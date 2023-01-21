ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC News Now

Last chance to ride Splash Mountain before it closes for good

By Rachel Tucker
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BqABf_0kM6FR8Y00

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Fans of the Walt Disney World attraction Splash Mountain have just days to take their final plunge before it closes for good.

Three decades after opening in 1989, the drop ride will close its doors on Jan. 23 to make way for an Imagineering makeover. The attraction will be re-themed based on Disney’s 2009 film “The Princess and the Frog” and will receive a new name: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Disney World announces opening date for new Tron Lightcycle ride

News that the ride would be “re-imagined” was first announced in June 2020, with additional details ± including the new name — revealed in July 2022.

“Since the attraction was announced in 2020 , Imagineers have been hard at work designing an immersive experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film ‘The Princess and the Frog’ and the heart and culture of New Orleans,” wrote Carmen Smith, an executive with Walt Disney Imagineering, in a blog post published last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bh4sa_0kM6FR8Y00
The Disney Parks Blog shared an artist’s rendering of “a new scene” to be featured in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. (Disney)

Disney said the re-themed attraction will pick up where the film’s story left off.

“In Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis during Mardi Gras season as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind celebration for the people of New Orleans,” according to the Disney Parks Blog .

The decision to re-theme Splash Mountain came after years of social media calls to change the attraction, which originally contained elements from Disney’s controversial 1946 film “Song of the South.” The movie was heavily criticized for its plantation setting and its depiction of Black people, criticism which returned to the spotlight amid broader conversations about race after George Floyd was murdered in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SrImB_0kM6FR8Y00
Disney announced its intentions to re-theme Splash Mountain after “The Princess and the Frog” in 2020. (Disney)

“The retheming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today,” a representative for Disney Parks wrote in a blog post in June 2020. “The new concept is inclusive — one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year.”

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is expected to open in 2024.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Disney World Shuts Down Major Park Due to Weather Concerns

Things got a little too chilly for Blizzard Beach at the Walt Disney World Resort. The Florida resort temporarily closed the year-round Blizzard Beach Water Park Saturday due to "low temperatures" in the mid 50s rising to highs in the upper 60s, WDW Magic reports. The official Disney World website shows Blizzard Beach will close again on Monday, January 23rd, but will remain open from the hours of 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, January 22nd. The resort's other water park, Disney's once long-shuttered Typhoon Lagoon, remains closed indefinitely due to refurbishment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneyfanatic.com

Fans Defend Disney’s Value Resorts

When it comes to Walt Disney World Resort vacations, many Disney enthusiasts (or former Disney enthusiasts) have been saying in recent months that they are being “priced out” and are no longer able to afford Walt Disney World trips. While it is true that Disney prices have often...
disneyfoodblog.com

The Skyliner Is Now Temporarily CLOSED in Disney World

When you go to Disney World do you think about the closures that could affect your trip?. This is the time of year when Disney World does a lot of refurbishments at the resort, so you might be surprised to find that certain rides are down, hotel pools are closed, and more. As of today, though, a mode of Disney World transportation is closed for refurbishment.
DC News Now

3 shootings, 1 deadly within hours of each other in DC

Editor’s Note: Based on updated information from police, the time frame in which the shootings took place has been updated. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department found itself busy Saturday night into Sunday morning as officers investigated three shootings that happened within the span of two hours. In one case, the person […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Gochi Ez

Why, after 17 operations, the girl abandoned the idea of ​​reincarnating as Ariel

what people are not capable of in an effort to be like their idols. We wrote about a man who dreams of becoming Britney Spears' doppelgänger. He has already spent $120,000 on this. But it looks like the Swedish Pixie Fox outdid the Britney fan. This girl got 17 plastic surgeries to transform herself into a cartoon character! True, it almost ended in failure for Pixie. Now the girl is slowly moving away from the image of the cartoon. Whether she succeeds, you must judge for yourself.
DC News Now

1 dead after shooting at Southern Ave. Metro Station

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died after a shooting at the Southern Avenue metro station on Sunday afternoon. Police were first called to the scene around 4:45 p.m. They said they found a male of unknown age with a gunshot wound. First responders gave the victim CPR, but he was declared dead on […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Hypebae

We’re Kicking "Glazed Donut" Nails to the Curb for "Vanilla French" Manicures

TikTok‘s “Vanilla Girl” aesthetic has made its way over to the nail space, and we have to say it’s quite delicious. These days, the girls are pairing their french vanilla latte with a chic vanilla french manicure. Conceptualized by the nail visionary, celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt,...
disneyfanatic.com

Free Things to Eat and Drink at Disney World

Anyone who has ever visited Walt Disney World Resort knows firsthand that food and drink purchases don’t often come cheap. With the Disney Dining Plan still unavailable and Disney theme park ticket prices soaring so high, you may be more than a little reluctant about which kinds of snacks and refreshments are worth overpaying for. But what if I were to tell you that there are some rather unique ways to even score food and drink options that are free at Disney World? From satisfying samplings to comps that come included as part of a package deal, here are 10 free things to eat and drink around Disney World.
DC News Now

Woman, boy die in fire in Martinsburg community

Editor’s Note: In this updated story, posted a day after we published the original version, information has been corrected to reflect the outcome of the fire. MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators said they were working to determine how a fire that killed two people Monday morning started. The fire was at a home […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
thedigitalfix.com

Cursed Twilight doll terrified cast and crew as it came to life

The Twilight movies may contain vampires and werewolves, but perhaps the worst monster of all is the nightmare fuel image of Renesmee Cullen, and the creepy doll that was almost used to bring her to the screen. Turns out, the cast and crew of the fantasy movies were terrified of Bella and Edward’s daughter, who was originally set to be played by an animatronic doll.
DC News Now

DC News Now

42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy