spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team
MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
WBAY Green Bay
The history of WBAY
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The WBAY Building at 115 South Jefferson Street in downtown Green Bay. What is now known as the WBAY Building started in 1924 as a Knights of Columbus health center. From the bottom up, it featured an Olympic-size swimming pool, a restaurant, a gymnasium, and -- at the time -- the largest auditorium in the city. On the second floor you would find a billiard parlor and meeting rooms. The third floor featured a community kitchen, a lodge room that became a small gym, and four handball courts.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The Green Comet
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - How far down have you ever scrolled on WBAY.com’s weather page? If you look below the interactive radar, First Alert Weather provides you with 27 infographics. The newest is the Aches & Pains Forecast, which you can see in even greater detail during its rotation on the First Alert Weather 24/7 channel.
Fox11online.com
Twin moms get a Monday morning makeover
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Double the fun with this Monday Morning Makeover! Twins Ashley and Amber, from Manitowoc, are looking for new styles that fit their individual personalities. The twins are busy moms, each with a set of their own twins at home. Josif Wittnik gave them brand new looks with...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay Correctional Institution: The future of the facility
Construction began on the facility in 1898. Neville Public Museum of Brown County photo. Continued from a previous story: Click here to read Part I. A 188-acre parcel of the Kellogg farm, purchased the summer of 1897 in the town of Allouez, signaled the start of the prison facility – a project that captured the attention of the entire state.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Boys & Girls Club: Phase 1 of expansion finishes in February
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A major expansion of the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh is nearing the end of one phase. Officials tell us construction is “moving along” and anticipate Phase 1 of the $16 million project will be completed next month. That’s a “bump out” of classrooms for children ages 6 to 9, creating space for 60 more elementary school-age children. Work started in October.
WBAY Green Bay
Ukrainian Fox Valley Tech student displays art work
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Irina Vish is a student at Fox Valley Technical College whose story is unlike most. She left war-torn Ukraine in December 2021 while visiting her daughter in Appleton over the holidays. Due to unrest, it became uncertain the next time she could go home to Odessa, Ukraine, and see her loved ones.
WBAY Green Bay
Ukrainian refugees find community in Green Bay church
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - From the sidewalk, House of Prayer Baptist Church looks like any other place of worship. But inside, there’s a vibrant community of Ukrainian refugees. “Each family, they came separately most of them. But they have one thing in common. Their home countries started bombing...
WBAY Green Bay
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to identify a scammer posing as a financial institution
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scammers are becoming more adept at posing as financial institutions. The scammers call or text potential victims and try to convince them they are victims of credit card fraud. Heidi Kiecker, fraud officer at Fox Communities Credit Union, tells Consumer First Alert they’re hearing reports...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Eaton’s is carving a niche with its pizzas of the month
GRAFTON - Eaton’s Fresh Pizza has been all about perfecting recipes. So what sort of concoction would owner Corey Faust need to successfully open and operate a fourth location? It’s more than just a few simple ingredients. Eaton’s, which maintains two Fond du Lac locations and one in...
WBAY Green Bay
New London ice rink damaged after “rowdy” weekend at sledding hill
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - New London’s ice staking rink is closed after it was damaged over the weekend. The city posted photos of the damage on its Facebook page. “Smooth. Shiny. Some may even use the word ‘mirror’ to describe a skating rink… Not quite what we have going on here after an apparently rowdy weekend at the sledding hill spilled over onto the thawed-out ice rink,” reads a statement from the city.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Worst I’ve seen in 10-20 years’: Experts recommend staying off ice until completely frozen
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The water is not completely frozen in the bay of Green Bay. The owner of Smokey’s on the Bay, Jeff Tilkens says it’s not safe to go ice fishing. “This year, the ice conditions on the bay of Green Bay is probably the worst I’ve seen in, I don’t know, maybe ten or twenty years,” said Tilkens.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Nurse Recognized as 2022 Aurora Health Care Nurse of the Year
A nurse in Manitowoc is being honored by Aurora Health Care as their Nurse of the Year. Nicole Wagner is a registered nurse at Aurora Medical Center – Manitowoc County, and she was selected from a pool of over 750 nominations. Nicole is recognized across departments for her time...
WBAY Green Bay
Power restored in Denmark
DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - Power has been restored in Denmark after an outage Tuesday morning. Wisconsin Public Service says power was restored at about 12:15 p.m. About 3,600 people lost power. The outage was caused by damaged equipment at a substation. Crews worked to re-route power around the substation. “We...
WBAY Green Bay
NEW Zoo announces death of Matilda the Moose
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The NEW Zoo and Adventure Park is mourning the loss of Matilda the moose. Matilda had a fall in heavy wet snow on the morning of January 19. “The difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize Matilda. Her long-time, trusted caretaker was by her side,” reads a statement from the NEW Zoo.
wearegreenbay.com
Late-night structure fire in Manitowoc prompts response from multiple engines
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple engines in Manitowoc County responded to a late-night fire on Sunday in the City of Manitowoc. According to a Facebook post by the Manitowoc Fire & Rescue Department, at 11:16 p.m., firefighters were sent to the 800 block of North 10th Street for a report of a structure fire.
WBAY Green Bay
Mistrial? Grant Fuhrman defense raises the possibility
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Testimony began Tuesday in the attempted-murder trial of former Oshkosh West High School student Grant Fuhrman. Fuhrman is accused of stabbing a school resource officer in 2019 with the intent of killing him. The officer said he shot the student to stop the attack. Both were taken to a hospital. Fuhrman, now 20, was 16 at the time.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Kewaunee Police Chief Robin Mueller
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday, we showed you history being made in Kewaunee. Kewaunee native Robin Mueller was sworn in as the first female police chief in the history of the Kewaunee Police Department, which has roots going back to 1873. Mueller was the assistant chief and she joins a...
wtaq.com
Pulaski Bonfire Victim Speaks Out for First Time at Community Fundraiser
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has spoken out for the first time about his experience that night during a fundraiser Saturday for victims like himself. Authorities have said 50 to 60 people were at the bonfire when a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was thrown into it, causing it to explode, and leaving many of the people with burns.
wearegreenbay.com
Dead dog found in dumpster in Oshkosh, police investigating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – For the second time this month, the Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a deceased dog incident. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on January 23 around 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to a multi-tenant property in the 3900 block of Oregon Street. Staff from the property management company told authorities a dog was found dead inside a dumpster.
