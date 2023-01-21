ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acton, MA

whdh.com

Large police presence amid investigation at Duxbury home

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police presence has gathered at a home in Duxbury as an investigation unfolds. Police cruisers could be seen lined up outside the home on Summer Street on Tuesday night. The district attorney is expected to provide an update sometime tonight. No additional information was...
DUXBURY, MA
whdh.com

One person hospitalized, nine displaced after house fire in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is hospitalized and nine are without a home Wednesday morning following a fire at a multi-family home in Quincy. Fire officials say the fire started on the first floor of the home on Buckley Street. There was heavy smoke on the second floor when crews arrived.
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Teen hospitalized after fight breaks out at Back Bay Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police say a teenager was hospitalized after a fight broke out at Back Bay Station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities told 7NEWS the scuffle appeared to happen on the Orange Line platform between multiple 18- and 19-year-olds. At least one of the teens needed medical attention after...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Teen stabbed during fight over Orange Line seat

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police say a verbal fight over seating on an Orange Line train led to a teen being stabbed. Authorities said it happened as the train was approaching Back Bay Station on Tuesday afternoon. Transit Police Department Superintendent Richard Sullivan told 7NEWS the fight was verbal at first, and had been between two males, allegedly over one of them taking up more than one seat.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police to conduct water search for missing Brookfield woman

BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police plan to conduct a water search this week for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Brittany Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
BROOKFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Winter storm drops up to 8 inches of snow across MA and NH, leaves thousands without power

A winter storm dropped up to 8 inches of snow across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday and has left thousands without power. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, about 18,000 in Massachusetts remain in the dark after falling trees knocked down power lines across the state. In New Hampshire, Eversource indicated 60,000 customers are still without power. Crews have been working overnight to restore power to the affected residents.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Car gets stuck on Green Line tracks in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A car got stuck on the Green Line tracks in Brookline Sunday night, according to the MBTA Transit Police. Officers responded to the C-branch tracks at Beacon Street/Dean Road around 5:30 p.m. for a vehicle on the tracks. The operator told police she accidentally turned onto...
BROOKLINE, MA
whdh.com

Police responding to serious crash on I-290 in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police shut down a stretch of I-290 in Worcester on Sunday as a serious crash tied up traffic amid slick and slippery driving conditions. Emergency crews could be responding to the two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of the highway. There were reported injuries. No...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Police identify vehicle of interest in hit-and-run crash that killed a 73-year-old man

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified a vehicle of interest in a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that killed a 73-year-old man Friday night. Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard around 10:40 p.m. found paramedics and firefighters working to provide first aid to the victim, who was later pronounced dead, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA

