New 'Tentacle-Like' Light Installation Brightens Downtown St. Louis
The art display is part of multiple public installations through the InSITE STL collection
5 Top Pancakes in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes
FOX2now.com
Public mural outside St. Louis bookstore sends message about censorship
ST. LOUIS – A local bookshop is sending a message about censorship. A new mural is on display outside “Dunaway Books” on S. Grand Boulevard. The nearly 20-by-20-foot work of art was a collaboration between St. Louis artist Dave Ruggeri and Dunaway Books’ owners Kevin Twellman and Claudia Brodie.
FOX2now.com
Design Tip Tuesday: Don’t forget your 5th wall
ST. LOUIS – What’s the fifth wall, you ask? Why, it’s the ceiling?. What a great way to give your home a little something special by making the ceilings beautiful! Designer Anne Marie Boedges knows exactly how to make a ceiling stand out. Tuesday’s Design Tip: Don’t...
FOX2now.com
What You Are Doing About It? Brunch and Therapy, Seed Share, Felted Mushrooms Class
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. What You Are Doing About It? Brunch and Therapy, …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Coloring STL and Black History Month give St. Louisians …. St. Louis...
stlpublicradio.org
It’s taken 2 winters to open St. Louis’ 24/7 homeless shelter despite federal money in hand for it
After two winters, a 24-hour shelter for people without housing is set to open in St. Louis by the end of the month, according to City of St. Louis officials. But volunteers and providers say the shelter’s opening halfway through winter is “unacceptable.”. That’s because a dangerous deep...
FOX2now.com
Shopping and puppies this Friday at Procure by The Women’s Creative
ST. LOUIS – Shop this Friday at Procure by The Women’s Creative. It’s called Friday Feels because you can buy from local, women-owned businesses and that makes us all feel warm inside. But what about the fuzzy?. They have that covered because adoptable puppies will be in-store....
Friends of Bob Kramer say demolition of burned-out building prevented them from saving marionettes
People are questioning the speedy demolition of a building in the Central West End the day after a deadly fire.
FOX2now.com
Dan Isom stepping down as interim St. Louis public safety director
Dan Isom, who has served as interim public safety director for the city of St. Louis for two years, is stepping down from the role. Dan Isom stepping down as interim St. Louis public …. Dan Isom, who has served as interim public safety director for the city of St....
feastmagazine.com
Rick Lewis of Grace Meat + Three shares his favorite chicken dishes around St. Louis
There’s a lot of very good chicken happening around this town, and one of the most popular restaurants for poultry perfection is Grace Meat + Three in The Grove. Since 2017, chef and co-owner Rick Lewis has been slinging chicken family-style at his counter-service restaurant, where it’s all about Southern American fare with a side of Southern hospitality.
KMOV
Former Dierbergs executive, Roger Dierberg, dead at 88
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Dierbergs executive and philanthropist Roger Dierberg died on Jan. 18 at the age of 88. Dierberg was a third-generation grocer, joining Dierbergs Markets in 1969 after his time at McDonnell Aircraft. Dierberg, with his cousin and business partner Bob Dierberg, made an impact on the company growing it from two to 20 stores during his time as an executive.
Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
Police search for St. Louis man missing for nearly two weeks
Police are searching for a St. Louis man who went missing nearly two weeks ago
FOX2now.com
With car break-ins on the rise, downtown visitors opt to pay for a little peace of mind
St. Louis police are investigating car break-ins at entertainment venues over the weekend. At Enterprise Center on Sunday, some people said they were taking extra measures because of the recent break-ins before heading to the Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock show. With car break-ins on the rise, downtown visitors …
FOX2now.com
Businessman Roger Dierberg funeral happening today
Businessman Roger Dierberg funeral happening today. St. Louis businessman and philanthropist Roger Dierberg is being laid to rest Monday, January 23. MoDOT argues unborn baby in fatal work zone was state …. Lawyers representing the Missouri Department of Transportation want you to believe an unborn baby was working for the...
FOX2now.com
Proposed cannabis dispensary causes concerns among Olivette residents
A vacant building on Olive Boulevard is causing some controversy. The city of Olivette is considering using that property for a marijuana dispensary. Proposed cannabis dispensary causes concerns among …. A vacant building on Olive Boulevard is causing some controversy. The city of Olivette is considering using that property for...
Bagel Union Is Worth 90 Minutes in Line in the Cold
The new effort from the minds behind Union Loafers is a delightfully chewy hit
Police: 23-year-old St. Louis woman goes missing
St. Louis authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a young woman who was reported missing earlier this month.
At least four carjacked Monday in St. Louis
Car thefts and break-ins have spiked around St. Louis City in recent days. On Monday alone, police responded to at least four carjackings in city limits.
How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing throughout the event. This is important for figuring out how the snow […]
