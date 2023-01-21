Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
4 months after departure, BCSD says former Hanahan HS head coach Art Craig retired
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — A spokesperson with the Berkeley County School District confirmed to ABC News 4 on Tuesday that former Hanahan High School head football coach Art Craig retired from the district last September. Sports 4's Scott Eisberg broke the news four months ago that the storied Lowcountry...
abcnews4.com
Veteran Georgia high school coach becomes new head football coach at Hanahan High School
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — Hanahan High School has named Milan Turner as the next varsity football coach. Turner was announced as the high school's head football coach in a press release on Jan. 24. “We are elated to welcome Coach Turner to the Hawk family,” Hanahan Principal Tom Gallus...
abcnews4.com
King of SC: Johns Island man loses nearly 50 lbs, meets weight goal
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from Johns Island was named King of South Carolina after losing 46.8 lbs. through nonprofit weight-loss program TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly). Roger Swift joined TOPS' Summerville chapter in 2017 after bringing his wife to meetings for a year straight. After encouragement...
abcnews4.com
DD2 Community shows their support for Steve LaPrad at school board meeting
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday night Dorchester District 2 held it's school boarding meeting. A variety of topics were touched on including the future of Steve LaPrad. Former students, community members, and parents showed their support with shirts that said " #WESTANDWITHLP." When parents and teachers were...
abcnews4.com
EO Charleston to host event celebrating black entrepreneurs
HOLY CITY SINNER — Press release. EO Charleston, the Lowcountry’s local chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global organization representing 18,000 entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries, announces it will host its Celebrating Charleston’s Black Entrepreneurs event on February 9, 2023, from 7 pm to 9 pm at The Wonderer.
abcnews4.com
Palmetto Carriage Works to host 'Locals Ride Free' day on Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A horse carriage company that provides tours of historic downtown Charleston will be providing free rides for locals on Sunday, Jan. 29. Anyone who lives in Charleston, Berkeley or Dorchester counties can catch a free ride from Palmetto Carriage Works from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Proof of residency is required.
Long Creek Bridge in West Ashley to undergo two-month replacement project
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A bridge replacement project along the West Ashley Greenway is set to begin Monday afternoon, City of Charleston officials said. As part of the West Ashley Greenway Plan, the current wooden bridge over Long Creek will be replaced by a new eight-foot-wide aluminum bridge. Those who use the West Ashley Greenway […]
abcnews4.com
Building back history: Pine Tree Hotel construction underway on Mosquito Beach
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Pine Tree Hotel is being restored after flames destroyed the remnants in April of 2021. "With all the dancing and all the jumping up and down, and all that adrenaline flowing, and heat, this is Mosquito Beach," said William “Cubby” Wilder, the owner of Pine Tree Hotel.
Officials issue parking alert for North Charleston Coliseum Thursday and Friday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A parking alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday ahead of two big comedy shows at the North Charleston Coliseum. Comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform at the Coliseum on Thursday and comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are scheduled to perform on Friday. Expecting large crowds, officials encourage people to […]
abcnews4.com
Berkeley Co. to celebrate completion of Sangaree roundabout Tuesday
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — The roundabout project at Sangaree Parkway and Royle Road intersection is finally complete. The Berkeley County Government is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. near Schoolhouse Lane. Officials say the project aimed to improve pedestrian and driver safety at...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry warming centers to open Monday night in anticipation of cold weather
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Churches in North Charleston and Summerville are offering those who need it a place to stay Monday evening in anticipation of cold weather overnight. North Charleston. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church will accept guests from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday. The...
live5news.com
Charleston Restaurant Week brings businesses more customers during ‘slow season’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Charleston Restaurant Week comes to a close Sunday, participating businesses say the week brought in new faces and familiar ones to try special menus. After starting on Jan. 12, over 60 restaurants from Johns Island, all the way to Nexton, participate in the week to...
Carriage company to offer free rides for locals
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local horse-drawn carriage company will offer free tours to Charleston-area residents on January 29. Palmetto Carriage Works will host its annual ‘Locals Ride Free’ day on January 29. The purpose of the day is to show appreciation for the community support the company has received during its 51 years in […]
Man wins $500K off winning Powerball ticket purchased in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry man went home with much more than a cart full of groceries during a trip to the grocery store. A lucky lottery player, who did not want to be identified, purchased a Powerball ticket and Quick Pick while shopping at the Publix off Old Trolley Road in Summerville. He […]
abcnews4.com
Jury trial to begin on March 6 for 2018 downtown Charleston murder suspect
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The jury trial for Tyrone Lamar Council II is scheduled to begin the week of March 6. Council is accused of fatally shooting De'Andre Greg on Feb. 19, 2018, at the intersection of Hagood Avenue and Ashton Street. He is charged with murder and possession of a firearm.
abcnews4.com
Dangers of social media informational meetings at Berkeley County high schools
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — BCSD's Office of Security and Emergency Management is hosting social media dangers informational meetings for parents at high schools in the district. The meetings will last 45 minutes to an hour. The following locations and times are available:. Wednesday, January 25. Cane Bay High.
multifamilybiz.com
Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Community in South Carolina with 394-Unit Aventon Bees Ferry
CHARLESTON, SC - Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes multiple lanes of I-26 at Aviation Ave. exit
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on the eastbound side of I-26 is affecting traffic on both sides of the interstate. The crash was reported at 8:26 a.m. at the Aviation Avenue exit. The South Carolina Department of Transportation shows two left eastbound lanes are closed because of the...
abcnews4.com
New McDonald's location in Summerville to host grand opening on January 21
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A new McDonald's in Summerville has opened its doors. The Jedburg McDonald's, which is owned and operated by local business owners Jim, Sarah, and Ryan Booth, is hosting a grand opening on January 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be various activities...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry lottery winner buys new home after winning $500K from Summerville store
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry man is half-a-million dollars wealthier after winning big in the South Carolina Education Lottery. The player, who wished to remain anonymous, bought a Powerball ticket in November while shopping for groceries at the Publix on Old Trolley Road. Little did he know, that...
