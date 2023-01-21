Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Longtime friends and employees remember the life of Hassell Franklin
HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Across North Mississippi and throughout the furniture industry, people are remembering the life of the founder and longtime chairman of Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin. Franklin passed away Sunday at the age of 87. He was known for his leadership, philanthropic work, and love for Houston.
wcbi.com
Teachers in Lee County learn how to incorporate arts into teaching tools
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Teachers from across Tupelo and Lee County spent their day learning how to teach a variety of subjects using art. The Mississippi Arts Commission held a seminar called “Reboot” at the Link Centre. The goal is to show teachers how to integrate the arts as teaching tools.
wtva.com
Bruce mourning death of mayor
BRUCE, Miss. (WTVA) - Bruce Mayor Rudy Pope died Tuesday morning while in hospice care in Oxford. He was 76 years old and was serving his third term as mayor. The city made the announcement on its Facebook page and WTVA 9 News confirmed. Sandra Pope said her husband died...
wcbi.com
Founder, chairman of Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin dies at 87
HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The founder and longtime chairman of the Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin, has died. In 2019, Franklin shared his expertise with young students on a tour of Franklin Furniture. Hassell Franklin was 87 years old. Franklin was known for his entrepreneurship, educational and philanthropic efforts across...
wcbi.com
City of Bruce announces Mayor Rudy Pope has died
BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – The mayor of Bruce has passed away. The city posted a message on its Facebook page today announcing Rudy Pope’s death. He passed away this morning. Pope had been mayor of the small Calhoun County town since 2013. Funeral services have not been announced.
wcbi.com
New Commander of CAFB visits Rotary Club in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The New Commander met with the Rotary Club today in Columbus. Colonel Justin Grieve started his assignment as Commander of the Columbus Air Force Base in July. Grieve was born in Texas and has been all over the U.S. through the United States Air Force.
wcbi.com
Terberg Taylor Americas Group breaks ground in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – More industry is rolling into the Golden Triangle so that means more jobs need to be filled in the near future. Terberg Taylor Americas will be the first of its kind here in the Golden Triangle and our Winston Reed was there as the automotive group broke ground today.
wcbi.com
Columbus mayor defends opposition to canceling Waggoner contract
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin is defending his veto of the City Council’s decision to cancel its contract with Waggoner Engineering. Citing their expertise in dealing with flooding and watershed issues and their success in helping others in the state, Gaskin still believes Waggoner is the right firm for the job.
wcbi.com
Small businesses come together to recruit workforce employees
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A few years ago a group of Golden Triangle-based businesses came together to tackle the challenge of finding skilled workers close to home. The result was the FORGE Foundation. FORGE members recently went to the World Concrete Expo in Las Vegas to share what they’ve...
Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?
Lester Raymond Jones Jr. was a graduate student majoring in biomedical engineering at Mississippi State University. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Lester lived with his roommate on Collegeview Street in Starkville, Mississippi.
Commercial Dispatch
Area Main Streets to get visibility boost
Area Main Street programs stand to benefit from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated by Mississippi Main Street Association. To do this, MMSA has received $90,000 from the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area to update and improve branding packages used to advertise and promote local events, logos, graphics and campaigns in 23 towns in the state. Columbus, Starkville and West Point will be the first stops for the project beginning on Feb. 6, Main Street Director of Marketing Communications Jeannie Zieren said.
wcbi.com
New chief settles into position at Saltillo Police Department
SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new police chief in one of the fastest-growing cities in the region and he is no stranger to the area. It has been a smooth transition since Chief Rusty Haynes came on board several weeks ago. Haynes took over after former Chief...
wtva.com
Groundbreaking held for new Lowndes County factory
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon in Columbus for the Terberg Taylor Americas Group’s new factory. The company’s new specialty hauling vehicle facility is a joint venture between the Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville, Mississippi, and the Royal Terberg Group of the Netherlands.
wtva.com
Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Charles Penson head to trial next month
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo City Councilwoman Nettie Davis and the Democratic Municipal Executive Committee Chairman Charles Penson head to trial in February. Both are accused of violating state election laws but the court docket shows they will not be tried together. Nettie Davis trial date is set for Monday,...
wcbi.com
Water Valley man arrested in Oxford for intimidating witness
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley man already charged with one crime in Oxford finds himself in trouble there again. On January 4, an individual went to the Oxford Police Department to report receiving threatening phone calls. The investigation, in that case, led to the arrest of Robert...
wcbi.com
Columbus City Council votes to cancel Waggoner Engineering contract
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin attempted to dial back the city’s firing of a consulting firm. At last Tuesday’s meeting, the Columbus City Council voted to cancel the city’s contract with Waggoner Engineering. The city hired the firm to consult on how best to spend Columbus’s share of ARPA funds.
wcbi.com
Columbus city employee accused of embezzling from city-owned gas pump
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus public works employee is accused of filling up his gas tank at the city’s expense. 22-year-old Deountray Roby is charged with embezzlement. Columbus police officers made the arrest after seeing Roby allegedly filling up at a city-owned gas pump on Monday night.
wcbi.com
Family wants justice after neighbor allegedly shoots their family dog
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A family in Calhoun City is mourning the loss of their family pet. Joey and Natalie Knight are accusing their neighbor, Mississippi State Trooper, Raphael McClain, of shooting and killing their dog Sipsey over the weekend, and now they are looking for justice. “I...
theclintoncourier.net
Hinds’ female aviation maintenance students buck trends
Hinds Community College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) Program has more females enrolled and on track to graduate than it has in the last ten years. Five women enrolled in the Hinds program are bucking stereotypes of what many consider the norms for women’s careers. Jazmyn Perritt of Clinton, Mckynzie Nutt of Florence, Nicole Barrett of Starkville, Joi’Dawn Smith of Jackson and Tiara Sankar of Trinidad are breaking glass ceilings in the aviation industry and at the college.
wcbi.com
Board agrees to allow solar company to improve Lowndes County road
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A solar company wants to improve a Lowndes County road. Today, the board of supervisors agreed to let the company improve Gilmer Wilburn Road, in southern Lowndes County. Trucks will bring large solar panels down the roadway and the company said the road must...
