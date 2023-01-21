Read full article on original website
Kandie Harwell
4d ago
I have a few things to say.,...#1-WHY is a major intersection a bus stop? According to GA law, that's illegal. #2- the Substitute driver didn't know where the NON Tagged child's bus stop was. How was she to know the child belonged to that parent? #3-WHO encouraged their kids to jump out of a window 7' down to the ground? #4-WHY is the parent not being charged for trespassing on the bus? Only the driver, school officials, and students are allowed on the bus. and lastly.. #5- WHY is that parent not being charged with assault for putting their hands on the driver????
Cindy Whitley
4d ago
I would’ve beat the crap out of that lady for slapping me…..that bus driver drove forward and was still reprimanded smh
