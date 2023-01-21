Read full article on original website
Sheriff Dave Martin named Law Officer of the Year by the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association
It took the shattering of a window in his Denver childhood home for Dave Martin’s parents to decide the city was no longer a place to safely raise children. “One night there was a drive-by shooting at my house,” Martin recalled. “They shot out my sister’s bedroom window and we moved the next day to Fort Morgan, Colorado.”
District judge resigns after affair with court clerk, harassment complaint
An Arapahoe County district judge who failed to disclose an extramarital affair with a clerk and faced a sexual harassment complaint has resigned from the bench.
Colorado rancher uses genetics to create super mountain cows
When a Denver Gazette reporter called the Walter Angus company to interview them on the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association award they just earned, Manager Ty Walter responded: “I’m cleaning the pens right now. The weather’s not helping.”. This was Wednesday, as the state was getting pounded with...
Northern Colorado coach Ed Lamb explains how asparagus became career symbol
Asparagus became a metaphor for University of Northern Colorado Ed Lamb’s career, but it didn’t start out like that. Lamb grew up in Pleasanton, California, in the East Bay near San Francisco. The United States Census Bureau considers the city to be a major suburban area, with the whole metropolitan area classified as urban. That means he wasn’t surrounded by farms or wide swaths of natural areas, so he didn’t know much about gardening or ranching.
Llama, 7 horses seized in Colorado, found without access to food or water
According to a January 10 report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, one llama and seven horses were seized from a home near Deer Trail during the execution of a search warrant related to an animal cruelty investigation. Deputies received a complaint from someone about their poor treatment and condition,...
Cold case: Who murdered this young mom in 1985?
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are working to solve the cold case murder of Vicki Clements Carpenter over 37 years ago.
Arapahoe County child protective worker charged in retribution plot ordered to pay $3 million to councilwoman who filed lawsuit
Robin Niceta, the former child protective services case worker who faces criminal charges that she falsely accused Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky of sexually abusing her 2-year-old son, did not respond to a lawsuit filed against her and now owes Jurinsky $3 million in damages, a judge has ruled. “The...
Northbound Interstate 25 near Longmont in Weld County back open after serious crash
Interstate 25 northbound near Longmont in Weld County is back open after two semi trucks and three cars were involved in a serious crash early Friday afternoon.Emergency officials shut down northbound I-25 just north of Highway 66.A tweet from Mountain View Fire Rescue showed a heavily damaged vehicle on the highway and the northbound lanes blocked by emergency vehicles.Three people were taken to the hospital, one with serious bodily injury.
Weld County Sheriff’s Office seeks photos for murder trial
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance as they prepare for a trial of a 1979 homicide. In March 2021, Jame Herman Dye, 64, was charged in Weld County with one count of murder in the first degree of Evans resident Evelyn Kay Day, who was 29 when she died.
Crews clean up semi crashes, I-70, I-76 reopen after Winter Storm
Cleanup efforts continued on I-70 on Thursday. The interstate reopened after it was closed eastbound from Airpark Road in the far eastern part of the Denver metro area to Byers. I-76 also reopened to traffic from eastern Colorado to the Nebraska border on Thursday afternoon. Eastbound lanes of US 36 reopened between I-70 (2 miles west of Aurora) and CO 71 (32 miles east of Byers) from mile marker 76.5 to mile marker 135.5 but the Colorado Department of Transportation said there were adverse conditions on the highway. Dozens of semi trucks crashed on Wednesday in the icy, snowy conditions near Strasburg. Four cars also were involved in the crashes. One semi is sliced in half and the goods it was carrying are spilled out on the snow. Other trucks are turned over and heavily damaged. Two truck drivers asked to be taken to the hospital but Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Ian Alvarado told CBS News Colorado "Nobody's really seriously injured which is actually a miracle." Among the truckers who crashed was owner/operator Arturo Garcia, whose cab and trailer were both smashed. He had been hauling a load of onions to Louisiana.
9 semis, 12 other vehicles involved in major 'pile-up' on Colorado interstate
A crash involving nine semi trucks and 12 passenger vehicles closed both directions of Interstate 70 from Airpark to the Kansas border Wednesday evening, according to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol. I-70 was closed between E-470, which is 3 miles west of Watkins, and the Kansas border, roughly...
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Berthoud
A man on parole is back in a familiar place: the Weld County Jail. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Ray Nieto after he failed to stop at a stop sign. He was pulled over on Colorado 56 in Berthoud earlier this month. Police said during that traffic stop they found large amounts of meth and fentanyl in the vehicle. Passenger Madison Byrd was also arrested. Police said Nieto’s license had already been revoked as a habitual traffic offender. Now, he faces multiple felony drug counts. For more, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
UNC roundup (Saturday-Sunday): Wrestling dominates, track sets new records
Seven University of Northern Colorado indoor records fell this weekend as the track and field team competed at the Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open, hosted by the University of Idaho. Junior Jesse Hayward finished the 1,000-meter run with a time of 2:30.26 and won the event. Freshman Colton Magnuson finished seventh...
Diggers place three at Top of the Rockies
Billed as a sort of state before state, the Top of the Rockies tournament welcomes an. abundance of wrestling talent every year. This weekend was no different. Amid a slew of strong grapplers, Brush managed to place. three, though none were able to win in their respective weight classes. Nick...
