado indoor records fell this weekend as the track and field team competed at the Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open, hosted by the University of Idaho. Junior Jesse Hayward finished the 1,000-meter run with a time of 2:30.26 and won the event. Freshman Colton Magnuson finished seventh...
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Diggers place three at Top of the Rockies

Billed as a sort of state before state, the Top of the Rockies tournament welcomes an. abundance of wrestling talent every year. This weekend was no different. Amid a slew of strong grapplers, Brush managed to place. three, though none were able to win in their respective weight classes. Nick...
BRUSH, CO

