ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, GA

Comments / 8

Kandie Harwell
4d ago

I have a few things to say.,...#1-WHY is a major intersection a bus stop? According to GA law, that's illegal. #2- the Substitute driver didn't know where the NON Tagged child's bus stop was. How was she to know the child belonged to that parent? #3-WHO encouraged their kids to jump out of a window 7' down to the ground? #4-WHY is the parent not being charged for trespassing on the bus? Only the driver, school officials, and students are allowed on the bus. and lastly.. #5- WHY is that parent not being charged with assault for putting their hands on the driver????

Reply(2)
6
Cindy Whitley
4d ago

I would’ve beat the crap out of that lady for slapping me…..that bus driver drove forward and was still reprimanded smh

Reply(2)
5
Related
11Alive

Good Samaritans try to rush Atlanta shooting victim to hospital, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are looking into a shooting after a person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting call came in around 1 p.m. Police arrived at 187 Moury Avenue by Bluestone Coffeehouse and the Villages at Carver apartment complex when they learned the victim was on their way to the hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
Complex

Video Shows Physical Altercation Between Georgia Parent and School Bus Driver

A substitute school bus driver was placed on leave this week after an argument with parents escalated into physical violence. According to WSBTV, the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in Paulding County, Georgia, as Allgood Elementary students were making their way home. A viral TikTok video showed the bus parked at a busy intersection while several adults pulled the children from the windows and the emergency exit.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Paulding Co. mom says school left special needs daughter wandering alone

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County mom is furious and demanding accountability for an incident involving her daughter and school staff. Jasmine Mitchell told Atlanta News First she has lost trust in the Paulding County School District after her 7-year-old daughter Kendall, who has special needs, was put on the wrong bus and forced to get off at the wrong stop.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman wrongfully jailed for 5 months speaks with FOX 5

ATLANTA - A local woman says the mental stress was even worse than the physical toll of being locked up for something she did not do. Juzema Goldring was behind bars for five months before she was allowed to go free. The Atlanta police incident began with the young woman...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man wanted by Atlanta police nearly 3 months after deadly shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking to identify a person wanted in connection to a murder in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta. According to the police, on October 27, at around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at 657 Boulevard NE.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy