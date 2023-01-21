ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

East Texas school district receives grant for welding program

By Averie Klonowski
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cnK09_0kM6Eb3900

EMORY, Texas ( KETK ) – Texas schools are applying for the governor’s technical education grant. Rains ISD received the grant and plans to invest in their high school welding program.

Gov. Abbott to attend groundbreaking of UT Tyler Medical Education Building

In December, Gov. Abbott said he was awarded $54 million for career programs, technical programs and schools. Rains ISD received $611,027, which will go to purchasing and installing equipment that will help 150 students.

“I was excited because we get a lot of new equipment in the shop, therefore we can do more things,” said John McAllister, a welding student.

Robert Fisher, the welding instructor, and Rains ISD CTE Director was overjoyed when they received the grant. “The equipment that we are working on right now was here when the building was built, and from talking to some of the past ag teachers, that was 1976,” said Fisher.

Students learn to build fire pits, trailers, smokers and several other items in class. “Hand tools all the way up to learning a little bit of welding starting off, then the intro to mechanics,” said Fisher.  He said the new equipment will be beneficial. “Learning on those styles, that they will be going to some of the trailer manufacturers here,” said Fisher.

This course has a big impact on students’ futures. “The people who are in the welding program, at least 40% of them gain job certification so that they are job-ready when they graduate high school,” said Holly Wasson director of creative services, at Rains ISD.

Reports: Former NFL wide-receiver named new head coach for Tyler High School

Across East Texas, there were 11 school districts that received CTE grants. Cayuga, Diboll, Harts Bluff, Redwater, Winnsboro and Woodville are the school districts that received funding for the same programs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0kM6Eb3900


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 4

Lupe Fulmer
4d ago

Awesome, they need to bring shop classes back. Excellent skills were taught and is a door to future employment. College isn't for everyone and these skills are needed and the pay potential is their.

Reply
5
Gooberheimer
3d ago

Welding, plumbing, construction, … useful classes for the students’ future. I don’t understand why students have to take useless classes to graduate, like Art History, Reading the Classics, …. What will that waste of a class do for anyone’s employment future. Exactly nothing.

Reply
2
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Starting salaries to increase at state hospitals, living centers, jobs open in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said it is planning to increase salaries at state hospitals and state living centers to help recruit more staff and increase beds at these locations. Officials also want to increase the starting wages. “Maintaining a highly skilled, well-trained healthcare workforce is critical to providing […]
TEXAS STATE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Lawmaker proposes largest teacher pay raise in Texas history

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As Texas continues to face a school staffing crisis, a lawmaker and teacher union are calling on the state to give educators a pay raise. State Representative James Talarico is proposing the largest teacher pay raise in Texas history. “Teachers are the most important profession...
TEXAS STATE
SheKnows

This Bestselling Kids’ Author Was Dropped From Visiting a Texas School For a Very Telling Reason

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Texas, you have disappointed me again. My home state is constantly in the news for the worst reasons, and as a book-lover and mom of three, I’m upset once again by your complete lack of care for our kids. You’ve heard of banned books for completely ridiculous (also, racist and sexist) reasons, but Texas is now banning best-selling author Emma Straub from talking to her kids about her new book — about hats! — for the most telling reason. The This...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

New power plant being built to support the Texas grid

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in Central Texas and expected to be operational by 2025. Peaker power plants are used for a brief period of time and provide provide dispatchable power when demand for electricity is high. They have the ability to "ramp up and shut down in minutes," according to the release.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Is the Old Wives Tale About Picking Bluebonnets in Texas True?

We are already starting to think about what we can do when spring rolls around. For some, a road trip will be on their list. As those road trippers traverse Texas, they will most likely come across a field of the state flower of Texas, the bluebonnet. For many, there has always been this tale of it being illegal to pick the flower. In short, it is not but there are some ways that enjoying our state flower could get you in trouble.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas oil and gas industry pays highest total of taxes and state royalties in history

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) released its annual report on Monday, showing the industry paid a record-setting $24.7 billion in state and local taxes and state royalties in fiscal year 2022. TXOGA President Todd Staples said that equates to roughly $67 million a day to help fund Texas schools and universities, pay for state services and contribute to the rainy day fund.
TEXAS STATE
cenlanow.com

Non-profits needed to help Texas military veterans hunt & fish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Non-profits that help veterans of the United States armed forces hunt and or fish are being encouraged to partner with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. TPWD is seeking NPPs that allow veterans who are exempt from obtaining hunting and/or fishing licenses in the state...
TEXAS STATE
livelocalmagazines.com

Affordable Quality Pet Care

There are few joys quite like pet ownership. Our pets make amazing companions, so much so, that they are best described as family members. We often refer to our pets as “fur babies” and with how cute they are and how much they rely on us for food, shelter, attention, and medical care, it is hard to see why not. Unfortunately, for some, quality care isn’t an affordable option. That’s why the work that Texas Coalition Animal Protection (TCAP) does is so important to families across North Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

‘Who ever thought I would be chief?’ East Texas’ Alabama-Coushatta tribe elects first female chief

LIVINGSTON, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) — When Millie Thompson Williams and her cousin Myra Battise were growing up, they’d play make-believe underneath a canopy of pine trees in the Big Thicket National Preserve, pretending to be tribal council members. It was a true fantasy for the two girls growing up during the 1960s, when the seven-member […]
TEXAS STATE
workingtheflame.com

Welding Schools & Classes in Texas 2023 [Updated]

Working the Flame is supported by its readers. We may earn commission at no extra cost to you if you buy through a link on this page. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. List of Welding Schools & Classes in Texas 2023 [Updated]. Table of Contents show.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

What happens to students who get into fights at Texas schools?

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Investigates spent several months taking a closer look at a big problem in greater Houston schools: fighting. In Texas, it's against the law to expel kids for fighting. Parents who participated in a KHOU School Safety Survey said the policies that are in place are not enough.
HOUSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy