Tupelo, MS

Longtime friends and employees remember the life of Hassell Franklin

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Across North Mississippi and throughout the furniture industry, people are remembering the life of the founder and longtime chairman of Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin. Franklin passed away Sunday at the age of 87. He was known for his leadership, philanthropic work, and love for Houston.
HOUSTON, MS
Bruce mourning death of mayor

BRUCE, Miss. (WTVA) - Bruce Mayor Rudy Pope died Tuesday morning while in hospice care in Oxford. He was 76 years old and was serving his third term as mayor. The city made the announcement on its Facebook page and WTVA 9 News confirmed. Sandra Pope said her husband died...
OXFORD, MS
Founder, chairman of Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin dies at 87

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The founder and longtime chairman of the Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin, has died. In 2019, Franklin shared his expertise with young students on a tour of Franklin Furniture. Hassell Franklin was 87 years old. Franklin was known for his entrepreneurship, educational and philanthropic efforts across...
HOUSTON, MS
City of Bruce announces Mayor Rudy Pope has died

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – The mayor of Bruce has passed away. The city posted a message on its Facebook page today announcing Rudy Pope’s death. He passed away this morning. Pope had been mayor of the small Calhoun County town since 2013. Funeral services have not been announced.
BRUCE, MS
New Commander of CAFB visits Rotary Club in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The New Commander met with the Rotary Club today in Columbus. Colonel Justin Grieve started his assignment as Commander of the Columbus Air Force Base in July. Grieve was born in Texas and has been all over the U.S. through the United States Air Force.
COLUMBUS, MS
Terberg Taylor Americas Group breaks ground in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – More industry is rolling into the Golden Triangle so that means more jobs need to be filled in the near future. Terberg Taylor Americas will be the first of its kind here in the Golden Triangle and our Winston Reed was there as the automotive group broke ground today.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Columbus mayor defends opposition to canceling Waggoner contract

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin is defending his veto of the City Council’s decision to cancel its contract with Waggoner Engineering. Citing their expertise in dealing with flooding and watershed issues and their success in helping others in the state, Gaskin still believes Waggoner is the right firm for the job.
COLUMBUS, MS
Small businesses come together to recruit workforce employees

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A few years ago a group of Golden Triangle-based businesses came together to tackle the challenge of finding skilled workers close to home. The result was the FORGE Foundation. FORGE members recently went to the World Concrete Expo in Las Vegas to share what they’ve...
COLUMBUS, MS
Area Main Streets to get visibility boost

Area Main Street programs stand to benefit from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated by Mississippi Main Street Association. To do this, MMSA has received $90,000 from the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area to update and improve branding packages used to advertise and promote local events, logos, graphics and campaigns in 23 towns in the state. Columbus, Starkville and West Point will be the first stops for the project beginning on Feb. 6, Main Street Director of Marketing Communications Jeannie Zieren said.
STARKVILLE, MS
New chief settles into position at Saltillo Police Department

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new police chief in one of the fastest-growing cities in the region and he is no stranger to the area. It has been a smooth transition since Chief Rusty Haynes came on board several weeks ago. Haynes took over after former Chief...
SALTILLO, MS
Groundbreaking held for new Lowndes County factory

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon in Columbus for the Terberg Taylor Americas Group’s new factory. The company’s new specialty hauling vehicle facility is a joint venture between the Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville, Mississippi, and the Royal Terberg Group of the Netherlands.
COLUMBUS, MS
Water Valley man arrested in Oxford for intimidating witness

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley man already charged with one crime in Oxford finds himself in trouble there again. On January 4, an individual went to the Oxford Police Department to report receiving threatening phone calls. The investigation, in that case, led to the arrest of Robert...
OXFORD, MS
Columbus City Council votes to cancel Waggoner Engineering contract

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin attempted to dial back the city’s firing of a consulting firm. At last Tuesday’s meeting, the Columbus City Council voted to cancel the city’s contract with Waggoner Engineering. The city hired the firm to consult on how best to spend Columbus’s share of ARPA funds.
COLUMBUS, MS
Columbus city employee accused of embezzling from city-owned gas pump

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus public works employee is accused of filling up his gas tank at the city’s expense. 22-year-old Deountray Roby is charged with embezzlement. Columbus police officers made the arrest after seeing Roby allegedly filling up at a city-owned gas pump on Monday night.
COLUMBUS, MS
Hinds’ female aviation maintenance students buck trends

Hinds Community College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) Program has more females enrolled and on track to graduate than it has in the last ten years. Five women enrolled in the Hinds program are bucking stereotypes of what many consider the norms for women’s careers. Jazmyn Perritt of Clinton, Mckynzie Nutt of Florence, Nicole Barrett of Starkville, Joi’Dawn Smith of Jackson and Tiara Sankar of Trinidad are breaking glass ceilings in the aviation industry and at the college.
CLINTON, MS

