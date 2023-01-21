Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Randle El guilty on all counts in double homicide
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Rock Co. jury convicted Marcus Randle El on both counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the 2020 killings of two women in a Janesville shooting. Jurors deliberated for less than two hours to find Randle El, 36, guilty on all four charges,...
wtmj.com
Ex-Wisconsin football player Randle El guilty in 2 killings
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A former University of Wisconsin football player has been convicted of two counts of first degree homicide and other charges Tuesday in the February 2020 shooting deaths of two women. A Rock County jury deliberated about two hours Tuesday before finding Marcus Randle El guilty in the slayings of 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. Randle El, a former Wisconsin wide receiver, also was convicted on a weapons charge and operating a vehicle without consent. Prosecutors argued Randle El suspected Winchester was informing police of his drug dealing and that he killed McAdory to eliminate her as a witness. The defense argued the state did not meet its burden of proof.
nbc15.com
State finished with calling witnesses in Randle El trial
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The state finished calling its witnesses Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing two women in Janesville in 2020. The defense will start calling its witnesses Tuesday in the trial of Marcus Randle El. The 36-year-old former UW-Madison football player is accused of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the killings of Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory.
nbc15.com
State agent accused in shooting of Quadren Wilson pleads not guilty
Gov. Tony Evers delivers his 2023 State of the State address, on Tues., Jan. 25, 2023. Gov. Tony Evers laid out his plans for a tax cut during his 2023 State of the Union address. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Squad cameras captured the dramatic rescue of a woman who...
WISN
Wisconsin man charged with 8th OWI
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Janesville man was arrested early Tuesday morning, accused of his eighth operating while intoxicated offense. About 12:10 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle speeding through a residential area and pulled the driver over but then drove off. A high-risk traffic stop was eventually conducted near...
nbc15.com
Janesville PD arrest man for 8th alleged OWI offense
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department issued an 8th OWI offense to a man who allegedly sped away from police during a traffic stop. Shortly after midnight, an officer saw a vehicle driving at what was described as an unreasonable speed in a residential area. The officer pulled the vehicle over, but the driver later fled and traveled four more blocks before the officer conducted a high-risk traffic stop.
nbc15.com
U.S. Marshals join search for Madison homicide suspect
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Federal agents have now joined the search for one of the suspects in a summertime homicide in Madison last year. The Madison Police Dept. revealed late Tuesday afternoon the U.S. Marshal Service has been enlisted to help find Charvis Blue, who is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.
Former employee at gas station near 2020 double homicide recounts distressing events during Marcus Randle El trial
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Friday marked the end of the first week of the double murder trial of Marcus Randle El. The former Badgers wide receiver faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany N. McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha J. Winchester. He has pleaded not guilty. On Friday, Amy...
Coroner ID’s body stolen from Rockford funeral home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Corner has identified Curtis Brown, 47, as the man whose body was inside a van stolen from a Rockford funeral home on Saturday. The coroner said Brown died of natural causes Thursday. Brown’s aunt, Sharon Spearman, told WGN Brown died of a heart attack while at work. According […]
empowerwisconsin.org
Madison Police drop race from suspect descriptions in police reports
MADISON — Last week, a woman was filling up her vehicle at a convenience store in the 2700 block of Madison’s E. Washington Avenue when a “man pointed a gun at her face and demanded she give him the keys,” according to the Madison Police Department incident report.
Channel 3000
Fitchburg police arrest driver who they said eluded officers
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- Fitchburg police arrested a man Saturday who they said was intoxicated and led officers on a chase. Police said Alexander Sandoval, 34, of Oregon was involved in a hit and run crash in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road around 5 p.m. While officers were investigating the crash, police said Sandoval drove past the scene.
nbc15.com
Janesville Police arrest woman in connection to shots-fired complaints
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old Janesville woman was arrested Saturday night after police received shots fired complaints in two separate locations in the city, officials said. Janesville Police Department said it was dispatched at 2:42 a.m. to the 400 block of N. Pearl St where they found multiple shell...
Police: Drunken Janesville woman charged with multiple shootings on Saturday
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Lenora Blakely, 31, a convicted felon, for allegedly firing multiple rounds at two locations Saturday morning while heavily intoxicated. According to police, officers were called to “a chaotic scene” at apartments in the 400 block of N. Pearl Street where shots were fired. While officers were at […]
Female inmate found unresponsive at Winnebago Co. Jail
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A female inmate at the Winnebago County Jail was taken to the hospital after she was found unresponsive. Winnebago County Correctional Officers found the inmate around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff’s department. Officers and medical staff reportedly started life-saving procedures immediately upon finding her. The female was transported to […]
KCRG.com
Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on missing Wisconsin man
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On December 7, 2022, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person from rural Platteville. Investigators say 34-year-old Ronald Henry arrived in the Platteville area from Milwaukee on December 1st, 2022, to stay and work for a few weeks to obtain money for a sporting event he had won tickets to. He was last seen around 3:00 am on December 5th after returning home from a social gathering.
Family of Four Arrested With Meth and Fentanyl in Wisconsin Dells
The Wisconsin Dells can be an action packed, family adventure. Especially if you have meth? A family of four AND a couple more people, arrested in huge Wisconsin Dells meth bust! WISCNEWS. There was a total of NINE people arrested with this giant Wisc Dells meth take down...Including a family...
Illinois Woman Struck in Head by Gunfire While In Her Home
It was a bad day for a Beloit woman when she was reportedly hit with random gunfire while sitting inside a residence, and then she ended up being arrested on old charges. According to the press release from the Rockford Police Department, Brianna Hernandez Caruthers was inside a residence on Oakwood Avenue when the home was struck with bullets.
nbc15.com
Watch: Columbia Co. squad footage shows chase and rescue of woman in back seat
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Squad cameras captured the dramatic rescue of a woman who was sleeping in her car at a rest stop before a stranger got in and drove off with her in the back seat. NBC15 obtained Tuesday the 911 call and footage from the Columbia Co....
Director of Rockford funeral home where body was stolen is on probation
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The director of a funeral home, from where a body was stolen on Saturday, is currently on probation for unprofessional conduct and “failure to account for personal property.” Brandy Collins, director of Collins & Stone Funeral Home, was put on probation in March 2021 and fined $10,000. She was also accused […]
Man survives shooting at 15th Avenue apartment
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 31-year-old man survived a shooting after assailants fired shots through the door of his apartment on 15th Avenue on Sunday. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 800 block of 15th Avenue at some point on Sunday. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to his hand, […]
