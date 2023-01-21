Momotaro Fine-Dining Japanese Coming to Wedgewood-Houston

Momotaro Japanese restaurant will be coming to Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood and is expected to open in late 2023. An exact date is unknown, though considering the initial announcement was only three months ago in Oct. 2022, it is likely that the doors will not open until fall or winter this year.

The location of the restaurant is slated to open across from Soho House Nashville and Pastis. According to a release, the restaurant will operate in a yet-to-be-constructed building located within close proximity to the existing May Hosiery Co-Op complex. The complex is located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Houston and Martin streets and owned by Nashville-based Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners. An exact address for Momotaro is not presently known given the status of construction for the building.

Momotaro has one other location in Chicago, where it has gained notoriety for its exquisite dishes from chef Gene Kato. Since its opening in 2014, the restaurant has been named one of Esquire ’s “Best New Restaurants” and sits at third on the Chicago Tribune list of the “Top 50 Restaurants in Chicago” as well as holding a a James Beard Award for Best Restaurant Design, according to the Nashville Post .

The menu for Momotaro is expected to offer upscale sushi, Wagyu beef, Alaskan King crab, rice-based bowls, Mapo tofu as well as an array of various sake and Japanese whiskeys.

Chef Kato, originally from Charlotte, North Carolina, said in a release that “the idea for Momotaro in Nashville has its foundation and roots from Momotaro Chicago, but we look forward to creating a restaurant that, in both design and menu, embraces Nashville’s culture and amazing ingredients from its landscape.”

