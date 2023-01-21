Suspect, officers involved in East County shooting identified

EL CAJON, Calif. — Authorities on Friday identified the suspect and two San Diego Police Department officers involved in gunfire outside of an East County home.

Frank Brower, 77, is suspected of reaching for what appeared to be a shotgun from inside his vehicle, prompting two officers, Salvador Laurel-Torres and Robert Raynor, to fire their weapons at the suspect, Lt. Chris Steffen with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. Brower was later pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by paramedics.

The fatal shooting occurred Tuesday in the 800 block of La Cresta Boulevard in unincorporated El Cajon, authorities said. Officers responded to Brower’s home following a fatal stabbing he was suspected of at a College East pharmacy in the 5500 block of Reservoir Drive, where police found 66-year-old Mary Ellen Carter with multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

Laurel-Torres and Raynor, both with SDPD’s Eastern Division for seven years, were not injured during the shooting, according to Steffen. They are currently on administrative assignment until they are cleared to return to full duty, which is a protocol for all shootings involving officers.

