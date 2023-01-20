ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Payroll Jobs, Unemployment Rate Stable in December

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.7 percent, while nonfarm payrolls were almost unchanged, down by just -800 in December, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by IDES. The November monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report, from +17,500 to +12,100 jobs. The November unemployment rate was unchanged from the preliminary report, remaining at 4.7 percent. The December payroll jobs estimate and unemployment rate reflect activity for the week including the 12th.
Pritzker: Not 'focused' on bringing progressive tax back to voters

(The Center Square) – Illinois voters rejected a proposal in 2020 to change the state's flat income tax to a graduated tax. There are currently discussions to try the measure again. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, however, said that's not on his radar. The Illinois Constitution requires a flat income tax....
