arlnow.com
BREAKING: Former Arlington teachers union president arrested in Fairfax County
(Updated at 5:45 p.m.) A former president of the Arlington teachers union, who was ousted last spring, has been charged with embezzling more than $400,000 from the organization. Ingrid Gant, 54, of Woodbridge, was arrested yesterday (Monday) in Prince William County on four counts of embezzlement. She was taken to...
royalexaminer.com
VDOT closes all northbound and southbound Route 522 lands at rockside west of Winchester
A rockslide has closed all northbound and southbound lanes on a segment of Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) west of Winchester. Route 522 lanes are closed from Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) to Route 684 (Gainesboro Road). The Virginia Department of Transportation has set up a detour:. For northbound Route...
shoredailynews.com
Youngkin requests legislation to require schools to notify parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that he has requested Senator Siobhan Dunnavant (Henrico) and Delegate Nick Freitas (Culpeper) to sponsor legislation on his behalf to require Virginia schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards. In December, it was...
Former president of Arlington Education Association arrested on embezzlement charges
ARLINGTON, Va. — The former president of the Arlington Education Association (AEA) has been accused of embezzling more than $400,000 from the organization. Ingrid Gant, 54, of Woodbridge, was the president of the AEA for six years, according to the Mason Police District. Police say Gant failed to provide...
restonnow.com
Poll: Are you ‘all in’ on a potential Fairfax County casino?
A new set of bills before the General Assembly would allow a casino to be built somewhere along the Silver Line corridor, Washington Business Journal first reported. The casino could be placed somewhere around Tysons, the Reston Town Center or Herndon based on the stipulations of the proposed legislation, which would allow a casino in an urban county with at least 1 million residents.
alxnow.com
Alexandria City High School students organize walk out protesting cancelation of lunchtime activities
(Updated 3:55 p.m.) At 10 a.m. today, Alexandria City High School students filed out of their classrooms and took to the field behind the school in protest against the elimination of a popular lunchtime program at the school. For a time, students could use their lunch block to meet with...
WTOP
Bethesda high school calls for safety meeting after 2 girls found passed out in bathroom
Parents of students in a Maryland high school have been invited to a safety meeting on Monday, Jan. 30, after two girls were found passed out in a bathroom. It happened Monday at 8 a.m. at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, Bethesda Beat first reported. A member of the school’s security...
Prince George’s County accepting applications for nonprofit group grants
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Local Development Council (PGCLDC) said Monday that the application process was open for nonprofit groups that provide community-based programs and services in the area around the MGM National Harbor gaming facility. The Local Impact Grant Program supports organizations that serve the county within […]
WTOP
Lawsuit halts Alexandria program aimed at helping minority-owned businesses
A program aimed at helping minority-owned small businesses has been delayed following a lawsuit against the City of Alexandria in Virginia. First reported by ALXnow, the city said on Monday that it’s currently reviewing the details of a lawsuit challenging the BIPOC Small Business Grant Program, which is an “initiative that aims to retain and grow existing businesses, recruit new businesses and/or assist with startup activities.”
Inside Nova
Increased safety measures coming to Woodbridge amid uptick in crime
Additional police officers, lights and cameras will be added along a stretch of the U.S. 1 corridor in Woodbridge after a recent uptick in crime, according to officials. There were three homicides — one in 2023, and two in 2022 — in the area surrounding the Prince William Parkway and Richmond Highway, a police spokesman said.
WJLA
Thieves have targeted gaming machines in six 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co. in four weeks
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police detectives are investigating a rash of thefts involving convenience store gaming machines and are asking for help in identifying the suspects caught on camera. In the last four weeks, thieves have targeted gaming machines in six different 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax...
'Motivational Speaker' Leaves School Community Up In Arms Over Controversial Appearance: Report
A purported motivational speaker was anything but that to some students at a Maryland high school, who was enlisted to give a speech about the importance of mental health, but did the opposite, according to reports. Speaker Jeff Yalden visited Leonardtown High School earlier this month to give a motivational...
Woodbridge 7-Eleven has liquor license revoked in response to area crime
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — An uptick in crime is sparking change to a shopping center at the intersection of Route 1 and Prince William Parkway. In just the past week, there's been a stabbing and a fatal shooting. Both were in or near the parking lot of the 7-Eleven. "I...
Winsome Sears slams teachers unions over Virginia merit mayhem: 'Making education in their own image'
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears calls out "rogue educators" and teachers unions over the merit awards scandal, criticizing the push for woke ideology in schools on "Cavuto Live."
WJLA
DC looks to hire more officers to address rise in illegally parked cars
WASHINGTON (7News) — While many commuters in D.C. believe the city is already extremely aggressive with ticketing and towing, the District of Columbia says it still has a problem with illegal parking. So the Department of Public Works (DPW) is about to get busier. DPW has been on a...
alxnow.com
APD investigates shots fired in the West End
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident in the 5400 block of Richenbacher Avenue between the West End and Seminary Hill. The incident occurred a few blocks west of James K. Polk Elementary School. There are no reported injuries and APD has a heavy presence on the...
fox5dc.com
Prince William County police increase safety measures in Woodbridge after spike in violent crime
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - The recent crime in the area of Route 1 and Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge is a major concern for leaders. County Supervisor Margaret Franklin represents the Woodbridge district, and she's far from happy. "That's the one thing that keeps me up at night wondering if there...
Inside Nova
Belmont Bay HOA president targeted with hateful flyers, slashed tire
The irony wasn’t lost on K.P. Lau. When the president of the Belmont Bay Homeowners Association first saw the flyers on Dec. 20, he saw a face with which he was all too familiar. The dozens of hateful flyers have “End This Reign of Terror!” scrawled on the top...
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
WJLA
7News On Your Side presses management company for solutions to apartment problems
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News On Your Side is continuing to push the management company of a northeast D.C. apartment complex for specific solutions to living condition concerns residents there have reached out to us about for the past year. Residents of the Lotus Square apartments on Kenilworth Avenue NE...
