ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

Suspect, officers involved in East County shooting identified

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WjwjQ_0kM6FvQE00

EL CAJON, Calif. — Authorities on Friday identified the suspect and two San Diego Police Department officers involved in gunfire outside of an East County home.

Frank Brower, 77, is suspected of reaching for what appeared to be a shotgun from inside his vehicle, prompting two officers, Salvador Laurel-Torres and Robert Raynor, to fire their weapons at the suspect, Lt. Chris Steffen with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. Brower was later pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by paramedics.

1 person shot, killed near Petco Park

The fatal shooting occurred Tuesday in the 800 block of La Cresta Boulevard in unincorporated El Cajon, authorities said. Officers responded to Brower’s home following a fatal stabbing he was suspected of at a College East pharmacy in the 5500 block of Reservoir Drive, where police found 66-year-old Mary Ellen Carter with multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

Laurel-Torres and Raynor, both with SDPD’s Eastern Division for seven years, were not injured during the shooting, according to Steffen. They are currently on administrative assignment until they are cleared to return to full duty, which is a protocol for all shootings involving officers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Investigators address recent arrests and gun/narcotic seizures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 19, the San Diego Police Dept. serviced multiple search and arrest warrants addressing illegal guns and narcotics in the City of San Diego. On Jan. 24, investigators held a press conference to give the public more information on the arrests. KUSI’s Matt Prichard...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Teen hospitalized after fight, collision

OCEANSIDE — A 17-year-old boy was taken by helicopter to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a 15-year-old boy’s vehicle struck the older teen following an alcohol-induced fight in Oceanside, police said Jan. 24. Just before 11:30 p.m. Jan. 23, the Oceanside Police Department reported to a fight...
OCEANSIDE, CA
onscene.tv

Suspect Speaks Out After Attacking Japanese Church | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-23-23 10:30 am approx LOCATION: 1920 E St CITY: San Diego DETAILS: A SDPD officer was sitting in his patrol vehicle doing reports in the parking lot of the San Diego Japanese Christian Church. A male walked through the parking lot with a concrete block. The suspect yelled at the officer “You want to arrest me”? The male then walked up to the front doors of the church and threw the concrete block through the door and started to kick the panels out of the door and then broke the announcement board on the wall. The officer called for back-up and the male was arrested. The damages are in the $4-$5000 range. The male will face felony vandalism and possible hate crime charges. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Innocent Pedestrian Killed After Possible Drunk Driver Pins Him Under Vehicle | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1/22/2023 1:28 am LOCATION: 3400 Block of Riviera Dr. CITY: San Diego DETAILS: San Diego Police along with San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to a vehicle rollover accident on the 3400 block of Riviera Dr. in Pacific Beach. Upon arrival, Officers, and Firefighters found a white Toyota Tacoma on its side with a male that was partially pinned underneath the vehicle. Firefighters managed to free the male who was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. A female was found unresponsive near the crash and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. A witness stated that a White Chevrolet Tahoe was partially parked on the sidewalk on the Westside of Riviera Dr. with a male and female who were having a domestic dispute. A White Toyota Tacoma traveling Southbound on Riviera Dr. struck the Chevy Tahoe and both the male and female who were standing outside of the vehicle as it rolled over. The 3 male occupants of the Toyota Tacoma were able to self-extricate out of the vehicle. One of the passengers of the Tacoma was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The male driver of the Toyota Tacoma was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the incident. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Woman Who Died in Suspected DUI Crash in Crown Point ID’d as Vanessa Urbina Aragonez

Authorities Monday publicly identified a young Arizona woman who was fatally injured over the weekend in a suspected DUI crash near Mission Bay. Vanessa Urbina Aragonez, 22, had just gotten out of a parked Chevrolet Tahoe SUV in the 3400 block of Riviera Drive in the Crown Point area and was standing next to it on a sidewalk when a Toyota Tacoma veered off the roadway and hit her and a man she was with shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police and the county Medical Examiner’s Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

21-Year-Old Sentenced Over 23 Years for Mount Hope Shooting, Dragging Death

A man who pleaded guilty to killing another man who was shot and dragged by a car in Mount Hope was sentenced Monday to nearly two dozen years in state prison. Fernando Arellano, 21, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the June 20, 2021, death of 56-year-old San Diego resident David Aviles, who police found pinned beneath a car at 4100 F St. at around 8:15 p.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

17-Year-Old Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Injuries After Oceanside Fight

A 17-year-old boy was taken by helicopter to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a 15-year-old boy's vehicle struck the older teen following an alcohol-induced altercation in Oceanside, police said Tuesday. Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, the Oceanside Police Department responded to a fight near 1200 North Harbor Drive. While...
OCEANSIDE, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy