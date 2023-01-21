Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy users need to update Galaxy Store right away
Attention Samsung Galaxy users. You need to update the Galaxy Store on your phone to the latest version right away. Security researchers have discovered a couple of critical vulnerabilities in the app. Version 4.5.49.8 or newer of the app patches those vulnerabilities. Security researchers report two major vulnerabilities in the...
Phone Comparisons: Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S22+
Both Apple and Samsung announced their ‘Plus’ phones in 2022. I guess we can refer to them as flagship-grade devices, even though the iPhone 14 Plus is technically a vanilla model, and neither of the two devices are the most powerful offerings from the companies. In either case, both of these phones are compelling, and that’s why we’re focusing on them in this article. We’ll compare the Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S22+.
Phones are like Cars, you don't need to upgrade every year
It happens every time. Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, Apple, or another company announces an upcoming event and you hear people go “but I just got” so and so smartphone. And now their smartphone is about to be replaced by something newer and better. But who cares? You don’t need to upgrade your smartphone every year.
Retailer prematurely starts selling the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Slated to go official on February 1, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series may not be available for purchase at a nearby store until at least a couple of weeks later. Leaks have suggested that sales will begin on February 17, though you can pre-order the devices immediately after launch. But a retailer in Matagalpa, Nicaragua may have jumped the gun and started selling the Galaxy S23 Ultra early. A local retailer called KM CELL STORE recently posted on its Facebook page that it has the 12GB+256GB variant of the phone in all four colors available for immediate delivery.
LTE model of Samsung's Galaxy A13 gets Android 13 in the US
Android 13 is available for Samsung’s Galaxy A13 LTE in the US. The big Android update for the budget smartphone comes a month after the 5G model picked it up. Both models have already received the new Android version in most international markets. The update brings One UI 5.0, which is the latest iteration of the Korean firm’s custom software.
Windows 11 now requires only one reboot after upgrading
Microsoft has made a small but practical tweak to the Windows 11 update process that reduces the need to reboot the device multiple times. The company also rolled out Windows 11 Build 22621.1192 (KB5022360) to Insiders. According to Microsoft’s announcement, the January optional update and the .NET update now both...
Cellphone and tech clues that your partner is cheating on you
People underestimate intuition. If your gut tells you something is off, don’t ignore it. Stalkerware is surprisingly easy to plant on someone’s phone, and trackers follow you online and offline. Tracking software is frightening. It’s designed to report exactly where you are and what you’re doing on your phone. Tap or click for signs tracking software on your phone and what you can do about it. Before we get to the digital cheating crumbs, my best advice is to have an honest conversation with your partner. Couples therapy is an excellent place to dive into deeper issues. It’s also a good idea to consult...
Key OnePlus 11 specs & pre-order time confirmed by Amazon US
Amazon US has just confirmed some key OnePlus 11 specs, and the phone’s pre-order date. As many of you know, the OnePlus 11 will launch globally on February 7, during an event in New Delhi, India. Amazon US just confirmed key OnePlus 11 specs & pre-order time. Having said...
Huawei P60 Pro may include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, as specs leak
The Huawei P60 Pro specs have just leaked, and they surprisingly mention the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. This information comes from a Chinese tipster, though not someone we get such info frequently. So, take this info with a grain of salt. The Huawei P60 Pro specs have just leaked,...
Meet the rugged Ulefone Power Armor 19 handset: video
The Ulefone Power Armor 19 is one of the company’s newest handsets, and Ulefone just released a new video for the device. It’s an introduction video for the device, and it has a duration of around 2 minutes. Get to know the Ulefone Power Armor 19 via a...
Global OPPO Find N2 Flip model is coming, here are its specs
The OPPO Find N2 Flip did launch in China already, but it’s coming to markets outside of China too. As we wait for the global OPPO Find N2 Flip model to launch, its specs have just surfaced. The global OPPO Find N2 Flip model is coming, and here are...
Nokia & Samsung sign multi-year 5G patent license agreement
Nokia has signed a multi-year 5G patent license agreement with Samsung. As part of this agreement, the Finnish telecom equipment maker will give the Korean firm access to its fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies. The two parties didn’t disclose the terms of the deal. According to a...
The Moto G13 and G23 are the company's newest budget phones
Motorola is unveiling several new phones targeted at price-conscious people. The newly-announced Motorola Moto G13 and Moto G23 are the company’s newest budget handsets. They promise to bring a nice user experience at a good price. The company also introduced another pair of phones that offer a mid-range experience....
Galaxy M51 picks up Samsung's January 2023 update
Samsung‘s 2020 mid-range Galaxy M51 is getting the January 2023 Android security patch. The new security update for the phone is live in a host of Latin American countries, including Peru, Mexico, Brazil, Bolivia, and Panama. The rollout should reach other markets in the coming days. The device wasn’t released in the US, but Samsung did sell it in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Users there can expect to receive this update soon.
Android 13 widely rolling out to Galaxy Z Fold 2, S21 FE & S20 FE in the US
Samsung‘s Android 13 update is widely available for the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE, and Galaxy A51 in the US. These devices started getting the big Android update stateside a few weeks back but the rollout has been a little scattered so far. The expanded release now covers everyone. All of these phones have already picked up Android 13 and One UI 5.0 in most international markets.
Moto E13 official with 5,000mAh battery & AI-powered cameras
Motorola has launched a new entry-level Android smartphone, the Moto E13. We have seen the handset in a few leaks over the past month or so. It’s now official with an affordable price tag and a humble set of specs, including Android 13 Go. Moto E13 design, specs, and...
Samsung will use special Snapdragon chip in Galaxy S24 as well
After years of disappointment with Exynos processors, Samsung is going all-in with Snapdragon this year. The Galaxy S23 series will debut next week powered by a special version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset globally. Rumors are that this may be a long-term plan from the Korean behemoth. Next year’s Galaxy S24 could also get an exclusive Qualcomm chip that won’t be available to any other OEM.
Google Pixel Live Wallpaper app works on older Pixel devices again
A previous update to the Google Pixel Live Wallpaper app prevented older Pixel devices from accessing the app. This was an expensive mistake from the team at Google responsible for the update. Due to this, most users of older Pixel devices could not update to the new app version via the Google Play Store.
Galaxy S21, S20 & Note 20 get January 2023 update in the US
The January 2023 Android security patch is available for a host of Samsung smartphones in the US. The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy A12 are the latest recipients of this month’s security update stateside. The former three flagship lineups have already received the new SMR (Security Maintenance Release) in international markets.
Specifications of the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4 processor have leaked
The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4 processor is yet to launch, but its specifications have popped up on the internet. This coming processor from Qualcomm will find its way to several laptops once it launches. From the available specifications, it is clear that Qualcomm means business with this coming processor. Over...
