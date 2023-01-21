14 Freeway Crash Slows Traffic In Santa Clarita

A northbound 14 Freeway crash blocked three lanes of traffic in Santa Clarita Friday afternoon.

At around 3:45 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a crash on the northbound 14 Freeway at Via Princessa.

“We did close the incident,” said Giovanni Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “There were no transports (to the hospital).”

A SigAlert was issued for the crash, and traffic was slowed down significantly.

The collision was initially reported as a two-vehicle crash, according to incident logs from the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicles crashed into the center divider of the freeway, according to the CHP.

No major injuries were reported.

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story; more information will be added as it becomes available.

