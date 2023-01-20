Read full article on original website
Illinois Payroll Jobs, Unemployment Rate Stable in December
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.7 percent, while nonfarm payrolls were almost unchanged, down by just -800 in December, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by IDES. The November monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report, from +17,500 to +12,100 jobs. The November unemployment rate was unchanged from the preliminary report, remaining at 4.7 percent. The December payroll jobs estimate and unemployment rate reflect activity for the week including the 12th.
Pritzker: Not 'focused' on bringing progressive tax back to voters
(The Center Square) – Illinois voters rejected a proposal in 2020 to change the state's flat income tax to a graduated tax. There are currently discussions to try the measure again. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, however, said that's not on his radar. The Illinois Constitution requires a flat income tax....
Illinois Sheriffs' Association criticizes law that alters care for criminals unfit to stand trial
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure that would change guidelines for how defendants who are unfit to stand trial are placed in proper care. The measure, however, is being criticized by the Illinois Sheriffs' Association. House Bill 240, now law, removes the 20-day requirement...
More court action expected after temporary restraining order issued against Illinois gun ban
(The Center Square) – With one ruling against Illinois’ gun ban on the books, more action in the courts is expected in the days and weeks ahead. Attorney Thomas DeVore on Friday celebrated a temporary restraining order from an Effingham County court against the state enforcing the gun ban on his 860-plus clients.
