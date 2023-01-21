A winter storm dropped up to 8 inches of snow across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday and has left thousands without power. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, about 18,000 in Massachusetts remain in the dark after falling trees knocked down power lines across the state. In New Hampshire, Eversource indicated 60,000 customers are still without power. Crews have been working overnight to restore power to the affected residents.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO