whdh.com
Upton first responders rescue injured hiker found near Peppercorn Hill Conservation Area
UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Upton first responders rescued an injured hiker found near the Peppercorn Hill Conservation Area on Tuesday. Police and firefighters found the hiker using drones and ATVs. Drone footage shows the rescue, with crews using a stretcher to carry the man to safety. The hiker was taken...
whdh.com
Two children dead with ‘obvious signs of trauma’, woman and infant hospitalized after incident in Duxbury
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two children are dead and a woman and an infant are hospitalized after an “unimaginable, senseless tragedy” occurred at a home in Duxbury on Tuesday, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said. Cruz said responders initially found a woman who appeared to have jumped...
whdh.com
‘Unimaginable tragedy’: 2 young children dead, infant hospitalized after incident at Duxbury home
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two children are dead and a woman and an infant are hospitalized after an “unimaginable, senseless tragedy” occurred at a home in Duxbury, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said on Tuesday. Police cruisers could be seen lined up outside the home on Summer...
whdh.com
Large police presence amid investigation at Duxbury home
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police presence has gathered at a home in Duxbury as an investigation unfolds. Police cruisers could be seen lined up outside the home on Summer Street on Tuesday night. The district attorney is expected to provide an update sometime tonight. No additional information was...
whdh.com
One person hospitalized, nine displaced after house fire in Quincy
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is hospitalized and nine are without a home Wednesday morning following a fire at a multi-family home in Quincy. Fire officials say the fire started on the first floor of the home on Buckley Street. There was heavy smoke on the second floor when crews arrived.
whdh.com
Community holds vigil for missing Brookfield woman two weeks after she was last seen
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members held a vigil Tuesday night for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. Brittany Tee’s family and friends say they are not giving up hope on her return and are grateful for the show of support from the community. “Feeling the support that everybody...
whdh.com
Teen hospitalized after fight breaks out at Back Bay Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police say a teenager was hospitalized after a fight broke out at Back Bay Station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities told 7NEWS the scuffle appeared to happen on the Orange Line platform between multiple 18- and 19-year-olds. At least one of the teens needed medical attention after...
whdh.com
Teen stabbed during fight over Orange Line seat
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police say a verbal fight over seating on an Orange Line train led to a teen being stabbed. Authorities said it happened as the train was approaching Back Bay Station on Tuesday afternoon. Transit Police Department Superintendent Richard Sullivan told 7NEWS the fight was verbal at first, and had been between two males, allegedly over one of them taking up more than one seat.
whdh.com
Salem Police working to make Asian-owned businesses feel safe in the wake of two mass shootings in California
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem Police are putting in extra effort to make sure Asian-owned businesses feel safe in the wake of two mass shootings in California involving members of the Asian community. The department says officers will be making more regular visits to these local businesses to help them...
whdh.com
Police: NH man arrested after returning to McDonald’s with axe after being told restaurant was closed
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man from Webster, New Hampshire, is facing simple assault and trespassing charges after he allegedly confronted fast food employees with an axe, according to police in Manchester. Eric Mayville was arrested hours after officers were first called to the McDonald’s on Hanover Street late Sunday...
whdh.com
Investigators resume search for missing Brookfield woman two weeks after her disappearance
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are resuming a search Tuesday for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. Authorities say a special emergency response team, trained search and rescue unit, and state police canines will continue searching the wooded area near Brittany Tee’s home Tuesday morning. Divers were also seen searching a nearby pond.
whdh.com
Police to conduct water search for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police plan to conduct a water search this week for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Brittany Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
whdh.com
Winter storm drops up to 8 inches of snow across MA and NH, leaves thousands without power
A winter storm dropped up to 8 inches of snow across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday and has left thousands without power. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, about 18,000 in Massachusetts remain in the dark after falling trees knocked down power lines across the state. In New Hampshire, Eversource indicated 60,000 customers are still without power. Crews have been working overnight to restore power to the affected residents.
whdh.com
Car gets stuck on Green Line tracks in Brookline
BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A car got stuck on the Green Line tracks in Brookline Sunday night, according to the MBTA Transit Police. Officers responded to the C-branch tracks at Beacon Street/Dean Road around 5:30 p.m. for a vehicle on the tracks. The operator told police she accidentally turned onto...
whdh.com
Snow pushes eastward as rain flips to flakes across Mass., dumping half-a-foot of snow in parts of state and NH
BOSTON (WHDH) - A messy evening commute is on the horizon for many as snow falling across Massachusetts continues to head east, with cold temperatures turning rain into flakes and sleet. The storm that has already left up to 4″ in northern Worcester County and 7-8″ in parts of southern...
whdh.com
Storm system drops up to 6 to 8 inches of snow across parts of Mass. and NH
BOSTON (WHDH) - Heavy snow ensured an already hectic evening commute was snarled even further as a storm system brought bursts of snow to eastern Mass. Monday afternoon, after inundating the rest of the state and New England. From Worcester to the North Shore to Boston and beyond, wet, heavy...
whdh.com
Police responding to serious crash on I-290 in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police shut down a stretch of I-290 in Worcester on Sunday as a serious crash tied up traffic amid slick and slippery driving conditions. Emergency crews could be responding to the two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of the highway. There were reported injuries. No...
whdh.com
Police identify vehicle of interest in hit-and-run crash that killed a 73-year-old man
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified a vehicle of interest in a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that killed a 73-year-old man Friday night. Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard around 10:40 p.m. found paramedics and firefighters working to provide first aid to the victim, who was later pronounced dead, according to Boston police.
whdh.com
Winter storm leaves thousands without power with another round on the way
A winter storm dropped up to 8 inches of snow across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday and has left thousands without power as another storm makes its way to New England by Wednesday evening. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, over 16,000 in Massachusetts remain in the dark after falling...
whdh.com
Police: MBTA bus hit by unlicensed drunk driver outside Nubian Square Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA bus was side swiped by an unlicensed drunk driver early Monday morning outside Nubian Square Station, according to Transit Police. Police say the operator of the vehicle, a 49-year-old Boston woman, was unlicensed, failed several sobriety tests, and had an open container of alcohol in her car.
