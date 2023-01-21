Read full article on original website
WPMI
Foley PD: Suspect in pepper spray assault found in the woods
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, on Sunday, January 22, 2023, officers from the Foley Police Department responded to a report of an assault that occurred in front of Firehouse Subs in the 100 block of 9th Ave. Upon arrival, officers were notified that a black female, later identified as Keziah Gregoria Morales (Age 23), approached an employee of Firehouse Subs while he was outside on break and pepper sprayed him in the face. The victim told police that the female offender chased him inside of the store as he tried to get away from her. When she entered the store, his co-workers helped to get the offender off of him. After a short physical struggle with the employees, the offender was pushed outside, and she fled on foot. A Foley K9 Unit responded and located Keziah Morales in a wooded area nearby.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrests man after short pursuit
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department took a man into custody last night after he fled an attempted traffic stop, according to police. Authorities said approximately 4:15 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on St. Stephens Court when the subject sped off. MPD said the driver stopped the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Whistler woman accused of ramming vehicle in road rage incident
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 37-year-old Whistler woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly rammed another vehicle. Officers responded to North Sage Avenue near Dauphin Street around 1 p.m. Monday in reference to a road rage complaint involving criminal mischief. Police said Ebony Tillman intentionally rammed her vehicle into the victim’s vehicle, which was occupied by four people.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested on 5 counts of domestic violence Sunday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been arrested and charged with five counts of domestic violence after an incident with his wife Sunday night, according to police. MPD said they responded to the 9000 block of Alderway Drive at approximately 10:15 p.m. in reference to an assault during a domestic altercation.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating two shootings from Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating two shootings from Saturday night, neither causing any injuries. Police said the first shooting occurred at 8:39 a.m. when officers responded to the 200 block of Berkley Avenue in reference to shots fired. MPD said upon arrival, they discovered the victims...
Woman arrested in love triangle shooting at Mobile apartment complex: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend outside of Willow Woods Apartments Thursday has been arrested, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. According to officials, Aleesia Husband, 21, was arrested for the shooting that happened on Jan. 19. Officers were first called to Willow Woods Apartments just […]
Man arrested for allegedly strangling wife: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man after he was accused of strangling his wife. According to officials, Gerald Roberts, 26, was involved in a domestic altercation with his wife on Alderway Street, near Cottage Hill Road. Mobile police officers arrived on the scene and found that […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes police investigating after drug laced candy sends MGM student to the hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Semmes Police and the Mobile County Public School system are investigating after finding drug laced candy at Mary G. Montgomery High School. Virginia Guy with the Drug Education Council says it’s a huge concern in the community. “Not a week goes by that I don’t...
Man shot outside Mobile apartment complex: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man showed up Springhill Medical Center early Saturday morning with a gunshot wound. According to officials, the man told officers he was outside his apartment complex, Woodside Apartments, when he was shot. The man claimed he was outside when […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man jailed on 2 robbery charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 26-year-old Mobile man is in jail today after being booked over the weekend on two robbery charges, according to Mobile County Metro Jail records. The Mobile Police Department said Zedrick Raymon is responsible for two robberies that occurred on Jan. 16 on South Sage Avenue and Leroy Stevens Road.
Deadly police pursuits stir talks among Mobile leaders
For the second time in a little more than a month, a police pursuit led to a tragic conclusion. The most recent occurred on January 15 and ended after a vehicle slammed into a house in the 600 block of Stanton Road. Killed was the 34-year-old driver. Two passengers – ages 13 and 45 -- were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
utv44.com
Family impacted by recent Mobile Police chase takes concerns to city leaders
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Speaking at the city council meeting Tuesday, Christopher Edwards made it clear he wants answers after a car slammed into his sister's home off Stanton Road earlier this month. The driver 34-year-old Joseph Pritchet died. Mobile Police say he was driving fast and lost control as they chased him when he wouldn't stop.
Pensacola contractor charged, allegedly took $20K, ‘trashed’ victim’s home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with larceny of a person older than 65, after allegedly taking money as a contractor and leaving the victim’s home “trashed,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Stromas, 38, was charged with two counts of falsely identifying as a contractor and larceny of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating death after man came to precinct two with life-threatening injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating a death after a man came to the second precinct station with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Authorities said they responded to precinct two off of Highway 90 at approximately 7:02 p.m. Saturday night after an unknown vehicle had entered the parking lot.
WEAR
Deputies: Pensacola man tells deputies he's armed after attempted arrest
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man who told Escambia County deputies he was armed when they showed up to a home on Little Creek Drive was arrested Monday afternoon. 53-year-old Craig Bryant, of Pensacola, was arrested outside of a home after deputies responded to the 1400 block of Little Creek Drive in response to a domestic violence injunction violation.
WEAR
Deputies: Man arrested after stabbing Lyft driver in head in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was arrested after stabbing a Lyft driver in the back of the head in Escambia County Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is River Austin Sewell. The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. According to deputies,...
Florida child found with rotting teeth, woman charged with neglect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — When a child lost consciousness on a ride at OWA in Foley, that was the last straw for a man who finally reported egregious alleged neglect to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A Cantonment woman, tasked with caring for the child, is now in jail. 45-year-old Sabrina Dawn Neufeldt was […]
wdhn.com
Man brought to Mobile Police precinct dies, police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death that happened Saturday just after 7 p.m. According to officials, officers from MPD precinct two responded to a vehicle that was entering their parking lot. When officers got to the car they found two adult men. One of the men was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. That man later died from the injuries.
WALA-TV FOX10
Police investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a pedestrian struck on Sunday night off of St. Stephens Road. Police said they responded to the Exxon gas station located at 2272 St. Stephens Road t approximately 7:45 p.m. in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival,...
Pensacola man who allegedly threatened to blow up deputies arrested: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After finding a Pensacola man in the woods while responding to a domestic violence situation, deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were told if they tried to arrest the man, he would blow up a house and the surrounding area. That man is now in jail. Craig Bryant, 54, […]
