WATCH: Project Literacy ABC 10News Special 2023

By ABC 10News Digital Team
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News is committed to the effort to improve the reading and writing skills of young children, students, and adults.

The pandemic has created challenges of misinformation increasing online and on social media.

To help San Diegans learn how to identify trustworthy news, local organizations have found ways to make sure this initiative has not taken a back seat.

ABC 10News is sharing the stories of those groups, that are making a difference in our community members lives.

