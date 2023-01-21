ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

High-tech lobster traps made in Massachusetts help protect endangered whales

WAREHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts marine manufacturing company may have found a way to help New England lobstermen and environmental groups working to protect the critically-endangered North Atlantic right whale find common ground. For 35 years, EdgeTech in West Wareham has established itself as a worldwide leader when it...
WAREHAM, MA
WCVB

Digging into the past of a historic home and curating a cannabis museum

NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheLoring-Greenough House is a palatial estate sitting on nearly two acres of land at the busy intersection of Jamaica Plain’s Centre and South Streets. Now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the home is run by the non-profit that saved it nearly a century ago: The Jamaica Plain Tuesday Club.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

New television broadcast technology launching Thursday in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Many broadcasters in the Boston area, including WCVB Channel 5, will begin making a new signal available over the air to viewers starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Over time, this new signal, called NextGen TV, will provide higher quality 4K ultra-high-definition video, improved sound quality...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

LEGO group to build North American headquarters in Boston

BOSTON — The LEGO Group, makers of the beloved building toy, will be moving hundreds of jobs into Boston in the coming years. The company announced plans on Tuesday to relocate its head office for the Americas from Enfield, Connecticut, by the end of 2026. The company opened its...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

70 cats rescued by ARL from 2 properties will soon need new homes

BOSTON — Dozens of cats and kittens will soon be in need of new homes after being rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Boston. “Any time you're talking about an influx of 70 animals at one time, it's a lot to take in,” said Mike DeFina, spokesman for ARL Boston.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark's daughter charged in police assault

BOSTON — The daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, of Massachusetts, flailed her arms and struck a police officer trying to arrest her for defacing a bandstand in Boston with anti-police slogans over the weekend, a prosecutor said at her arraignment Monday. Riley Dowell, 23, of Melrose, was arraigned...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

1 dead in wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. — One person died Sunday night in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts. A Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on the highway just before 9 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median barrier separating the eastbound and westbound sides, Massachusetts State Police said.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Tufts Medicine announces layoffs, cites 'significant financial challenges'

BOSTON — Citing a series of financial challenges, Tufts Medicine announced this week that it will be eliminating approximately 240 jobs. Of those, approximately 170 of the positions are currently unfilled roles. A spokesperson said 70 "primarily administrative" employees will be laid off. "Like many health systems in the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Student injured in fight at Boston Latin Academy

BOSTON — One student was injured Monday in a fight involving four middle school students at Boston Latin Academy. The student was taken to a hospital and later released, according to school officials. Boston Police said officials are investigating the potential use of a "dangerous sharp object" in the...
BOSTON, MA

